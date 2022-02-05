Minimal GraphQL client supporting Node and browsers for scripts or simple apps
fetch
require instead of
import
node
fetch method
async /
await)
npm add graphql-request graphql
Send a GraphQL query with a single line of code. ▶️ Try it out.
import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request'
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
request('https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/movies', query).then((data) => console.log(data))
import { request, GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
// Run GraphQL queries/mutations using a static function
request(endpoint, query, variables).then((data) => console.log(data))
// ... or create a GraphQL client instance to send requests
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { headers: {} })
client.request(query, variables).then((data) => console.log(data))
You can also use the single argument function variant:
request({
url: endpoint,
document: query,
variables: variables,
requestHeaders: headers,
}).then((data) => console.log(data))
We only officially support LTS Node versions. We also make an effort to support two additional versions:
You are free to try using other versions of Node (e.g.
13.x) with
graphql-request but at your own risk.
A GraphQL-Codegen plugin that generates a
graphql-request ready-to-use SDK, which is fully-typed.
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, {
headers: {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
},
})
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const data = await graphQLClient.request(query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
If you want to set headers after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the
setHeader() or
setHeaders() functions.
import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint)
// Set a single header
client.setHeader('authorization', 'Bearer MY_TOKEN')
// Override all existing headers
client.setHeaders({
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
anotherheader: 'header_value'
})
If you want to change the endpoint after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the
setEndpoint() function.
import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint)
client.setEndpoint(newEndpoint)
It is possible to pass custom headers for each request.
request() and
rawRequest() accept a header object as the third parameter
import { GraphQLClient } from 'graphql-request'
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint)
const query = gql`
query getMovie($title: String!) {
Movie(title: $title) {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const variables = {
title: 'Inception',
}
const requestHeaders = {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN'
}
// Overrides the clients headers with the passed values
const data = await client.request(query, variables, requestHeaders)
fetch
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, {
credentials: 'include',
mode: 'cors',
})
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const data = await graphQLClient.request(query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const query = gql`
query getMovie($title: String!) {
Movie(title: $title) {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const variables = {
title: 'Inception',
}
const data = await request(endpoint, query, variables)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, {
headers: {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
},
})
const mutation = gql`
mutation AddMovie($title: String!, $releaseDate: Int!) {
insert_movies_one(object: { title: $title, releaseDate: $releaseDate }) {
title
releaseDate
}
}
`
const variables = {
title: 'Inception',
releaseDate: 2010,
}
const data = await graphQLClient.request(mutation, variables)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
import { request, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
fullname # "Cannot query field 'fullname' on type 'Actor'. Did you mean 'name'?"
}
}
}
`
try {
const data = await request(endpoint, query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
} catch (error) {
console.error(JSON.stringify(error, undefined, 2))
process.exit(1)
}
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
require instead of
import
const { request, gql } = require('graphql-request')
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const data = await request(endpoint, query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
node
npm install fetch-cookie
require('fetch-cookie/node-fetch')(require('node-fetch'))
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, {
headers: {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
},
})
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const data = await graphQLClient.rawRequest(query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
fetch method
npm install fetch-cookie
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request'
import crossFetch from 'cross-fetch'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
// a cookie jar scoped to the client object
const fetch = require('fetch-cookie')(crossFetch)
const graphQLClient = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { fetch })
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const data = await graphQLClient.rawRequest(query)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
The
request method will return the
data or
errors key from the response.
If you need to access the
extensions key you can use the
rawRequest method:
import { rawRequest, gql } from 'graphql-request'
async function main() {
const endpoint = 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixos23120m0n0173veiiwrjr'
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
name
}
}
}
`
const { data, errors, extensions, headers, status } = await rawRequest(endpoint, query)
console.log(JSON.stringify({ data, errors, extensions, headers, status }, undefined, 2))
}
main().catch((error) => console.error(error))
import { request } from 'graphql-request'
const UploadUserAvatar = gql`
mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) {
updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file })
}
`
request('/api/graphql', UploadUserAvatar, {
userId: 1,
file: document.querySelector('input#avatar').files[0],
})
import { createReadStream } from 'fs'
import { request } from 'graphql-request'
const UploadUserAvatar = gql`
mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) {
updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file })
}
`
request('/api/graphql', UploadUserAvatar, {
userId: 1,
file: createReadStream('./avatar.img'),
})
It is possible with
graphql-request to use batching via the
batchRequests() function. Example available at examples/batching-requests.ts
import { batchRequests } from 'graphql-request';
(async function () {
const endpoint = 'https://api.spacex.land/graphql/';
const query1 = /* GraphQL */ `
query ($id: ID!) {
capsule(id: $id) {
id
landings
}
}
`;
const query2 = /* GraphQL */ `
{
rockets(limit: 10) {
active
}
}
`;
const data = await batchRequests(endpoint, [
{ document: query1, variables: { id: 'C105' } },
{ document: query2 },
])
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2))
})().catch((error) => console.error(error))
It is possible to cancel a request using an
AbortController signal.
You can define the
signal in the
GraphQLClient constructor:
const abortController = new AbortController()
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint, { signal: abortController.signal })
client.request(query)
abortController.abort()
You can also set the signal per request (this will override an existing GraphQLClient signal):
const abortController = new AbortController()
const client = new GraphQLClient(endpoint)
client.request({ document: query, signal: abortController.signal })
abortController.abort()
In Node environment,
AbortController is supported since version v14.17.0.
For Node.js v12 you can use abort-controller polyfill.
import 'abort-controller/polyfill'
const abortController = new AbortController()
graphql?
graphql-request uses a TypeScript type from the
graphql package such that if you are using TypeScript to build your project and you are using
graphql-request but don't have
graphql installed TypeScript build will fail. Details here. If you are a JS user then you do not technically need to install
graphql. However if you use an IDE that picks up TS types even for JS (like VSCode) then its still in your interest to install
graphql so that you can benefit from enhanced type safety during development.
gql template exported by
graphql-request?
No. It is there for convenience so that you can get the tooling support like prettier formatting and IDE syntax highlighting. You can use
gql from
graphql-tag if you need it for some reason too.
graphql-request, Apollo and Relay?
graphql-request is the most minimal and simplest to use GraphQL client. It's perfect for small scripts or simple apps.
Compared to GraphQL clients like Apollo or Relay,
graphql-request doesn't have a built-in cache and has no integrations for frontend frameworks. The goal is to keep the package and API as minimal as possible.