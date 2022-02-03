SimpleFS

A minimal, extensible and promise based filesystem layer for modern browsers.

Supported storage backend

Simple-fs provides two storage backend. It's possible to write your own stoage backend using Storage API

IndexedDB (default)

import { IndexedDbStorage } from ' @forlagshuset /simple-fs'

Memory (experimental and used for testing)

import { MemoryStorage } from ' @forlagshuset /simple-fs'

Installation

npm:

npm install --save @ forlagshuset / simple - fs

Usage

browser (umd):

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/@forlagshuset/simple-fs@latest/dist/SimpleFS.js' async > </ script > < script > const fs = new SimpleFS.FileSystem() await fs.mkdir( '/myproject' ) const content = new Blob([ 'This is my cool project' ], { type : 'plain/text' }) await fs.writeFile( '/myproject/test.txt' , content) let blob = await fs.readFile( '/myproject/test.txt' ) </ script >

browser (modules)

import SimpleFS from '@forlagshuset/simple-fs' import SimpleFS from "//unpkg.com/@forlagshuset/simple-fs?module" const fs = new SimpleFS.FileSystem() await fs.mkdir( '/myproject' ) const content = new Blob([ 'This is my cool project' ], { type : 'plain/text' }) await fs.writeFile( '/myproject/test.txt' , content) let blob = await fs.readFile( '/myproject/test.txt' )

API

FileSystem

constructor ({storage: storageObj = new IndexedDbStorage( 'my-storage-name' )}) mkdir(path: string) mkdirParents(path: string) rmdir(path: string) rmdirRecursive(path: string) readFile(path: string, options={}) writeFile(path: string, data : Blob, options={}) outputFile(path: string, data : Blob, options={}) bulkOutputFiles([{ path : string, blob : Blob, options :{}]) unlink(path: string) exists(path: string) stats(path: string)

Browser support