Minimal GraphQL client supporting Node and browsers for scripts or simple apps

Features

Most simple & lightweight GraphQL client

GraphQL client Promise-based API (works with async / await )

/ ) TypeScript support

Isomorphic (works with Node / browsers)

Install

npm add graphql-request graphql

Quickstart

Send a GraphQL query with a single line of code. ▶️ Try it out.

import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request' const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` request( 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/movies' , query).then( ( data ) => console .log(data))

Usage

import { request, GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' request(endpoint, query, variables).then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { headers : {} }) client.request(query, variables).then( ( data ) => console .log(data))

You can also use the single argument function variant:

request({ url : endpoint, document : query, variables : variables, requestHeaders : headers, }).then( ( data ) => console .log(data))

Node Version Support

We only officially support LTS Node versions. We also make an effort to support two additional versions:

The latest even Node version if it is not LTS already. The odd Node version directly following the latest even version.

You are free to try using other versions of Node (e.g. 13.x ) with graphql-request but at your own risk.

Community

GraphQL Code Generator's GraphQL-Request TypeScript Plugin

A GraphQL-Codegen plugin that generates a graphql-request ready-to-use SDK, which is fully-typed.

Examples

Authentication via HTTP header

import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { headers : { authorization : 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' , }, }) const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const data = await graphQLClient.request(query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

TypeScript Source

Incrementally setting headers

If you want to set headers after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the setHeader() or setHeaders() functions.

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint) client.setHeader( 'authorization' , 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' ) client.setHeaders({ authorization : 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' , anotherheader : 'header_value' })

Set endpoint

If you want to change the endpoint after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the setEndpoint() function.

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint) client.setEndpoint(newEndpoint)

It is possible to pass custom headers for each request. request() and rawRequest() accept a header object as the third parameter

import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request' const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint) const query = gql ` query getMovie($title: String!) { Movie(title: $title) { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const variables = { title : 'Inception' , } const requestHeaders = { authorization : 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' } const data = await client.request(query, variables, requestHeaders)

Passing more options to fetch

import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { credentials : 'include' , mode : 'cors' , }) const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const data = await graphQLClient.request(query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

TypeScript Source

Using GraphQL Document variables

import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const query = gql ` query getMovie($title: String!) { Movie(title: $title) { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const variables = { title : 'Inception' , } const data = await request(endpoint, query, variables) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

GraphQL Mutations

import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { headers : { authorization : 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' , }, }) const mutation = gql ` mutation AddMovie($title: String!, $releaseDate: Int!) { insert_movies_one(object: { title: $title, releaseDate: $releaseDate }) { title releaseDate } } ` const variables = { title : 'Inception' , releaseDate : 2010 , } const data = await graphQLClient.request(mutation, variables) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

TypeScript Source

Error handling

import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { fullname # "Cannot query field 'fullname' on type 'Actor'. Did you mean 'name'?" } } } ` try { const data = await request(endpoint, query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } catch (error) { console .error( JSON .stringify(error, undefined , 2 )) process.exit( 1 ) } } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

TypeScript Source

Using require instead of import

const { request, gql } = require ( 'graphql-request' ) async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const data = await request(endpoint, query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Cookie support for node

npm install fetch-cookie

require ( 'fetch-cookie/node-fetch' )( require ( 'node-fetch' )) import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { headers : { authorization : 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' , }, }) const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const data = await graphQLClient.rawRequest(query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

TypeScript Source

Using a custom fetch method

npm install fetch-cookie

import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' import crossFetch from 'cross-fetch' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const fetch = require ( 'fetch-cookie' )(crossFetch) const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { fetch }) const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const data = await graphQLClient.rawRequest(query) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Receiving a raw response

The request method will return the data or errors key from the response. If you need to access the extensions key you can use the rawRequest method:

import { rawRequest, gql } from 'graphql-request' async function main ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr' const query = gql ` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { name } } } ` const { data, errors, extensions, headers, status } = await rawRequest(endpoint, query) console .log( JSON .stringify({ data, errors, extensions, headers, status }, undefined , 2 )) } main().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

File Upload

Browser

import { request } from 'graphql-request' const UploadUserAvatar = gql ` mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) { updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file }) } ` request( '/api/graphql' , UploadUserAvatar, { userId : 1 , file : document .querySelector( 'input#avatar' ).files[ 0 ], })

Node

import { createReadStream } from 'fs' import { request } from 'graphql-request' const UploadUserAvatar = gql ` mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) { updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file }) } ` request( '/api/graphql' , UploadUserAvatar, { userId : 1 , file : createReadStream( './avatar.img' ), })

TypeScript Source

Batching

It is possible with graphql-request to use batching via the batchRequests() function. Example available at examples/batching-requests.ts

import { batchRequests } from 'graphql-request' ; ( async function ( ) { const endpoint = 'https://api.spacex.land/graphql/' ; const query1 = ` query ($id: ID!) { capsule(id: $id) { id landings } } ` ; const query2 = ` { rockets(limit: 10) { active } } ` ; const data = await batchRequests(endpoint, [ { document : query1, variables: { id: 'C105' } }, { document : query2 }, ]) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, undefined , 2 )) })().catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Cancellation

It is possible to cancel a request using an AbortController signal.

You can define the signal in the GraphQLClient constructor:

const abortController = new AbortController() const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { signal: abortController.signal }) client.request(query) abortController.abort()

You can also set the signal per request (this will override an existing GraphQLClient signal):

const abortController = new AbortController() const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint) client.request({ document : query, signal: abortController.signal }) abortController.abort()

In Node environment, AbortController is supported since version v14.17.0. For Node.js v12 you can use abort-controller polyfill.

import 'abort-controller/polyfill' const abortController = new AbortController()

FAQ

Why do I have to install graphql ?

graphql-request uses a TypeScript type from the graphql package such that if you are using TypeScript to build your project and you are using graphql-request but don't have graphql installed TypeScript build will fail. Details here. If you are a JS user then you do not technically need to install graphql . However if you use an IDE that picks up TS types even for JS (like VSCode) then its still in your interest to install graphql so that you can benefit from enhanced type safety during development.

Do I need to wrap my GraphQL documents inside the gql template exported by graphql-request ?

No. It is there for convenience so that you can get the tooling support like prettier formatting and IDE syntax highlighting. You can use gql from graphql-tag if you need it for some reason too.

What's the difference between graphql-request , Apollo and Relay?

graphql-request is the most minimal and simplest to use GraphQL client. It's perfect for small scripts or simple apps.