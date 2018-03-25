jQuery fontIconPicker v3.1.1

jQuery fontIconPicker is a small ( 4.05KB gzipped) jQuery plugin which allows you to include an elegant icon picker with categories, search and pagination inside your administration forms. The list of icons can be loaded manually using a SELECT field, an Array or Object of icons or directly from a Fontello config.json or IcoMoon selection.json file. Go to the official plugin page for examples and documentation.

fontIconPicker v3.x supports jQuery 1.12.4 through 3.3.0 .

Originally developed at micc83/fontIconPicker and now moved into separate organization for better collaboration.

Installation

With NPM/YARN

fontIconPicker has been released over NPM. So you can either use NPM to install or download a release.

npm install jquery@1.12.4 @fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker --save

Now use with webpack or browserify.

const jQuery = require ( 'jquery' ); const fip = require ( '@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker' )( jQuery ); jQuery( '.selector' ).fontIconPicker( { } );

Global script / CDN support

You can put fontIconPicker dependencies directly in your html with <script> and <link> tags. Go to fontIconPicker Releases and download the fontIconPicker.zip file from latest Assets. It will contain all scripts and styles built for production use.

You can also use CDN from unpkg.com.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/css/base/jquery.fonticonpicker.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/css/themes/grey-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.grey.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/css/themes/bootstrap-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/css/themes/dark-grey-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.darkgrey.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/css/themes/inverted-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.inverted.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker/dist/js/jquery.fonticonpicker.min.js" > </ script >

Using ES6 Module

If you wish to use ES6 module, then you have to initialize manually.

import jQuery from 'jquery' ; import initFontIconPicker from '@fonticonpicker/fonticonpicker' ; initFontIconPicker( jQuery ); jQuery( '.selector' ).fontIconPicker( { } );

Right now, the only feasible way to properly initiate fontIconPicker through rollupjs is to pass jQuery directly in the initFontIconPicker function. If you know a better way, feel free to suggest.

How it works

Just include a copy of jQuery, the fontIconPickers script, the fontIconPickers theme and your Font Icons. Now you can trigger it on a SELECT or INPUT[type="text"] element.

Include the JavaScript

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery-1.12.4.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/jquery.fonticonpicker.min.js" > </ script >

Include the CSS

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/base/jquery.fonticonpicker.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/themes/grey-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.grey.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/themes/dark-grey-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.darkgrey.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/themes/bootstrap-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.bootstrap.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/themes/inverted-theme/jquery.fonticonpicker.inverted.min.css" />

Include Font Icons

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "fontello-7275ca86/css/fontello.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "icomoon/icomoon.css" />

Initialize with jQuery

Finally call the fontIconPicker on a SELECT or INPUT[type="text"] element.

< select id = "myselect" name = "myselect" class = "myselect" > < option value = "" > No icon </ option > < option > icon-user </ option > < option > icon-search </ option > < option > icon-right-dir </ option > < option > icon-star </ option > < option > icon-cancel </ option > < option > icon-help-circled </ option > < option > icon-info-circled </ option > < option > icon-eye </ option > < option > icon-tag </ option > < option > icon-bookmark </ option > < option > icon-heart </ option > < option > icon-thumbs-down-alt </ option > < option > icon-upload-cloud </ option > < option > icon-phone-squared </ option > < option > icon-cog </ option > < option > icon-wrench </ option > < option > icon-volume-down </ option > < option > icon-down-dir </ option > < option > icon-up-dir </ option > < option > icon-left-dir </ option > < option > icon-thumbs-up-alt </ option > </ select > < script type = "text/javascript" > jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '#myselect' ).fontIconPicker(); }); </ script >

< input type = "text" name = "mytext" id = "mytext" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '#mytext' ).fontIconPicker({ source : [ 'icon-heart' , 'icon-search' , 'icon-user' , 'icon-tag' , 'icon-help' ], emptyIcon : false , hasSearch : false }); }); </ script >

Plugin Options

Here's fontIconPicker options:

var $picker = $( '.picker' ).fontIconPicker({ theme : 'fip-grey' , source : false , emptyIcon : true , emptyIconValue : '' , autoClose : true , iconsPerPage : 20 , hasSearch : true , searchSource : false , appendTo : 'self' , useAttribute : false , attributeName : 'data-icon' , convertToHex : true , allCategoryText : 'From all categories' , unCategorizedText : 'Uncategorized' , iconGenerator : null , windowDebounceDelay : 150 , searchPlaceholder : 'Search Icons' });

Plugin APIs

fontIconPicker provides three public APIs to manipulating the icon picker.

setIcon( String newIcon )

Use this method to set an icon programmatically.

$picker.setIcon( 'fa fa-arrow-down' );

setIcons( Array|Object newIcons, Array|Object iconSearch )

Use this method to dynamically change icons on the fly. newIcons and iconSearch (optional) have same datatypes as source and searchSource options.

$picker.setIcons([ 'icon-one' , 'icon-two' ]); $picker.setIcons([ 'icon-one' , 'icon-two' ], [ 'Icon one will be searched by this' , 'Icon two will be searched by this' ]);

setPage( String|Number pageNum )

Use this method to programmatically set pagination in the fip popup. This persists between open and close state until user has changed pagination manually.

$picker.setPage( 2 ); $picker.setPage( 'first' ); $picker.setPage( 'last' );

Method accepts numbers and only two special strings.

Number corresponds to the page number starting from 1.

first will set the pagination to first page.

will set the pagination to first page. last will set the pagination to last page.

Use this to remove the icon picker and restore the original element.

$picker.destroyPicker();

refreshPicker( Object|Boolean newOptions )

Refresh the icon picker from DOM or passed options. Useful when DOM has been changed or reinitializing after calling the destroy method or changing the options values.

$picker.refreshPicker({ theme : 'fip-bootstrap' , hasSearch : false });

Reposition picker dropdown in the window. Use this if DOM has changed and dropdown is open. Or if your picker is inside a scrolling container.

var picker = $( '.myselect' ).fontIconPicker(); $( '.mycontainer' ).on( 'scroll' , function ( ) { picker.repositionPicker(); } );

Options and APIs are discussed in details with live examples at the project page.

Important notes for local demo

Only when loading demo locally: In firefox fontIconPicker icons won't be shown correctly because of CORS. For the same reason "Load icons from Fontello JSON config file" won't work on Chrome or IE 10. If you need to do some local testing you can disable strict_origin_policy at your risk.

Use the bundled Browsersync server to run the demo instead. See Setup to learn how.

Browser Compatibility

jQuery iconPicker has been successfully tested on: Firefox (edge), Safari (edge), Chrome (edge), IE8+ and Opera (edge).

jQuery Compatibility

jQuery >= 1.12.4 has been set as peerDependencies in the package.json . We have tested with 1.x and 3.x branch. jQuery Migrate doesn't produce any error when using with 3.x .

Development Environment

If you want to contribute keep a few things in mind.

Any code shouldn't produce any error with ESLint and Stylelint. We check for errors during build and if it does produce any error, then it will be rejected.

All new JS code should have unit or integration test implemented with jest.

Setup

First make sure Node >= v8 is installed. Then clone the repository

git clone git@github.com:fontIconPicker/fontIconPicker.git

and run

cd fontIconPicker npm install npm install -g npx

Which will install all dependencies. You do not need to install jquery as it is defined in devDependencies .

Now edit the files in src as needed and while you do, run

npx gulp serve

This will serve the changes live in your browser. Access it through http://localhost:3000 .

Coding Standards

All additional modules should go inside src/js/modules with unit tests in __tests__/unit .

with unit tests in . Write JS in ES6. This is a great place to learn. It will be compiled with babel on the go.

Do not write CSS files directly. Write SCSS. It will be compiled when npx gulp serve is running.

is running. If you are writing a theme, include in the first box of demo/index.html .

. If you are writing an option or API, include in a separate box of demo/index.html .

. All new JS features should have unit/integration and/or e2e tests. We use cypress for e2e tests and jest for unit/integration tests.

Automated git hooks

When you run npm install for the first time, husky setups a few git hooks. It specifically does two things.

Checks for proper commit message. Runs linting of js and scss files to avoid any error before push.

Continuous Integration (CI)

Additionally we run test suits for each push on travis ci.

Make sure it passes by running

npm run test

locally on your machine. It lints all files and runs jest tests.

Running tests locally

fontIconPicker has two sets of tests.

Unit & Integration test with jest

npx jest

End2End test with cypress

npx cypress open

Then run the tests from the app. Or

npx cypress run

To run the tests in the terminal from a headless browser. You do not need to worry about setting up test environment as it is taken care of automatically by cypress.

Available Gulp Commands

default - Builds all scripts/styles and put them in dist folder.

- Builds all scripts/styles and put them in folder. build - Same as default.

- Same as default. lint - Lint all CSS and JS files. lint:script - Lint all JS files. lint:style - Lint all SCSS files.

- Lint all CSS and JS files. fonts - Copy font files to dist directory.

- Copy font files to directory. serve - Build the files, init browsersync and watch files to create dev env.

Run these commands with npx .

Credits

jQuery fontIconPicker has been made by Alessandro Benoit & swashata. You can use the issue tracker for reporting bugs or feature requests.