@foo-software/lighthouse-check
An NPM module and CLI to run Lighthouse audits programmatically. This project aims to add bells and whistles to automated Lighthouse testing for DevOps workflows. Easily implement in your Continuous Integration or Continuous Delivery pipeline.
This project provides two ways of running audits - locally in your own environment or remotely via Foo's Automated Lighthouse Check API. For basic usage, running locally will suffice, but if you'd like to maintain a historical record of Lighthouse audits and utilize other features, you can run audits remotely by following the steps and examples.
lighthouse-check will send results and optionally include versioning data like branch, author, PR, etc (typically from GitHub).
npm install @foo-software/lighthouse-check
@foo-software/lighthouse-check provides several functionalities beyond standard Lighthouse audits. It's recommended to start with a basic implementation and expand on it as needed.
Calling
lighthouseCheck will run Lighthouse audits against
https://www.foo.software/lighthouse and
https://www.foo.software/contact.
import { lighthouseCheck } from '@foo-software/lighthouse-check';
(async () => {
const response = await lighthouseCheck({
urls: [
'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse',
'https://www.foo.software/contact'
]
});
console.log('response', response);
})();
Or via CLI.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact"
The CLI will log the results.
Foo's Automated Lighthouse Check can monitor your website's quality by running audits automatically! It can provide a historical record of audits over time to track progression and degradation of website quality. Create a free account to get started. With this, not only will you have automatic audits, but also any that you trigger additionally. Below are steps to trigger audits on URLs that you've created in your account.
apiToken option.
Basic example with the CLI
$ lighthouse-check --apiToken "abcdefg"
apiToken option and page token (or group of page tokens) as
urls option.
Basic example with the CLI
$ lighthouse-check --apiToken "abcdefg" \
--urls "hijklmnop,qrstuv"
You can combine usage with other options for a more advanced setup. Example below.
Runs audits remotely and posts results as comments in a PR
$ lighthouse-check --apiToken "abcdefg" \
--urls "hijklmnop,qrstuv" \
--prCommentAccessToken "abcpersonaltoken" \
--prCommentUrl "https://api.github.com/repos/foo-software/lighthouse-check/pulls/3/reviews"
You may notice above we had two lines of output;
Report and
Local Report. These values are populated when options are provided to save the report locally and to S3. These options are not required and can be used together or alone.
Saving a report locally example below.
import { lighthouseCheck } from '@foo-software/lighthouse-check';
(async () => {
const response = await lighthouseCheck({
// relative to the file. NOTE: when using the CLI `--outputDirectory` is relative
// to where the command is being run from.
outputDirectory: '../artifacts',
urls: [
'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse',
'https://www.foo.software/contact'
]
});
console.log('response', response);
})();
Or via CLI.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact" \
--ouputDirectory "./artifacts"
import { lighthouseCheck } from '@foo-software/lighthouse-check';
(async () => {
const response = await lighthouseCheck({
awsAccessKeyId: 'abc123',
awsBucket: 'my-bucket',
awsRegion: 'us-east-1',
awsSecretAccessKey: 'def456',
urls: [
'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse',
'https://www.foo.software/contact'
]
});
console.log('response', response);
})();
Or via CLI.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact" \
--awsAccessKeyId abc123 \
--awsBucket my-bucket \
--awsRegion us-east-1 \
--awsSecretAccessKey def456 \
Below is a basic Slack implementation. To see how you can accomplish notifications with code versioning data - see the CircleCI example (ie GitHub authors, PRs, branches, etc).
import { lighthouseCheck } from '@foo-software/lighthouse-check';
(async () => {
const response = await lighthouseCheck({
slackWebhookUrl: 'https://www.my-slack-webhook-url.com',
urls: [
'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse',
'https://www.foo.software/contact'
]
});
console.log('response', response);
})();
Or via CLI.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact" \
--slackWebhookUrl "https://www.my-slack-webhook-url.com"
The below screenshot shows an advanced implementation as detailed in the CircleCI example.
Populate
prCommentAccessToken and
prCommentUrl options to enable comments on pull requests.
You can use
validateStatus to enforce minimum scores. This could be handy in a DevOps workflow for example.
import { lighthouseCheck, validateStatus } from '@foo-software/lighthouse-check';
(async () => {
try {
const response = await lighthouseCheck({
awsAccessKeyId: 'abc123',
awsBucket: 'my-bucket',
awsRegion: 'us-east-1',
awsSecretAccessKey: 'def456',
urls: [
'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse',
'https://www.foo.software/contact'
]
});
const status = await validateStatus({
minAccessibilityScore: 90,
minBestPracticesScore: 90,
minPerformanceScore: 70,
minProgressiveWebAppScore: 70,
minSeoScore: 80,
results: response
});
console.log('all good?', status); // 'all good? true'
} catch (error) {
console.log('error', error.message);
// log would look like:
// Minimum score requirements failed:
// https://www.foo.software/lighthouse: Performance: minimum score: 70, actual score: 64
// https://www.foo.software/contact: Performance: minimum score: 70, actual score: 44
}
})();
Or via CLI. Important:
outputDirectory value must be defined and the same in both commands.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact" \
--outputDirectory /tmp/artifacts \
$ lighthouse-check-status --outputDirectory /tmp/artifacts \
--minAccessibilityScore 90 \
--minBestPracticesScore 90 \
--minPerformanceScore 70 \
--minProgressiveWebAppScore 70 \
--minSeoScore 80
In the below example we run Lighthouse audits on two URLs, save reports as artifacts, deploy reports to S3 and send a Slack notification with GitHub info. We defined environment variables like
LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_BUCKET in the CircleCI project settings.
This implementation utilizes a CircleCI Orb - lighthouse-check-orb.
version: 2.1
orbs:
lighthouse-check: foo-software/lighthouse-check@0.0.6 # ideally later :)
jobs:
test:
executor: lighthouse-check/default
steps:
- lighthouse-check/audit:
urls: https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact
# this serves as an example, however if the below environment variables
# are set - the below params aren't even necessary. for example - if
# LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID is already set - you don't need
# the line below.
awsAccessKeyId: $LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
awsBucket: $LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_BUCKET
awsRegion: $LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_REGION
awsSecretAccessKey: $LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
slackWebhookUrl: $LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL
workflows:
test:
jobs:
- test
Reports are saved as "artifacts".
Upon clicking the HTML file artifacts, we can see the full report!
In the example above we also uploaded reports to S3. Why would we do this? If we want to persist historical data - we don't want to rely on temporary cloud storage.
Similar to the CircleCI implementation, we can also create a workflow implementation with GitHub Actions using
lighthouse-check-action. Example below.
.github/workflows/test.yml
name: Test Lighthouse Check
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouse-check:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@master
- run: mkdir /tmp/artifacts
- name: Run Lighthouse
uses: foo-software/lighthouse-check-action@master
with:
accessToken: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN }}
author: ${{ github.actor }}
awsAccessKeyId: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID }}
awsBucket: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_BUCKET }}
awsRegion: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_REGION }}
awsSecretAccessKey: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY }}
branch: ${{ github.ref }}
outputDirectory: /tmp/artifacts
urls: 'https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact'
sha: ${{ github.sha }}
slackWebhookUrl: ${{ secrets.LIGHTHOUSE_CHECK_WEBHOOK_URL }}
- name: Upload artifacts
uses: actions/upload-artifact@master
with:
name: Lighthouse reports
path: /tmp/artifacts
You can override default config and options by specifying
overridesJsonFile option. Contents of this overrides JSON file can have two possible fields;
options and
config. These two fields are eventually used by Lighthouse to populate
opts and
config arguments respectively as illustrated in Using programmatically. The two objects populating this JSON file are merged shallowly with the default config and options.
Example content of
overridesJsonFile
{
"config": {
"settings": {
"onlyCategories": ["performance"]
}
},
"options": {
"chromeFlags": [
"--disable-dev-shm-usage"
]
}
}
Running
lighthouse-check in the example below will run Lighthouse audits against
https://www.foo.software/lighthouse and
https://www.foo.software/contact and output a report in the '/tmp/artifacts' directory.
Format is
--option <argument>. Example below.
$ lighthouse-check --urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact" \
--outputDirectory /tmp/artifacts
lighthouse-check-statusexample
$ lighthouse-check-status --outputDirectory /tmp/artifacts \
--minAccessibilityScore 90 \
--minBestPracticesScore 90 \
--minPerformanceScore 70 \
--minProgressiveWebAppScore 70 \
--minSeoScore 80
All options mirror the NPM module. The only difference is that array options like
urls are passed in as a comma-separated string as an argument using the CLI.
$ docker pull foosoftware/lighthouse-check:latest
$ docker run foosoftware/lighthouse-check:latest \
lighthouse-check --verbose \
--urls "https://www.foo.software/lighthouse,https://www.foo.software/contact"
lighthouse-check functions accept a single configuration object.
lighthouseCheck
You can choose from two ways of running audits - locally in your own environment or remotely via Foo's Automated Lighthouse Check API. You can think of local runs as the default implementation. For directions about how to run remotely see the Foo's Automated Lighthouse Check API Usage section. We denote which options are available to a run type with the
Run Type values of either
local,
remote, or
both.
Below are options for the exported
lighthouseCheck function or
lighthouse-check command with CLI.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Run Type
|Default
|Required
|
apiToken
|The foo.software account API token found in the dashboard.
|
string
|
remote
|
undefined
|no
|
author
|For Slack notifications: A user handle, typically from GitHub.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
awsAccessKeyId
|The AWS
accessKeyId for an S3 bucket.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
awsBucket
|The AWS
Bucket for an S3 bucket.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
awsRegion
|The AWS
region for an S3 bucket.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
awsSecretAccessKey
|The AWS
secretAccessKey for an S3 bucket.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
branch
|For Slack notifications: A version control branch, typically from GitHub.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
configFile
|A configuration file path in JSON format which holds all options defined here. This file should be relative to the file being interpretted.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
extraHeaders
|HTTP Header key/value pairs to send in requests. If using the CLI this will need to be stringified, for example:
"{\"Cookie\":\"monster=blue\", \"x-men\":\"wolverine\"}"
|
object
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
emulatedFormFactor
|Lighthouse setting only used for local audits. See src/lighthouseConfig.js comments for details.
|
oneOf(['mobile', 'desktop', 'all'])
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
locale
|A locale for Lighthouse reports. Example:
ja
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
maxRetries
|The maximum number of times to retry.Note: This is not supported when running against Foo's API as retry logic is already in place.
|
number
|
local
|
0
|no
|
maxWaitForLoad
|The maximum amount of time to wait for a page to load in ms.
|
number
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
overridesJsonFile
|A JSON file with config and option fields to overrides defaults. Read more here.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
outputDirectory
|An absolute directory path to output report. You can do this an an alternative or combined with an S3 upload.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
pr
|For Slack notifications: A version control pull request URL, typically from GitHub.
|
string
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
prCommentAccessToken
|Access token of a user to post PR comments.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
prCommentEnabled
|If
true and
prCommentAccessToken is set along with
prCommentUrl, scores will be posted as comments.
|
boolean
|
both
|
true
|no
|
prCommentSaveOld
|If
true and PR comment options are set, new comments will be posted on every change vs only updating once comment with most recent scores.
|
boolean
|
both
|
false
|no
|
prCommentUrl
|An endpoint to post comments to. Typically this will be from GitHub's API. Example:
https://api.github.com/repos/:owner/:repo/pulls/:pull_number/reviews
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
slackWebhookUrl
|A Slack Incoming Webhook URL to send notifications to.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
sha
|For Slack notifications: A version control
sha, typically from GitHub.
|
string
|
both
|
undefined
|no
|
tag
|An optional tag or name (example:
build #2 or
v0.0.2).
|
string
|
remote
|
undefined
|no
|
throttlingMethod
|Lighthouse setting only used for local audits. See src/lighthouseConfig.js comments for details.
|
oneOf(['simulate', 'devtools', 'provided'])
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
throttling
|Lighthouse setting only used for local audits. See src/lighthouseConfig.js comments for details.
|
oneOf(['mobileSlow4G', 'mobileRegluar3G', 'desktopDense4G'])
|
local
|
undefined
|no
|
timeout
|Minutes to timeout. If
wait is
true (it is by default), we wait for results. If this timeout is reached before results are received an error is thrown.
|
number
|
local
|
10
|no
|
urls
|An array of URLs (or page API tokens if running remotely). In the CLI this value should be a comma-separated list.
|
array
|
both
|
undefined
|yes
|
verbose
|If
true, print out steps and results to the console.
|
boolean
|
both
|
true
|no
|
wait
|If
true, waits for all audit results to be returned, otherwise URLs are only enqueued.
|
boolean
|
remote
|
true
|no
validateStatus
results parameter is required or alternatively
outputDirectory. To utilize
outputDirectory - the same value would also need to be specified when calling
lighthouseCheck.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|
minAccessibilityScore
|The minimum accessibility Lighthouse score required.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
|
minBestPracticesScore
|The minimum best practices Lighthouse score required.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
|
minPerformanceScore
|The minimum performance Lighthouse score required.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
|
minProgressiveWebAppScore
|The minimum progressive web app Lighthouse score required.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
|
minSeoScore
|The minimum SEO Lighthouse score required.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
|
outputDirectory
|An absolute directory path to output report. When the results object isn't specified, this value will need to be.
|
string
|
undefined
|no
|
results
|A results object representing results of Lighthouse audits.
|
number
|
undefined
|no
lighthouseCheck function returns a promise which either resolves as an object or rejects as an error object. In both cases the payload will be of the same shape documented below.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|
code
|A code to signify failure or succes.
|
oneOf(["SUCCESS", "ERROR_GENERIC", ...]) see errorCodes.js for all error codes.
|
data
|An array of results returned by the API.
|
array
|
message
|A message to elaborate on the code. This field isn't always populated.
|
string
