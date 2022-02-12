openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@fmfe/genesis-compiler

by fmfe
2.0.1-alpha.48 (see all)

🔥Vue SSR supports the use of Federated modules🔥

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

726

GitHub Stars

476

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

48

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status npm npm npm
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
🔥Support module Federation version🔥
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Architecture diagram

What is Genesis?

  • It is a render Library Based on Vue SSR. It provides four render modes: ssr-html, ssr-json, csr-html and csr-json.
  • HTML render mode, can improve the first screen render speed and more SEO friendly.
  • JSON render mode can be used for VueEJSReact, etc. for server-side render or client-side render.
  • Microservices provide API interfaces that uses JSON render mode to generate HTML structures which can be embedded into html pages on client-side or server-side.

Quick start

yarn
yarn dev # Development
yarn build # Build production package
yarn start # Run production package
# open http://localhost:3000

Document

简体中文| English

Codesandbox

Demo

Core library description

LibraryVersionDownloadsExplain
genesis-corenpmnpmProvides basic plug-in mechanism, SSR rendering logic and program configuration
genesis-compilernpmnpmCan only be used in the development environment. It compiles the program, and handles the webpack's core logic
genesis-appnpmnpmQuickly create applications and wrap vue-router
genesis-remotenpmnpmRemote components to implement the core dependency of microservices
squarenpmnpmA state management library designed for micro modules
genesis-lintnpmnpmA code guideline includes eslint and stylelint

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial