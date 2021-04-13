Deprecated

Newer version available at aws-elasticsearch-js for more recent versions of Elasticsearch and elasticsearch-js.

Connection handler for Amazon ES

Makes elasticsearch-js compatible with Amazon ES. It uses the aws-sdk to make signed requests to an Amazon ES endpoint.

Installation

npm install --save http-aws-es aws-sdk elasticsearch

Usage

let es = require ( 'elasticsearch' ).Client({ hosts : [ 'https://amazon-es-host.us-east-1.es.amazonaws.com' ], connectionClass : require ( 'http-aws-es' ) });

Region + Credentials

The connector uses aws-sdk's default behaviour to obtain region + credentials from your environment. If you would like to set these manually, you can set them on aws-sdk:

let AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); AWS.config.update({ credentials : new AWS.Credentials(accessKeyId, secretAccessKey), region : 'us-east-1' });

Options

let options = { hosts : [], connectionClass : require ( 'http-aws-es' ), awsConfig : new AWS.Config({ region }), httpOptions : {} }; let es = require ( 'elasticsearch' ).Client(options);

Test