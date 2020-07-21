This package does some CNPJ magic. It allows you to create, validate and format CNPJ documents.
HINT: Check out the CPF counter part available at https://github.com/fnando/cpf.
This lib is available as a NPM package. To install it, use the following command:
npm install @fnando/cnpj --save
If you're using Yarn (and you should):
yarn add @fnando/cnpj
// Node.js-specific
const cnpj = require("@fnando/cnpj/commonjs");
// @import
import * as cnpj from "@fnando/cnpj"; // import the whole library
import { isValid as isValidCnpj } from "@fnando/cnpj"; // import just one function
// import via <script>; the lib will available as window.CNPJ
// <script src="cnpj.js"></script>
cnpj.isValid("41.381.074/6738-65");
//=> true
cnpj.isValid("41381074673865");
//=> true
cnpj.strip("41.381.074/6738-65");
//=> 41381074673865
cnpj.format("41381074673865");
//=> 41.381.074/6738-65
cnpj.generate(true); // generate formatted number
//=> 54.385.406/3140-07
cnpj.generate(); // generate unformatted number
//=> 07033324230766
On the web, without transformation, just use
web/cnpj.min.js.
By default, validations will strip any characters you provide. This means that the following is valid, because only numbers will be considered:
cnpj.isValid("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65");
//=> true
cnpj.strip("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65");
//=> 41381074673865
If you want to strict validate strings, use the following signature:
cnpj.isValid(number, strict);
The same example would now return
false:
cnpj.isValid("41#381#074-----6738\n\n65", true);
//=> false