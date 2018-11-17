API & Demo

What is it for?

datetime-picker is a picker for date and time for Polymer that can use the native input, too. If the native picker is choosen and is not supported, this element uses the polyfill date-picker. The <calendar-element> and the <time-element> will come in place if the native picker is not available or is not explicitly wanted. A range picker is provided by combining the min - and max -attributes. A codepen demo is available here.

< datetime-picker > </ datetime-picker >

If you like an overlay then use <overlay-datetime-picker> , what creates the polyfill in an <overlay-element> , that extends Polymer's IronOverlayBehavior and will create some of its attribute-bindings.

You can use other pickers and elements, too. In this collection are for:

datetime <overlay-datetime-picker> <datetime-picker>

date <overlay-date-picker> <date-picker> <calendar-element>

time <overlay-time-picker> <time-picker> <time-element>



Every Element has the same API, so that it would use the given date-properties or for the pickers the native or the polyfill picker. Please see the docs for the given attributes.

The picker-elements can use the auto-confirm-attribute, so that all values will be automatically confirmed when the polyfilled inputs are used. Else the attributes will update like the picker is used but will reset to the old attributes when being canceled and confirmed-value -attribute will be set if they are confirmed. datetime , date and time are the equivalent values of the native inputs. Be aware of timezone-attribute, when you sync datetime, because the Datetime-Object in the browser will use the local timezone.

If you are looking just for an input for date and/or time, please have a look at datetime-input.

Motivation

Internally it tests the browser, if native input-types datetime-local , date or time are supported. If it is not, a <calendar-element> or a <time-element> will be displayed instead, according to the kind of picker you choose. You can decide to use the native or the replacements during runtime. calendar-element and time-element can also be used separately. Internationalization of the view in the pickers is inplemented and the attributes remain in iso8061-format. You can set the timezone of your datetime-values.

It might be useful for you to use, if you like to keep the native approach of Browsers like in Chrome for Desktop or Mobile, you like to have a different look or you would like to have a guaranteed working datetime-picker.

Another use case could be for example, if you want on mobile devices use the native picker, when supported, and on desktop devices this polyfill. For that purpose the attribute native-on-mobile is also provided.

< datetime-picker native-on-mobile > </ datetime-picker >

The component page explains, which of the attributes you can use and how. You can see there a demo, too.

You can use it stand-alone, with overlay or as a range of dates. Examples:

< p > < calendar-element date = "{{date}}" > </ calendar-element > </ p > < p > date: < date-input date = "{{date}}" > </ date-input > </ p > < p > datetime: < datetime-input default = "2020-05-23" date = "{{date}}" datetime = "{{datetime}}" step = "5" > </ datetime-input > </ p >

Use default or another attribute to preset the date. If step is set on a picker, the attribute defines the step a date should be incremented (in seconds). The input for the most inferior standing, that would create an integer step, is used to increment the value. For example, if the step is:

0.05 : the millisecond-input will increment the value by 50 (50 milliseconds), the other inputs behave as expected

: the millisecond-input will increment the value by 50 (50 milliseconds), the other inputs behave as expected 1.05 : the millisecond-input will increment the value by 1050 (1 second and 50 millisecond), the other inputs behave as expected

: the millisecond-input will increment the value by 1050 (1 second and 50 millisecond), the other inputs behave as expected 2 : the millisecond-input will be disabled, the second-input will increment the value by 2000 (2 seconds), the other inputs behave as expected

: the millisecond-input will be disabled, the second-input will increment the value by 2000 (2 seconds), the other inputs behave as expected 180 : the millisecond-input and the second-input will be disabled, the minute-input will increment the value by 180000 (3 minutes), the other inputs behave as expected If step="0" all inputs will be disabled, or when the step is below 0.001 the step will be set to 0.001 . The most superior input that will become the given step is the day-input.

Stand-alone time-picker and time-input (preset by using its attributes)

< time-element time = "{{time}}" > </ time-element > < p > time: < time-input time = "{{time}}" hour = "8" > </ time-input > </ p >

Note: If you preset the date by the default -attribute and it contains a timezone, This timezone will also used by default.

Use the polyfill or the native picker

By default it checks if datetime-local , date or time is supported as input. Set the auto-confirm attribute to automatically confirm the input. If native is set, the native picker will be used instead of the polyfill:

Autoconfirming Polyfill Picker < datetime-picker auto-confirm value = "{{value}}" datetime = "{{synchronized}}" > </ datetime-picker > Native Picker < datetime-picker native value = "{{value}}" > </ datetime-picker >

Set cross data bindings to limit the values of the inputs. Use the confirmed-value or the auto-confirm -attribute to prevent resetting. Please also visit the demos:

< p > < datetime-picker class = "begin" auto-confirm datetime = "{{min}}" max = "{{max}}" > </ datetime-picker > < datetime-picker class = "end" auto-confirm datetime = "{{max}}" min = "{{min}}" > </ datetime-picker > </ p > < p > < div > < code > start </ code > : [[min]] </ div > < div > < code > end </ code > : [[max]] </ div > </ p >

Use it in an overlay

Choose the related elements:

<overlay-datetime-picker>

<overlay-date-picker>

<overlay-time-picker>

< overlay-datetime-picker value = "{{value}}" > </ overlay-datetime-picker > < p > value: [[value]] </ p >

The properties date , time , datetime are always in iso8061 but the visualization will be localized. By default your locale date format from window.navigator.language will be used, but you can select another locale:

< p > hour12-format: < input type = "checkbox" checked = "{{hour12Format::change}}" > < br > locale: < select value = "{{locale::change}}" > < option value = "" > </ option > < option value = "en" > english </ option > < option value = "fr" > français </ option > < option value = "de" > deutsch </ option > < option value = "es" > español </ option > < option value = "it" > italiano </ option > < option value = "ru" > русский </ option > < option value = "tr" > Türkçe </ option > < option value = "ar" > العربية </ option > < option value = "he" > עברית </ option > < option value = "ja" > 日本語 </ option > < option value = "zh" > 中文 </ option > </ select > </ p > < p > < calendar-element locale = "{{locale}}" date = "{{date}}" > </ calendar-element > < time-element locale = "{{locale}}" hour12-format = "[[hour12Format]]" datetime = "{{datetime}}" date = "{{date}}" > </ time-element > </ p > < p > datetime: [[datetime]] </ p >

Styling

Have a look at input-picker-pattern#input-picker-shared-style and input-picker-pattern#input-shared-style to see how to style the picker and input-elements.

Installation

npm i --save @ fooloomanzoo / datetime - picker

Notable Changes

2.0.0 changed properties dateString and timeString to date and time polyfill is split up in two elements ('calendar-element' and 'time-element') minified version available ('build/..', ~18kB)

2.0.6 - 7 overlay -element introduced shared custom-style-element introduced unifying some custom-style-properties renaming position to verticalAlign and horizontalAlign

2.1.7 all elements are using template-strings using <number-input> for all numeric inputs <datetime-picker> uses as native input now <input type="datetime-local"> fix for calendar-element for daylight-saving time in calendar-element uses a numeric input for year -property and a select-box for month -property clamp -property allows to clamp the date-value to a lower limit, e.g. clamp="day" means that the month will be clamped to it's first day clamp -property for pickers enable to hide certain properties from being pickable, e.g. clamp="day" hides the day selector internationalization/localization for datetime-part-order and separation signs abstractions of each element leads to smaller file sizes

2.3.5 not-native is deprecated, use native to get a native picker dropdown-style.html moved to input-picker-pattern

2.4.2 new elements: datetime-input , date-input and date-input extended keyboard navigation support auto-confirm -attribute is for auto confirming the actual input new attributes confirmed-datetime , confirmed-date and confirmed-time

2.7.0 timezone attribute using <integer-input> for the separate parts of the date every input and button is reachable by using the tabulator -key

2.8.0 step attribute parts-hidden attribute style-values have been partially renamed and split up, because the style scoping is not working correctly for browsers other than Chromium-browsers. For example: the picker uses now --input-picker-color , --input-picker-background instead of --input-color , --input-background (they stand exclusivly for the polyfill and the native element) the picker-style-values are further split up to --input-picker-border-radius , --input-picker-padding etc. simular for all mixins: by default are --input-style , --input-focus , --input-placeholder , --input-invalid etc. from now on empty and their most important values are separately split up in own values which are applied before the mixins. This might not be the final solution, while the behaviours of shadycss and webcomponents are still changing. changed internationalization implementation default can also be a time -value

2.9.2 the only confirmed-property is confirmed-value (but it is possible by changing propertyForValue to define the kind of property that is used for value and confirmedValue ) new buildup for the calendar, new property currentActiveDayNode , using dataset-attributes for the calendar-cells performance improvements and test-suites for every element and their dependencies

3.0.0 update to polymer 3.0



Feel free to send a new issue, a commit, a pull request or just fork it!