openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hae

@foko/http-aws-es

by Geoff Wagstaff
1.1.6 (see all)

Use the elasticsearch-js client with Amazon ES

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Retired

Readme

Deprecated

Newer version available at aws-elasticsearch-js for more recent versions of Elasticsearch and elasticsearch-js.

Connection handler for Amazon ES

Makes elasticsearch-js compatible with Amazon ES. It uses the aws-sdk to make signed requests to an Amazon ES endpoint.

Installation

# Install the connector, elasticsearch client and aws-sdk
npm install --save http-aws-es aws-sdk elasticsearch

Usage

// create an elasticsearch client for your Amazon ES
let es = require('elasticsearch').Client({
  hosts: [ 'https://amazon-es-host.us-east-1.es.amazonaws.com' ],
  connectionClass: require('http-aws-es')
});

Region + Credentials

The connector uses aws-sdk's default behaviour to obtain region + credentials from your environment. If you would like to set these manually, you can set them on aws-sdk:

let AWS = require('aws-sdk');
AWS.config.update({
  credentials: new AWS.Credentials(accessKeyId, secretAccessKey),
  region: 'us-east-1'
});

Options

let options = {
  hosts: [], // array of amazon es hosts (required)
  connectionClass: require('http-aws-es'), // use this connector (required)
  awsConfig: new AWS.Config({ region }), // set an aws config e.g. for multiple clients to different regions
  httpOptions: {} // set httpOptions on aws-sdk's request. default to aws-sdk's config.httpOptions
};
let es = require('elasticsearch').Client(options);

Test

npm test
# test against a real endpoint
AWS_PROFILE=your-profile npm run integration-test -- --endpoint https://amazon-es-host.us-east-1.es.amazonaws.com --region us-east-1

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial