CPF

This package does some CPF magic. It allows you to create, validate and format CPF documents.

HINT: Check out the CNPJ counter part available at https://github.com/fnando/cnpj.

Installation

This lib is available as a NPM package. To install it, use the following command:

npm install @ fnando / cpf --save

If you're using Yarn (and you should):

yarn add @ fnando / cpf

Usage

const cpf = require ( "@fnando/cpf/commonjs" ); import * as cpf from "@fnando/cpf" ; import { isValid as isValidCpf } from "@fnando/cpf" ; cpf.isValid( "532.820.857-96" ); cpf.isValid( "53282085796" ); cpf.strip( "532.820.857-96" ); cpf.format( "53282085796" ); cpf.generate( true ); cpf.generate();

On the web, without transformation, just use web/cpf.min.js .

Strict Validation

By default, validations will strip any characters you provide. This means that the following is valid, because only numbers will be considered:

cpf.isValid( "101#688!!!!!!542......36" ); cpf.strip( "101#688!!!!!!542......36" );

If you want to strict validate strings, use the following signature:

cpf.isValid(number, strict);

The same example would now return false :