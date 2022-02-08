memfs

In-memory file-system with Node's fs API.

Node's fs API implemented, see API Status

API implemented, see API Status Stores files in memory, in Buffer s

s Throws sameish* errors as Node.js

Has concept of i-nodes

Implements hard links

Implements soft links (aka symlinks, symbolic links)

Permissions may* be implemented in the future

Can be used in browser, see memfs-webpack

Install

npm install --save memfs

Usage

import { fs } from 'memfs' ; fs.writeFileSync( '/hello.txt' , 'World!' ); fs.readFileSync( '/hello.txt' , 'utf8' );

Create a file system from a plain JSON:

import { fs, vol } from 'memfs' ; const json = { './README.md' : '1' , './src/index.js' : '2' , './node_modules/debug/index.js' : '3' , }; vol.fromJSON(json, '/app' ); fs.readFileSync( '/app/README.md' , 'utf8' ); vol.readFileSync( '/app/src/index.js' , 'utf8' );

Export to JSON:

vol.writeFileSync( '/script.sh' , 'sudo rm -rf *' ); vol.toJSON();

Use it for testing:

vol.writeFileSync( '/foo' , 'bar' ); expect(vol.toJSON()).toEqual({ '/foo' : 'bar' });

Create as many filesystem volumes as you need:

import { Volume } from 'memfs' ; const vol = Volume.fromJSON({ '/foo' : 'bar' }); vol.readFileSync( '/foo' ); const vol2 = Volume.fromJSON({ '/foo' : 'bar 2' }); vol2.readFileSync( '/foo' );

Use memfs together with unionfs to create one filesystem from your in-memory volumes and the real disk filesystem:

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import { ufs } from 'unionfs' ; ufs.use(fs).use(vol); ufs.readFileSync( '/foo' );

Use fs-monkey to monkey-patch Node's require function:

import { patchRequire } from 'fs-monkey' ; vol.writeFileSync( '/index.js' , 'console.log("hi world")' ); patchRequire(vol); require ( '/index' );

Docs

See also

spyfs - spies on filesystem actions

- spies on filesystem actions unionfs - creates a union of multiple filesystem volumes

- creates a union of multiple filesystem volumes linkfs - redirects filesystem paths

- redirects filesystem paths fs-monkey - monkey-patches Node's fs module and require function

- monkey-patches Node's module and function libfs - real filesystem (that executes UNIX system calls) implemented in JavaScript

License

Unlicense - public domain.