ssr-html,
ssr-json,
csr-html and
csr-json.
HTML render mode, can improve the first screen render speed and more SEO friendly.
JSON render mode can be used for
Vue、
EJS、
React, etc. for server-side render or client-side render.
JSON render mode to generate
HTML structures which can be embedded into html pages on client-side or server-side.
yarn
yarn dev # Development
yarn build # Build production package
yarn start # Run production package
# open http://localhost:3000
|Library
|Version
|Downloads
|Explain
|genesis-core
|Provides basic plug-in mechanism, SSR rendering logic and program configuration
|genesis-compiler
|Can only be used in the development environment. It compiles the program, and handles the webpack's core logic
|genesis-app
|Quickly create applications and wrap
vue-router
|genesis-remote
|Remote components to implement the core dependency of microservices
|square
|A state management library designed for micro modules
|genesis-lint
|A code guideline includes eslint and stylelint