openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cnp

@fnando/cnpj

by Nando Vieira
1.0.2 (see all)

🇧🇷 Validate, generate and format CNPJ numbers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.4K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CNPJ

Build Status NPM package version License: MIT Minified size Minified+Gzip size

This package does some CNPJ magic. It allows you to create, validate and format CNPJ documents.

HINT: Check out the CPF counter part available at https://github.com/fnando/cpf.

Installation

This lib is available as a NPM package. To install it, use the following command:

npm install @fnando/cnpj --save

If you're using Yarn (and you should):

yarn add @fnando/cnpj

Usage

// Node.js-specific
const cnpj = require("@fnando/cnpj/commonjs");

// @import
import * as cnpj from "@fnando/cnpj"; // import the whole library
import { isValid as isValidCnpj } from "@fnando/cnpj"; // import just one function

// import via <script>; the lib will available as window.CNPJ
// <script src="cnpj.js"></script>

cnpj.isValid("41.381.074/6738-65");
//=> true

cnpj.isValid("41381074673865");
//=> true

cnpj.strip("41.381.074/6738-65");
//=> 41381074673865

cnpj.format("41381074673865");
//=> 41.381.074/6738-65

cnpj.generate(true); // generate formatted number
//=> 54.385.406/3140-07

cnpj.generate(); // generate unformatted number
//=> 07033324230766

On the web, without transformation, just use web/cnpj.min.js.

Strict Validation

By default, validations will strip any characters you provide. This means that the following is valid, because only numbers will be considered:

cnpj.isValid("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65");
//=> true

cnpj.strip("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65");
//=> 41381074673865

If you want to strict validate strings, use the following signature:

cnpj.isValid(number, strict);

The same example would now return false:

cnpj.isValid("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65", true);
//=> false

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial