Introduction

Check password strength against several rules. Includes ActiveRecord/ActiveModel support.

Validates the strength of a password according to several rules:

size

3+ numbers

2+ special characters

uppercased and downcased letters

combination of numbers, letters and symbols

password contains username

sequences (123, abc, aaa)

repetitions

can't be a common password (view list at support/common.txt)

Some results:

123 : weak

: weak 123abc : weak

: weak aaaaaa : weak

: weak myPass145 : good

: good myPass145$ : strong

Install

gem install password_strength

or put this in your Gemfile:

gem "password_strength"

The JavaScript code is also available as a NPM package.

npm install @ fnando / password_strength --save

If you want the source go to http://github.com/fnando/password_strength

Usage

strength = PasswordStrength.test( "johndoe" , "mypass" ) strength.good? strength.weak? strength.strong? strength.status strength.valid?( :strong ) strength.valid?( :good )

The PasswordStrength library comes with ActiveRecord/ActiveModel support.

class Person < ActiveRecord::Base validates_strength_of :password end

To be honest, you can use it with plain ActiveModel objects.

class Person include ActiveModel::Model validates_strength_of :password end class Person include ActiveModel::Validations validates_strength_of :password end

The default options are :level => :good, :with => :username .

If you want to compare your password against other field, you have to set the :with option.

validates_strength_of :password , :with => :email

The available levels are: :weak , :good and :strong .

validates_strength_of :password , :with => :email , :level => :good

Also you can set level with a lambda.

validates_strength_of :password , :with => :email , :level => lambda { |u| :good }

You can also provide a custom class/module that will test that password.

validates_strength_of :password , :using => CustomPasswordTester

Your CustomPasswordTester class should override the default implementation. In practice, you're going to override only the test method that must call one of the following methods: invalid! , weak! , good! or strong! .

class CustomPasswordTester < PasswordStrength::Base def test if password != "mypass" invalid! else strong! end end end

The tester above will accept only +mypass+ as password.

PasswordStrength implements two validators: PasswordStrength::Base and PasswordStrength::Validators::Windows2008 .

ATTENTION: Custom validators are not supported by JavaScript yet!

JavaScript

The PasswordStrength also implements the algorithm in the JavaScript.

var strength = PasswordStrength.test( "johndoe" , "mypass" ); strength.isGood(); strength.isStrong(); strength.isWeak(); strength.isValid( "good" );

The API is basically the same!

You can use the :exclude option. Only regular expressions are supported for now.

var strength = PasswordStrength.test( "johndoe" , "password with whitespaces" , { exclude : /\s/ }); strength.isInvalid();

Additionaly, a jQuery plugin is available.

$.strength( "#username" , "#password" );

The line above will validate the #password field against #username . The result will be an image to the respective strength status. By default the image path will be /images/weak.png , /images/good.png and /images/strong.png .

You can overwrite the image path and the default callback.

$.strength.weakImage = "/weak.png" ; $.strength.goodImage = "/good.png" ; $.strength.strongImage = "/strong.png" ; $.strength.callback = function ( username, password, strength ) { };

If you just want to overwrite the callback, you can simple do

$.strength( "#username" , "#password" , function ( username, password, strength ) { });

Get the files:

If you're using asset pipeline, just add the following lines to your application.js .

Running tests

Ruby

Install all dependencies with bundle install . Run rake test .

JavaScript

Install Node.js, then run npm install . Open test/password_strength_test.html in your target browser.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright © 2010-2016 Nando Vieira (http://nandovieira.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the ‘Software’), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED ‘AS IS’, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.