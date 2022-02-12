https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/40646537/148554756-0258e06b-d850-46fb-8206-daf9c601b9bf.mov
Fonoster Inc researches an innovative Programmable Telecommunications Stack that will allow for an entirely cloud-based utility for businesses to connect telephony services with the Internet.
The most notable features on FN 0.2 are:
A Voice Application is a server that takes control of the flow in a call. A Voice Application can use any combination of the following verbs:
Answer - Accepts an incoming call
Hangup - Closes the call
Play - Takes an URL or file and streams the sound back to the calling party
Say - Takes a text, synthesizes the text into audio, and streams back the result
Gather - Waits for DTMF or speech events and returns back the result
SGather - Returns a stream for future DTMF and speech results
Dial - Passes the call to an Agent or a Number at the PSTN
Record - It records the voice of the calling party and saves the audio on the Storage sub-system
Mute - It tells the channel to stop sending media, effectively muting the channel
Unmute - It tells the channel to allow media flow
Voice Application Example:
const { VoiceServer } = require("@fonoster/voice");
const voiceServer = new VoiceServer({ base: '/voiceapp' });
voiceServer.listen((req, res) => {
console.log(req);
res.play("sound:hello-world");
});
// your app will leave at http://127.0.0.1/voiceapp
// and you can easily publish it to the Internet with:
// ngrok http 3000
Everything in FN is an API first, and initiating a call is no exception. You can use the SDK to start a call with a few lines of code.
Example of originating a call with the SDK:
const Fonoster = require("@fonoster/sdk");
const callManager = new Fonoster.CallManager();
callManager.call({
from: "9842753574",
to: "17853178070",
webhook: "https://5a2d2ea5d84d.ngrok.io/voiceapp"
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
To get started with FN use the following resources:
For bugs, questions, and discussions, please use the Github Issues
For contributing, please see the following links:
