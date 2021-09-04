Animation engine for creative coding
Originally made for Shift, my WebGL demo
Try our playground! It comes with bunch of examples.
https://0b5vr.github.io/automaton/automaton-with-gui
You might want to also check examples of the core package.
Automaton is an animation engine for creative coding. While you're doing creative coding, doing time-based animation by code sometimes causes you so much pain. This project provides a framework and its GUI to connect your coding pieces with animations.
It's intended to be used in 64k intro, so I'm trying my best to make its footprint as small as possible.
automaton have a minimal set of features that is required to play animations and it does not have any dependencies.
automaton-with-gui intended to be used in development stage is pretty big since it contains third party codes like React.
There are pretty much no users other than me so lacks documents if you want to use. Please feel free to ask questions on Twitter ❤