⚠️ Wave.js 2.0.0 is underway. The library has recieved a good amount of attention, so I have decided to revisit, and expand on the wave.js library. Im currently doing a complete rewite of the library. If you have any neat ideas for feature requests, please leave a comment under the Wave.js version 2.0.0 feature requests post in the Discussions section. ⚠️

Audio visualizer library for javascript (20+ designs).

Documentation

View live website

Installation

Install With CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js" > </ script >

Or NPM

npm i @foobar404/wave

Setup

If your using npm use a default import to include wave.

import Wave from "@foobar404/wave"

Create a new wave object.

var wave = new Wave();

If your working with React, put the wave instance in state.

let [wave] = useState( new Wave());

Usage

Call one of the three main function on the wave object, fromFile, fromStream, fromElement.

wave.fromElement( "audio_element_id" , "canvas_id" ,{ type : "wave" });

Documentation

View the current documentation for Wave.js here.

Example

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < canvas id = "output" height = "500" width = "500" > </ canvas > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js" > </ script > < script > let wave = new Wave(); navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio : true }) .then( function ( stream ) { wave.fromStream(stream, "output" , { type : "shine" , colors : [ "red" , "white" , "blue" ] }); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contributor Workflow