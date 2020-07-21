openbase logo
Readme

CPF

Build Status NPM package version License: MIT Minified size Minified+Gzip size

This package does some CPF magic. It allows you to create, validate and format CPF documents.

HINT: Check out the CNPJ counter part available at https://github.com/fnando/cnpj.

Installation

This lib is available as a NPM package. To install it, use the following command:

npm install @fnando/cpf --save

If you're using Yarn (and you should):

yarn add @fnando/cpf

Usage

// Node.js-specific
const cpf = require("@fnando/cpf/commonjs");

// @import
import * as cpf from "@fnando/cpf"; // import the whole library
import { isValid as isValidCpf } from "@fnando/cpf"; // import just one function

// import via <script>; the lib will available as window.CPF
// <script src="cpf.js"></script>

cpf.isValid("532.820.857-96");
//=> true

cpf.isValid("53282085796");
//=> true

cpf.strip("532.820.857-96");
//=> 53282085796

cpf.format("53282085796");
//=> 532.820.857-96

cpf.generate(true); // generate formatted number
//=> 838.684.734-40

cpf.generate(); // generate unformatted number
//=> 72777632898

On the web, without transformation, just use web/cpf.min.js.

Strict Validation

By default, validations will strip any characters you provide. This means that the following is valid, because only numbers will be considered:

cpf.isValid("101#688!!!!!!542......36");
//=> true

cpf.strip("101#688!!!!!!542......36");
//=> 10168854236

If you want to strict validate strings, use the following signature:

cpf.isValid(number, strict);

The same example would now return false:

cpf.isValid("101#688!!!!!!542......36", true);
//=> false

