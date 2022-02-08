A CMS for static site generators. Give users a simple way to edit and add content to any site built with a static site generator.
Netlify CMS is a single-page app that you pull into the
/admin part of your site.
It presents a clean UI for editing content stored in a Git repository.
You setup a YAML config to describe the content model of your site, and typically tweak the main layout of the CMS a bit to fit your own site.
When a user navigates to
/admin/ they'll be prompted to log in, and once authenticated
they'll be able to create new content or edit existing content.
The Netlify CMS can be used in two different ways.
New contributors are always welcome! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md to get involved.
This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release is documented on the Github Releases page.
Netlify CMS is released under the MIT License. Please make sure you understand its implications and guarantees.
