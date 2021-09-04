openbase logo
aut

@fms-cat/automaton

by 0b5vr
4.2.0

Animation engine for creative coding

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

447

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Readme

Automaton

Animation engine for creative coding

Inspect

Originally made for Shift, my WebGL demo

Playground! (Tutorial)

Playground

Try our playground! It comes with bunch of examples.

https://0b5vr.github.io/automaton/automaton-with-gui

You might want to also check examples of the core package.

What is this

Automaton is an animation engine for creative coding. While you're doing creative coding, doing time-based animation by code sometimes causes you so much pain. This project provides a framework and its GUI to connect your coding pieces with animations.

It's intended to be used in 64k intro, so I'm trying my best to make its footprint as small as possible. The package automaton have a minimal set of features that is required to play animations and it does not have any dependencies. The package automaton-with-gui intended to be used in development stage is pretty big since it contains third party codes like React.

Packages

Friend projects

Have a problem?

There are pretty much no users other than me so lacks documents if you want to use. Please feel free to ask questions on Twitter

License

MIT

