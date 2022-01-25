⚠️ Wave.js 2.0.0 is underway. The library has recieved a good amount of attention, so I have decided to revisit, and expand on the wave.js library. Im currently doing a complete rewite of the library. If you have any neat ideas for feature requests, please leave a comment under the Wave.js version 2.0.0 feature requests post in the Discussions section. ⚠️
Audio visualizer library for javascript (20+ designs).
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js"></script>
npm i @foobar404/wave
If your using npm use a default import to include wave.
import Wave from "@foobar404/wave"
Create a new wave object.
var wave = new Wave();
If your working with React, put the wave instance in state.
let [wave] = useState(new Wave());
Call one of the three main function on the wave object, fromFile, fromStream, fromElement.
wave.fromElement("audio_element_id","canvas_id",{type:"wave"});
View the current documentation for Wave.js here.
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<canvas id="output" height="500" width="500"></canvas>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js"></script>
<script>
let wave = new Wave();
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
audio: true
})
.then(function (stream) {
wave.fromStream(stream, "output", {
type: "shine",
colors: ["red", "white", "blue"]
});
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
</script>
</body>
</html>