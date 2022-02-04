Form.io is a revolutionary combined Form and API platform for Serverless applications. This repository serves as the core Form and API engine for https://form.io. This system allows you to build "serverless" data management applications using a simple drag-and-drop form builder interface. These forms can then easily be embedded within your Angular.js and React applications using the
<formio> HTML element.
If you like what you see, and would like to come and work for a cutting edge, Open Source core company, then please apply online @ https://form-talent.freshteam.com/jobs!
For a walkthrough tutorial on how to use this Open Source platform to build a Serverless application, watch the video 0 to M.E.A.N in 30 minutes
Here is a link to a demo of the Form Building and Form Rendering capability that can be hooked into this API platform.
http://codepen.io/travist/full/xVyMjo/
The fastest way to run this library locally is to use Docker.
Download and unzip this package to a local directory on your machine.
Open up your terminal and navigate to the unzipped folder of this library.
Type the following in your terminal
npm install
docker-compose up
Go to the following URL in your browser.
http://localhost:3001
Use the following credentials to login.
To change the admin password.
Have fun!
To get started you will first need the following installed on your machine.
brew install mongodb-community
mongod in your terminal.
You can then download this repository, navigate to the folder in your Terminal, and then type the following.
npm install
npm start
This will walk you through the installation process. When it is done, you will have a running Form.io management application running at the following address in your browser.
http://localhost:3001
The installation process will also ask if you would like to download an application. If selected, the application can be found at the following URL.
http://localhost:8080
You can also see the contents of the application (for modification) within the
app folder which exists inside of the folder where you downloaded this repository.
To start server with auto restart capability for development simply run this command:
npm run start:dev
If you wish to deploy all of your forms and resources into the Form.io Hosted platform @ https://portal.form.io, you can do this by using the Form.io CLI command line tool.
npm install -g formio-cli
Once you have this tool installed, you will need to follow these steps.
formio deploy http://localhost:3001 https://{PROJECTNAME}.form.io --dst-key={APIKEY}
You will need to make sure you replace
{PROJECTNAME} and
{APIKEY} with your new Hosted Form.io project name (found in the API url), as well as the API key that was created in the second step above.
This will then ask you to log into the local Form.io server (which can be provided within the Admin resource), and then after it authenticates, it will export the project and deploy that project to the Form.io hosted form.
This library is now licensed under the OSL-v3 license, which is a copy-left OSI approved license. Please read the license @ https://opensource.org/licenses/OSL-3.0 for more information. Our goal for the change to OSLv3 from BSD is to ensure that appropriate Attribution is provided when creating proprietary products that leverage or extend this library.
We will be updating the help guides found @ https://help.form.io as questions arise and also to help you get started with Form.io.
Thanks for using Form.io!
The Form.io Team.
If you find and/or think you have found a Security issue, please quietly disclose it to security@form.io, and give us sufficient time to patch the issue before disclosing it publicly.