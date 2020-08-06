React FontIconPicker Component

A react version of fontIconPicker. This is rewritten and is not a wrapper around jQuery version.

With FontIconPicker component you can present an UI where people can pick one or more fonts. In bare-bone it looks like this.

Installation

NPM or YARN

NPM is the preferred way of installation. You can find it from here.

From your project do

npm i @fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker

Also install the peer dependencies yourself.

npm i react react-dom classnames prop-types react-transition-group

And require the file.

ES6

import FontIconPicker from '@fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker' ;

ES5

const FontIconPicker = require ( '@fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker' );

And use it as React Component. Check the documentation site for more example.

CDN

For some reason, if you'd prefer the CDN, then it is available at unpkg.com.

Place them in your HTML document, along with UMD builds of peer dependencies.

Download Source

We distribute production version of source file through github releases. Head over there and download fonticonpicker.react.zip file.

Usage

Here is an example for use with the create-react-app.

From your project directory do:

yarn add classnames prop-types react-transition-group @fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker

Now edit your App.js file to include the following.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import FontIconPicker from '@fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker' ; import logo from './logo.svg' ; import './App.css' ; import '@fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker/dist/fonticonpicker.base-theme.react.css' ; import '@fonticonpicker/react-fonticonpicker/dist/fonticonpicker.material-theme.react.css' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : 'fipicon-angle-left' , }; } handleChange = ( value ) => { this .setState({ value }); } render() { const props = { icons : [ 'fipicon-angle-left' , 'fipicon-angle-right' , 'fipicon-angle-up' , 'fipicon-angle-down' ], theme : 'bluegrey' , renderUsing : 'class' , value : this .state.value, onChange : this .handleChange, isMulti : false , }; return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <h1 className="App-title">Welcome to React</h1> </header> <FontIconPicker {...props} /> </div> ); } } export default App;

This will render a basic FontIconPicker component. For advanced usage, follow the documentation.

Props

Prop Type Required Default icons object of array or array yes N/A onChange func yes N/A search object of array or array no null iconsPerPage number no 20 theme string no 'default' showCategory bool no true showSearch bool no true value array or string no null isMulti bool no false renderUsing string no 'class' convertHex bool no true renderFunc func no null appendTo string no false allCatPlaceholder string no 'Show from all' searchPlaceholder string no 'Search Icons' noIconPlaceholder string no 'No icons found' noSelectedPlaceholder string no 'Select icon'

Development Environment

Development & Build is done with the help of webpack.

First fork and git clone the repo on your machine.

git clone git@github.com:<username>/react-fonticonpicker.git

Now install all the dependencies. Make sure you have nodejs version 9 or higher.

npm install

Now run the server with

npm start

This will open a webpack dev server with hot reload. You can access the server from http://localhost:7770.

Now make changes in the component and see it live. Also add unit tests and integration tests where applicable.

If your changes invalidates snapshots, then make sure to update them too (with good reasons).

When doing a PR, try not to build the docs or the dist. It will create unnecessary merge conflict.

Other npm commands at disposal:

npm run test : Runs eslint followed by stylelint and jest tests.

: Runs followed by and tests. npm run start : Runs a dev server with hot reload.

: Runs a dev server with hot reload. npm run docs : Builds the docs for production.

: Builds the docs for production. npm run build : Builds the UMD & CSS files for distribution.

Credits

React FontIconPicker has been developed by Swashata mainly for in use with eForm. The original idea came from jQuery FontIconPicker by Alessandro Benoit.

None of these would have been possible without the cool Wes Bos 🔥 and his react for beginners course. It is awesome 😉.