@formium/react

by formik
0.2.0 (see all)

The headless form builder for the modern web.

Downloads/wk

892

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Formium

Formium is an API-first, headless online form builder and automation tool designed for high performance teams. In addition to hosting forms and surveys on formium.io, you can use your own React components to natively render your forms and surveys in your existing apps and websites. No iframes necessary.

Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 3 45 23 PM

You can sign up for free at https://dashboard.formium.io/signup. No credit card required.

Documentation

For details on how to use Formium, check out our documentation.

Code Samples & Quickstarts

To see some samples of how to integrate Formium with your React app or website, check out the examples folder.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Formium, please review our contributing guide for how to get started.

License: BSL
Code of Conduct: Contributor Covenant

No reviews found
