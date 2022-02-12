https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/40646537/148554756-0258e06b-d850-46fb-8206-daf9c601b9bf.mov

Fonoster Inc researches an innovative Programmable Telecommunications Stack that will allow for an entirely cloud-based utility for businesses to connect telephony services with the Internet.

Features

The most notable features on FN 0.2 are:

Cloud initialization with Cloud-Init

Code Examples

A Voice Application is a server that takes control of the flow in a call. A Voice Application can use any combination of the following verbs:

Answer - Accepts an incoming call

- Accepts an incoming call Hangup - Closes the call

- Closes the call Play - Takes an URL or file and streams the sound back to the calling party

- Takes an URL or file and streams the sound back to the calling party Say - Takes a text, synthesizes the text into audio, and streams back the result

- Takes a text, synthesizes the text into audio, and streams back the result Gather - Waits for DTMF or speech events and returns back the result

- Waits for DTMF or speech events and returns back the result SGather - Returns a stream for future DTMF and speech results

- Returns a stream for future DTMF and speech results Dial - Passes the call to an Agent or a Number at the PSTN

- Passes the call to an Agent or a Number at the PSTN Record - It records the voice of the calling party and saves the audio on the Storage sub-system

- It records the voice of the calling party and saves the audio on the Storage sub-system Mute - It tells the channel to stop sending media, effectively muting the channel

- It tells the channel to stop sending media, effectively muting the channel Unmute - It tells the channel to allow media flow

Voice Application Example:

const { VoiceServer } = require ( "@fonoster/voice" ); const voiceServer = new VoiceServer({ base: '/voiceapp' }); voiceServer.listen( ( req, res ) => { console .log(req); res.play( "sound:hello-world" ); });

Everything in FN is an API first, and initiating a call is no exception. You can use the SDK to start a call with a few lines of code.

Example of originating a call with the SDK:

const Fonoster = require ( "@fonoster/sdk" ); const callManager = new Fonoster.CallManager(); callManager.call({ from : "9842753574" , to: "17853178070" , webhook: "https://5a2d2ea5d84d.ngrok.io/voiceapp" }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Getting Started

To get started with FN use the following resources:

Bugs and Feedback

For bugs, questions, and discussions, please use the Github Issues

Contributing

For contributing, please see the following links:

We're glad to be supported by respected companies and individuals from several industries. See our Github Sponsors learn more.

Sponsors

Find all supporters in our BACKERS.md file.

Special Announcement:



We now have a Slack Channel

There we plan to discuss roadmaps, feature requests and more

Join the channel

Authors

License

Copyright (C) 2021 by Fonoster Inc. MIT License (see LICENSE for details).