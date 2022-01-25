openbase logo
wav

@foobar404/wave

by Austin Michaud λ
1.2.7 (see all)

Audio visualizer library for javascript. Create dynamic animations that react to an audio file or audio stream.

Readme

⚠️ Wave.js 2.0.0 is underway. The library has recieved a good amount of attention, so I have decided to revisit, and expand on the wave.js library. Im currently doing a complete rewite of the library. If you have any neat ideas for feature requests, please leave a comment under the Wave.js version 2.0.0 feature requests post in the Discussions section. ⚠️

Wave.js

Audio visualizer library for javascript (20+ designs).

Documentation

View live website

Installation

Install With CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js"></script>

Or NPM

npm i @foobar404/wave

Setup

If your using npm use a default import to include wave.

import Wave from "@foobar404/wave"

Create a new wave object.

var wave = new Wave();

If your working with React, put the wave instance in state.

let [wave] = useState(new Wave());

Usage

Call one of the three main function on the wave object, fromFile, fromStream, fromElement.

wave.fromElement("audio_element_id","canvas_id",{type:"wave"});

Documentation

View the current documentation for Wave.js here.

Example

<html>

<head></head>

<body>

   <canvas id="output" height="500" width="500"></canvas>

   <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/foobar404/wave.js/dist/bundle.iife.js"></script>
   <script>
      let wave = new Wave();

      navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
            audio: true
         })
         .then(function (stream) {
            wave.fromStream(stream, "output", {
               type: "shine",
               colors: ["red", "white", "blue"]
            });
         })
         .catch(function (err) {
            console.log(err.message)
         });
   </script>
</body>

</html>

Contributor Workflow

  1. Fork Wave.js repo.
  2. Clone to your local computer.
  3. Run "npm i" in the root folder to install dependencies.
  4. Run "npm run test" to start the dev server and code watcher.
  5. Open the src folder and make a change to one of the src files.
  6. Save changes and refresh browser window to see changes.
  7. Push to remote branch and create a pull request to the Wave.js master branch.

