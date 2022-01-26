iCloud API

This is an unofficial iCloud API that provides useful methods to interact with some services of iCloud.

Attention

Please make sure that this API is my private work and therefore it will never be supported by Apple. iCloud's endpoints and functionality can be changed every time by Apple. Using this project is on your risk and it's possible that apple bans your account. They can do whatever they want and because of the fact that it doesn't fits in to Apples agreements, I can not ensure using this API without risks.

The API's I've implemented are more less the same as Apple provides. Sometimes, the objects are simplified or a little bit restructured because the requirements of such a Javascript API are different from the original API Apple provides. But all in all it's Apple's data and I'm not the author of the idea how an API's result works in detail.

I can not be sure that Apple does not provide any kind of changes in their API. That means, it is possible that something does not work as expected although you did it as it is described in the Documentation here.

Installation

npm install apple-icloud

Getting Started

const iCloud = require ( 'apple-icloud' ); var session = {}; var username = "my.account@mail.com" ; var password = "totally-save-password" ; var myCloud = new iCloud(session, username, password); myCloud.on( "ready" , function ( ) { });

Session broken

Basically, your instance always tries to use an existing session. You can pass a session by an object or a file path that points to a JSON file. If the passed session is invalid because of any reason, your instance will use your given credentials to re-login. If you did not gave any credentials to the constructor, your instance will try to get the credentials from the given (and obviously broken) session that are normally stored within.

var myCloud = new iCloud( "path/to/my/session.json" , username, password);

This way is more practicable because it does a lot of stuff automatically. E.g. if your session is too old or invalid, this method just creates a new one. If you use this way of logging in, you will be save that everything works fine. Therefore that is the recommended way.

Now you have a working session and you should continue at API

Instance Call

I already explained that the way I use, is the recommended one but theoretically you can do everything manually.

The arguments I use here are all optional but if you don't use them you have to initialize your instance manually. That is possible but not easy as the way above with only three arguments.

Detailed Way (Not Recommended)

Login manually

As I already explained, you can do everything manually.

var myCloud = new iCloud(); myCloud.login(username, password, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

This is maybe interesting if you have an existing session but you want to re-login your account because of some reason I don't know. But please keep in mind that you really should use existing sessions much as possible because you save a lot of time and avoid being banned by Apple.

Export Session

If you have an existing session, you can export it just calling exportSession() in iCloud instance. This returns a session object that can be loaded the next time you create an iCloud instance new iCloud(session, username, password) .

var newSession = myCloud.exportSession();

Save Session

Your iCloud instance ( myCloud ) also contains a method called saveSession that saves the session directly to a file path.

myCloud.saveSession( "/path/to/my/session.json" );

If you don't put a file path as argument, the method will use the path you used with new iCloud(path, username, password) . If you did not used such a file path there, an error occurs. In practise, that means you can do the following successfully:

var myCloud = new iCloud( "path/to/my/session.json" , username, password); myCloud.saveSession();

Save Session automatically

To save the session automatically when something changes, just listen to the sessionUpdate event and apply saveSession() .

myCloud.on( "sessionUpdate" , function ( ) { myCloud.saveSession(); });

IMPORTANT

Please. Save your sessions and use them often as possible. This avoids problems with the API. If you do not use session saving, your client has to do the complete login process every time you start your script. This takes a lot of time and destroys functionality on Apples's servers because they may stop sending important cookies. Therefore: Just do it.

Two Factor Authentication

If the two-factor-authentication is required, your login works basically as expected. You get the ready event on your instance and so on. But you cannot use the most API's such as Contacts , Mail , Notes and so on unless you type in the security code. The only API's that are available are the ones that are also available on iCloud.com without typing in a security code, such as FindMe .

Check for Two Factor Authentication

To check wether the two-factor-authentication is required, you can do 2 things.

Listen to the err event and check the error with the error code 15 and the message Two-factor-authentication is required. . Check the boolean variable twoFactorAuthenticationIsRequired of your iCloud instance.

const needsSecurityCode = myCloud.twoFactorAuthenticationIsRequired; if (needsSecurityCode) { console .error( "Two Factor Authentication is required. Type in your security code!" ); } else { console .log( "Everything okay. Go on!" ); }

Type in Security Code

To enable the other API's, you need to type in a security code that will be displayed on your devices.

myCloud.securityCode = "123456" ; myCloud.on( "ready" , function ( ) { });

Of course, the ready event now will fire the second time because it already fired after first login (This returned the requirement of two-factor-authentication). To check wether the code is typed in now, look up the twoFactorAuthenticationIsRequired property that returns wether you need the security code (Should be false after you passed in a security code, otherwise the code seems to be invalid).

Example

Everything sounds complicated?

No problem, just look at this short example for a login that supports two-factor-authentication. (Please keep in mind, that I am using prompt here, to get user's input. Of course, you can get your security code as you want).

var myCloud = new iCloud( "icloud-session.json" , username, password); myCloud.on( "ready" , function ( ) { console .log( "Ready Event!" ); if (myCloud.twoFactorAuthenticationIsRequired) { prompt.get([ "Security Code" ], async function ( err, input ) { if (err) return console .error(err); const code = input[ "Security Code" ]; myCloud.securityCode = code; }); } else { console .log( "You are logged in completely!" ); } });

Send Security Code Manually

When you are trying to login but two-factor-authentication is required, a security code will normally be sent to your devices automatically.

But sometimes, you need a new one, an SMS or a voice call. To request this programmatically, the API provides the method sendSecurityCode(mode) that sends a security code to your devices directly, via SMS or via Voice (phone call).

There exist 3 mode 's. If you don't set a mode , the default one is message .

message -> Sends a security code directly to your devices sms -> Sends an SMS containing a security code to your phone voice -> Calls your phone and speaks out a security code

Of course, the SMS will be sent to the phone number connected with your AppleID...

myCloud.sendSecurityCode( "sms" ); myCloud.sendSecurityCode( "voice" );

Troubleshooting

Sometimes you run your script & give your credentials but no security code comes in? This mostly happens because you set up a session that is partial completed but not fully complete. Try to delete your existing session file and try it again.

Also try to not wonder why you do not have to type in a security code a second time after using test.js or any other test environment. They save your session at /tmp/icloud-session.json . If you use it a second time, it just uses the old session.

Applications

This is the basic iCloud API that you can use to interact with iCloud services.

List

This method lists your account contacts data like groups and persons.

myCloud.Contacts.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(data); });

Demo: demo/contacts/listContacts.js

IMPORTANT

To use change() , new() & delete() you firstly have to list() the contacts one time to become a valid syncToken !

Change

To change a contact's properties, just change the object's properties and call change(myContact) .

myContact.lastName = "NewLastName" ; const changeset = await myCloud.Contacts.change(myContact);

Demo: demo/contacts/changeContact.js

Delete

Deleting a contact is also easy like changing. Just use a contact's object as argument when calling delete()

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Contacts.delete(myContactIDontLike);

Demo: demo/contacts/deleteContact.js

New

Creating a new contact is also really simple. You put a self-made contact-object as argument to new() . What a kind of properties a contact can have, is Apples work and this API just use apples JSON structures. If you need to know it, just loadan existing contact and have a look at it's object structure.

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Contacts.new({ firstName : 'New' , lastName : 'Guy' , emailAddresses : [ { label : "Privat" , field : "the.mail.address@mail.com" } ], isCompany : false });

Demo: demo/contacts/newContact.js

Friends

const locations = await myCloud.Friends.getLocations();

Please also remember that the fist requests maybe doesn't returns a position for the devices (Same thing when using FindMe) because the position is still in progress. Sometimes you have to wait a few seconds.

Demo: demo/friends/getLocations.js

iCloud Drive

The drive services are not completed yet.

This API is a little bit more complex because it implements a really useful implementation of unix paths in icloud. Please read the following paragraph to the end before using the API.

iCloud Drive's endpoints doesn't work with UNIX paths like /path/to/my/file. But iCloud Drive use something called drivewsid. That is an id that points on your items in iCloud Drive.

If you list a folder, it returns the drivewsid's of it's sub items. You can request them than.

The drivewsid of the root folder of iCloud Drive is FOLDER::com.apple.CloudDocs::root .

All methods of this API accept as first argument such a drivewsid.

Get Item

const itemInfo = await myCloud.Drive.getItem( "FOLDER::com.apple.CloudDocs::root" );

Demo: demo/drive/getItem.js

May you see the error "No PCS cookies". This is because you logged in too often and icloud servers does not send them to you anymore or your actual session just does not have any PCS cookies. In any case, wait a few seconds up to minutes and reset your session. And please store your sessions! This will avoid such problems!

If you do his, you will see that you become a list with root's sub items and the related drivewsid's. Theoretically you can work so.

Use UNIX file paths

But because I really like to use UNIX file paths directly I implemented a way that let you use them. That means you can just use a UNIX file path instead of a drivewsid if you know the path to your item.

const itemInfo = await myCloud.Drive.getItem( "/myFolder/contains/my/nice/item.txt" , undefined , true );

Result

If you request a folder item, you get an array of the contained files within. But this array only contains general info about each file but not the whole contents. To get them, request the file seperetaly.

IMPORTANT

Because of the problem that my API hast to list every folder within the path of the requested item, this alernative is not very fast. For example if you request /Folder1/SubFolder/Item.txt the API hast to do 4 requests (root, Folder1, SubFolder & Item.txt).

But to speed it up, I implemented the possibility to cache everything. For example if you request /Folder1/SubFolder/Item.txt , every folder will be cached. Next time you request /Folder1/SubFolder/Item 2.txt , the folders on the way to Item 2.txt are not loaded again to speed it up. The last item in your path will ever be requested again each time. For example if you request /Folder1/SubFolder it needs 3 requests the first time (root, Folder1 & SubFolder). Now, if you request again /Folder1/SubFolder the cache will only be used for root and Folder1. SubFolder is the target item you want and therefore it will be request again.

To avoid using the cache generally you can set the third argument to false . Default it is true .

This is just a feature, I have implemented and if you do not like it, just use the docwsid's to request your data. That is much more native because iClouds internal API work in this way.

Result

How the strucuture of your requested item looks like, is the structure Apple created for their API's. In some cases I simplified some structures but all in all it's not my stuff.

To become an impression of such a result, just try it out :)

Rename Items

The renaming works really similar. It also accepts UNIX paths but also docwsid's. The only difference is that it accepts a list with items.

const changeset = await myCloud.Drive.renameItems({ "/my/item/with/path.txt" : "new name.txt" , "Oh/another/item.txt" : "renamed.txt" }, undefined , true );

But please remember that it can cost a lot of time when there many not cached folders on the way and you use UNIX paths.

Demo: demo/drive/renameItems.js

Delete Items

The same logic works when using deleteItems() . The only difference is that you don't use an object as argument but an array. Theoretically you can also use single string if you just have one item to delete.

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Drive.deleteItems([ "/Test/this folder is new" , "/Test/this folder is also new" ], undefined , true );

But please remember that it can cost a lot of time when there many not cached folders on the way and you use UNIX paths.

Demo: demo/drive/deleteItems.js

Create Folders

This method provides functionality to create multiple folders in one parent folder

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Drive.createFolders( "/Test" , [ "this folder is new" ], undefined , true );

Demo: demo/drive/createFolders.js

Upload File

Still in progress

Calendar

The iCloud Calendar services have a little bit more complicated structure. Therefore I restructured the original objects a little bit to make it easier to work with the event data. That means it is theoretically possible that Apple makes significant changes on their API that stop my methods working.

Get Collections

Collection means just the different groups of events such like 'Private' or 'Work'. List your collections is a save way to know on which points you can define new events. You do it like the following:

const collections = await myCloud.Calendar.getCollections();

The structure of a collection is not so complicated, therefore I don't explain it detailed. Just have a look at it and try it out :)

Demo: demo/calendar/getCollections.js

Get Events

Please note that this maybe takes time because every event is requested for details one times. That's because the original Apple API returns the events not detailed if I request for an time area. I have to do another request for every event to get its detailed information. To get the progress of the complete method, just listen to progress event of your iCloud instance and have a look at parentAction: 'getEvents' and the related progress .

const events = await myCloud.Calendar.getEvents( "2017-07-15" , "2017-08-09" );

Demo: demo/calendar/getEvents.js

Please keep always in mind that the possibility of working with Javascript's Date objects within events when getting them or creating is my personal workaround to make handling the API more easy. Apple's internal way of handling dates is an array driven solution that is not native as a Date-Object literal. Because of that it can be theoretically possible that you get a property I forgot to parse into Javascript's Date-Object. THis property would look like an array...

An event contains a lot of properties such like recurrence , alarms which explains the rules for repeating the event in future or every alarms that will be triggered. Just have a look at these objects to understand it detailed. It's not so complicated ;-)

Create Collection

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Calendar.createCollection({ title : "Mein Kalendar 2!" , color : "#ffe070" });

A created collection gets a specific guid from Apple it will be identified with.

Demo: demo/calendar/createCollection.js

Create Event

Remember the same as you noticed for creating a contact. For creating a event, use the same object structure as you know from 'getEvents()'.

In this code example is not every possible property used. Everything that can be in a event you got, can also be here.

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Calendar.createEvent({ title : "Viele" , location : "My City" , description : "This is the best description ever" , url : "https://maurice-conrad.eu" , pGuid : "home" , alarms : [ { before : true , weeks : 0 , days : 0 , hours : 0 , minutes : 35 , seconds : 0 } ], recurrence : { count : 3 , freq : "daily" , interval : 10 }, startDate : new Date ( "2017-07-26 12:00" ), endDate : new Date ( "2017-07-26 13:00" ) });

Please keep always in mind that the possibility of working with Javascript's Date objects within events when getting them or creating is my personal workaround to make handling the API more easy. Apple's internal way of handling dates is an array driven solution that is not native as a Date-Object literal. Because of that it can be theoretically possible that you get a property I forgot to parse into Javascript's Date-Object. This property would look like an array...

Demo: demo/calendar/createEvent.js

Properties

Because the sepific properties to describe a task and its alarms, is part of Apple's internal API, I do not offer a documentation about this properties and their values because they can change every time.

To get an idea about the specific properties, try out some tasks and have a look at their objects literal using getOpenTasks() or getCompletedTasks() . The API's are transmitted directly without changes except datetime data. I try to parse it all into Date objects, so you don't have to care about the internal way of transmitting datetimes.

An exception I made is Recurrence you see below. But always keep in mind that the sepific properties used here may not work later... But normally Apple will not change their API every 5 minutes ;-)

Recurrence

The recurrence object contains a few properties that control the exact type of recurring the event. These properties are

{ freq : "daily" , count : null , interval : 1 , byDay : null , byMonth : null , until : [ Date ], frequencyDays : null , weekDays : null }

The properties count & until contradict each other. Just use one of them to describe the recurrence.

Delete Event

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Calendar.deleteEvent(myEventIDontLike, true );

If you want to delete all recurring events after one special event, just set the 2nd argument to true . This will not delete all events before the event you set as 1st argument but all of the same type after it.

For example, if you have an event that starts at 7th of July and will be recurred every day and you want to delete all recurring events after the 10th of July, you have to use the event object of 10th of July as 1st argument and set the 2nd argument to true . This will delete all events of this type since the 10th of July but not the events before the 10th of July.

Demo: demo/calendar/deleteEvent.js

Change Event

myEvent.location = "This place is much better" ; const changeset = await myCloud.Calendar.changeEvent(myEvent, true );

Demo: demo/calendar/changeEvent.js

Photos

Get Photos

Please make sure that this service needs PCS-Cookies. Sometimes they aren't there because of some security aspects of iCloud (e.g. You take too many logins in a small time area). Don't care about this normally, just keep it in mind when something doesn't work as expected.

const images = await myCloud.Photos.get();

Demo: demo/photos/getPhotos.js

Upload Photo

Still in progress

Find Me

This service represents the Find my iPhone functionality of iCloud.

Attention

This service is very good protected by Apple. As you know from iCloud.com you have to retype your credentials to use FindMe when your session is older than a few minutes. That means, FindMe needs fresh cookies and therefore you have to retype your credentials. It is also so, that theoretically FindMe needs an initialization and handles the requests a little bit complicated. Therefore I implemented a solution that does everything automatically, you just have to give your credentials to the method and than everything works automatically. If the request is the first one in your session, my method will initialize everything and so on. Of course, this takes more time. After this initialization the method shall work faster.

Get

const devices = await myCloud.FindMe.get( "my.account@mail.com" , "totally-save-password" );

You do not have to give your credentials again, these arguments are optional. Normally they will be used from the session instantly. (Your session remembers your password if you do not delete it).

Demo: demo/findme/findMe.js

Please also remember that the fist requests maybe does not return a position for the devices (Same thing when using Friends) because the position is still in progress. Sometimes you have to wait a few seconds.

That means in detail, that get() performs a new general initialization whose logic I want to prevent from you when using the API and, if needed, a new login when it is performed the first time. After that, the data will be requested normally. If your current instance always initialized FindMe in this way, the re-login will perfom only at the first time. After that your data is tried to get directly when using get() . But sometimes (after using it a few minutes) the cookies are too old and the data can not be requested. In this case an error occurs and you should set initialized property of your instance's FindMe object to false :

myCloud.FindMe.initialized = false ; const devices = await myCloud.FindMe.get( "my.account@mail.com" , "totally-save-password" );

Sadly there are still problems with the API. Sometimes the cookies of the session are invalid in general and get() still does not not work.

In this case you have to reset your whole session :(

Play Sound

To play sound on a device, use the playSound() method.

await myCloud.FindMe.playSound(myDevice); await myCloud.FindMe.playSound( "XXX" );

To get a device's object, just call FindMe.get() . This lists all devices and their related ID.

Demo: demo/findme/playSound.js

Reminders

This service represents the Reminders app of iCloud. Pleaae note that it's also not completed yet!

As I already said, I implemented Apples internal API's here and changed the object structure just when it was useful or to simplify the data. But the way what data is in which context given, is not my idea but Apples's. In this case the collections and the open tasks are represented by one single enpoint. I restructured the result a little bit but all in all, it is one method. The completed tasks are represented by an own endpoint that doesn't returns collections. And that is the way it works. To split collections and open tasks into two methods would just slow down performance because of the fact that you would need to call two requests that get exactly the same data. Of course, that would be the more sinful way because of the fact that the enpoint that for completed doesn't returns collections. But I can't do any thing.

Get Open Tasks and Collections

As I already explained, these methods return collections and within them, the tasks they are containing.

const tasks = await myCloud.Reminders.getOpenTasks();

Demo: demo/reminders/getOpenTasks.js

Get Completed Tasks

To get a list with all completed tasks

myCloud.Reminders.getCompletedTasks( function ( err, tasks ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(tasks); });

Demo: demo/reminders/getCompletedTasks.js

Delete Task

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Reminders.deleteTask(myTaskIDontLike);

Demo: demo/reminders/deleteTask.js

Change Task

myTask.title = "This is the new title :)" ; const changeset = await myCloud.Reminders.changeTask(myTask);

Demo: demo/reminders/changeTask.js

Create Task

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Reminders.createTask({ title : "I have to do this!" , pGuid : "tasks" , priority : 1 , description : "This describes by task perfectly!" });

Demo: demo/reminders/createTask.js

Properties

Because the sepeific properties to describe a task and its alarms, is part of Apple's internal API, I do not offer a documentation about this properties and their values because they can change every time.

To get an idea about the specific properties, try out some tasks and have a look at their objects literal using getOpenTasks() or getCompletedTasks() . The API's are transmitted directly without changes except datetime data. I try to parse it all into Date objects, so you don't have to care about the internal way of transmitting datetimes.

Complete Task

To complete a task, just do the following: (Please note that something like a uncomplete action is currently not implemented and therefore only possible manually. It's still in progress)

const chageset = await myCloud.Reminders.completeTask(myTaskICompleted);

Demo: demo/reminders/completeTask.js

Create Collection

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Reminders.createCollection({ title : "My new collection" , symbolicColor : "green" });

Demo: demo/reminders/createCollection.js

A created collection gets a specific guid from Apple it will be identified with.

As you may know from Calendar , you were allowed to use hex color codes as #fa7b3d when using a color for a collection. Sadly, Reminders API does not allow this kind of setting colors. We are only allowed to use specific color codes as green , blue , red , orange , purple , yellow or brown

Change Collection

myCollection.symbolicColor = "green" ; const changeset = await myCloud.Reminders.changeCollection(myCollection);

Demo: demo/reminders/changeCollection.js

Delete Collection

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Reminders.deleteCollection(myCollectionIDontLike);

Demo: demo/reminders/deleteCollection.js

Mail

Please make sure that you have Mail activated for iCloud.

Please keep in mind that the Mail service of iCloud and all related endpoints need some special cookies that are given when the first request for any of Mail's services is did. After that your session has the required cookies and the API's can be used. All of my Mail API's are designed in way that they repeat itself automatically if the cookies are needed and save them. Of course a sessionUpdate fires which makes it easy to save the session. Therefore you have to do nothing. I just say this because you shouldn't wonder if the first Mail API action takes longer than expected because your client has to do at least two requests instead of one.

Get Folders

Mailing systems in general work with folders that sort your mails. Such as Sent , Inbox , Deleted , VIP and your own folders.

const folders = await myCloud.Mail.getFolders();

Demo: demo/mail/getFolders.js

Just try it out and have a look at the structure :)

List Messages

const messagesData = await myCloud.Mail.listMessages(myFolder, 1 , 50 );

Demo: demo/mail/listMessages.js

The message objects you get here just contains meta data about the message and a preview in plain text.

Get Message's Detail

Maybe you already noticed that a message object from 'listMessages' doesn't contains the complete mail. That's because a message can be very large. To get the complete message content you have to request it separately:

const messageDetail = await myCloud.Mail.getMessage(myMail);

Demo: demo/mail/getMessage.js

Move Messages

Please notice that you can only move messages that are part the same folder to a common destination folder with one API call. Otherwise an error will occur. To move multiple messages that are part of different folders to a common destination, you need multiple API calls.

const changeset = await myCloud.Mail.move([ myMessage1, myMessage2 ], destinationFolder);

Demo: demo/mail/moveMessages.js

Delete Message

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.delete([ myMessage1, myMessage2 ]);

Demo: demo/mail/deleteMessages.js

Please keep in mind that a message you delete will normally just be moved to TRASH folder. Just if you delete a message within the TRASH folder, the message will be deleted completely.

Flag

Flagging is like marking/selecting your message. There are two existing flags iCloud Mail accepts.

unread Mostly known as the blue point on the left side of your mail flagged A mostly orange flag or point on your message

Add Flag

const flagChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.flag([ myMessages[ 0 ], myMessages[ 1 ] ], "flagged" );

Demo: demo/mail/flagMessages.js

Remove Flag

const unflagChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.unflag([ myMessages[ 0 ], myMessages[ 1 ] ], "unread" );

Please keep in mind that unread means really unread. That means to flag your message as read you have to unflag the unread flag.

Demo: demo/mail/unflagMessages.js

Send Mail

To send a mail, you should remember that if you do not use a from property, this method will try to get your iClouds mail address using a second API. If you didn't performed a __preference() method before (which will mostly be the case), the send() method will do this to get your iCloud's mail address. Of course only if you did not give it as property ( from ). And of course, such a second API call in background will take more time.

const sentment = await myCloud.Mail.send({ to : "conr.maur@googlemail.com" , subject : "Your API" , body : "<strong>Hey Maurice,</strong><br><br>I totally love your <i>API</i>. Of course it's not perfect but <strong>I love it</strong>" , attachments : [ ] });

Demo: demo/mail/sendMail.js

Create Folder

const createChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.createFolder({ name : "My new Folder" , parent : null });

Sadly there exist a bug within the web application of iCloud. If you create a folder with this API, sometimes, the web app will need a lot of time to get the new folder. But if you delete or rename an existing folder, your new folder becomes visible. I don't know the reason but all in all, your folder exist in iCloud's database and a getFolders() call will return the new folder.

Demo: demo/mail/createFolder.js

Move Folder

Please keep in mind that you are not allowed to move one of iCloud's default folders such as "Inbox", "Drafts", "Archive", "Deleted Messages" or "Junk". You are only allowed to move your own folders with the role FOLDER ;-)

const moveChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.moveFolder(myFolder, myTargetFolder);

Demo: demo/mail/moveFolder.js

If you want to move a sub folder from its parent folder to "global" level without a parent, set the 2nd argument (targetFolder) to. This will remove the parent property and your folder is global.

Rename Folder

Please keep in mind that you are not allowed to rename one of iCloud's default folders such as "Inbox", "Drafts", "Archive", "Deleted Messages" or "Junk". You are only allowed to rename your own folders with the role FOLDER ;-)

const renameChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.renameFolder(myFolder, "New Name" );

Demo: demo/mail/renameFolder.js

Sadly there exist a bug within the web application of iCloud. If you rename a folder with this API, sometimes, the web app will need a lot of time to update the folder. But if you delete or rename an existing folder in the web app, your folder's name becomes visible. I don't know the reason but all in all, your folder exist in iCloud's database and a getFolders() will return the correct name.

Delete Folder

const delChangeset = await myCloud.Mail.deleteFolder(myFolder);

Demo: demo/mail/deleteFolder.js

Sadly there exist a bug within the web application of iCloud. If you delete a folder with this API, sometimes, the web app will need a lot of time to get the updated folder list. But if you delete or rename an existing folder in the web app, your deleted folder would stop being visible. I don't know the reason but all in all, your folder exist in iCloud's database and a getFolders() will return the correct folder list.

Notes

Attention

The database of your notes can be very large. And therefore the internal API of Apple uses records . A normal iCloud client requests for a zone (There is only one zone called Notes) and gets just a few notes. Now, if the user scrolls down, more records will be requested. That is the way how Apple's API works.

To make this process more dynamic, use the fetch() method which gets all notes as records asynchrounsly.

Note: By default a Note record

Fetch Notes

When using fetch() all Note records will be stored at the __notes key within your notes emitter (return of get() ). If you want to know the parent folder of a note given in __notes while the related folder is unknown at the moment, you can use getFolder() instead of waiting until the related folder comes trough get() .

const notes = myCloud.Notes.fetch(); notes.on( "data" , zone => { console .log(notes.folders); }); notes.on( "end" , () => { console .log(note.folders); })

Demo: demo/notes/fetch.js

Resolve Notes

Because fetch() returns Note records just containing TitleEncrypted SnippetEncrypted fields, call resolve() to get the Note's full content and encode the base64 snippet and title automatically. As arguments pass Note records or their recordName instead.

const notesDetailed = await myCloud.Notes.resolve(note1, note2); console .log(notesDetailed);

Demo: demo/notes/resolveNotes.js

Get Folders

Get folder objects directly. Use this method if you need a Note's parent folder until this folder is unknown at the moment.

myCloud.Notes.getFolders([ myFolder1, myFolder2 ], function ( err, folders ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(folders); });

Demo: demo/notes/getFolders.js

Push Services

To use push services to recognize when something changes, you need to register a service for being notified by Apple's push service.

You just have to follow these instructions:

Initialization

Because a push notification is more less an infinity loop of requests, the programmatically logic behind listening for push services keeps your script running.

Because this is may not your intention, the logic behind push services will not be initialized automatically when initializing your instance. You have to do it manually:

Sometimes, your token is expired. In this case, the method initPush() will automatically request a new one. But of course, this takes a little bit more time.

myCloud.initPush();

Push Event

Getting push notifications:

myCloud.on( "push" , function ( notification ) { console .log( "New push notification!" ); console .log(notification); });

Please note, that you can omly get push events for registered services.

Events

There are a few events you can listen to. For example the progress event that fires every time, an action is divided into some sub actions that need time. For example the login process fires three progress events.

If you getEvents() from Calendar, the count of fired progress events is related to the total amount of events that have to be requested for detailed information about them.

As I already explained, the FindMe service often requires a new login. The get method of FindMe does this automatically. And in this case a new login() will be executed which means that there will also three progress events fired.

Progress Event

myCloud.on( "progress" , function ( event ) { console .log(event); });

Result

{ parentAction : "yourMethod" , action : "what-currently-happens" , progress : 0.5 }

Ready Event

This event is used when you call the iCloud instance with a session and your credentials. (Recommended way of initialization). Then, the ready fires when your session is valid or (if not) the automatic login process will be finished. It is really useful if you want to write less code and a clean way initialization including all kinds of error handling such as invalid credentials, invalid sessions or expired cookies.

myCloud.on( "ready" , function ( ) { });

Please note that the time your instance needs to be ready is related to the fact wether you already have a valid working session or your session has to be re-initialized completely (because cookies are expired or something else is broken). In such a case a complete new login() process will be executed which takes time.

This event fires every time when the current session updates. For example, if new cookies are request (e.g. when using FindMe). It fires also after a normal login. You should use it to save your session at this point.

myCloud.on( "sessionUpdate" , function ( ) { });

Error Event

Please note, the err event is not used to determine wether a method does not work. In such a case, you get an error thrown normally by a rejected promise or, if you are using the callback function, as 1st argument. The err event is fired every time an error occurs but the method is not failed instantly. E.g. If you do not have a session, your cookies are too old or a broken one, an err event fires that determines that your instance was not abled to use your current session. But of course, the instance will login your account a second time and is trying to create a new session. Or, if you log in but a two-factor-authentication is required, an err event fires. In this case you should enter your code as explained in Two Factor Authentication.

Error Event

myCloud.on( "err" , function ( event ) { console .error(event); });

Important

I do not support any malicious use or abuse of this project that harms third parties, steals data or violates personals rights. This project is made for personal use only with your personal account and not to make use of third parties private data such as tracking or manipulating accounts. You are not allowed to abuse functions or algorithms of this project for criminal activities.

Improvements

Any questions or improvements? Open a new issue on GitHub or mail me at conr.maur@googlemail.com :)

Not finished

µ Of course this module is not finished. Not all services are completed, there is always stuff to do. At the moment, it is still in progress and I'm working on it much as possible :)

Thanks

Thanks for your Attention. It took a lot of time to implement this prject in the current state. Just to understand Apple's API's was really hard work. I lost more than 100 hours in this project. Hope, you enjoy :)