This package does some CNPJ magic. It allows you to create, validate and format CNPJ documents.

HINT: Check out the CPF counter part available at https://github.com/fnando/cpf.

Installation

This lib is available as a NPM package. To install it, use the following command:

npm install @ fnando / cnpj --save

If you're using Yarn (and you should):

yarn add @ fnando / cnpj

Usage

const cnpj = require ( "@fnando/cnpj/commonjs" ); import * as cnpj from "@fnando/cnpj" ; import { isValid as isValidCnpj } from "@fnando/cnpj" ; cnpj.isValid( "41.381.074/6738-65" ); cnpj.isValid( "41381074673865" ); cnpj.strip( "41.381.074/6738-65" ); cnpj.format( "41381074673865" ); cnpj.generate( true ); cnpj.generate();

On the web, without transformation, just use web/cnpj.min.js .

Strict Validation

By default, validations will strip any characters you provide. This means that the following is valid, because only numbers will be considered:

cnpj.isValid( "41#381#074-----6738



65" ); cnpj.strip( "41#381#074-----6738



65" );

If you want to strict validate strings, use the following signature:

cnpj.isValid(number, strict);

The same example would now return false :