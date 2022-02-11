@idux is a UI component library for middle and back-end products. It aims to provide an efficient and enjoyable experience for developers.

Based on Vue 3 and TypeScript, the library is open source and free for any enterprise, organization, or individual to use under the MIT License.

English | 简体中文

✨ Features

Composition API for source and sample codes

Written in TypeScript with complete defined types

Monorepo: cdk , components , pro

, , A set of high-quality components out of the box

Flexible global configuration

Powerful theme customization in every detail

Internationalization support for various languages

🖥 Environment Support

Vue ^3.0.0



Edge

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Electron 79 + 79 + 72 + 13.1 + 10 +

📦 Installation

npm install --save @idux/cdk @idux/components @idux/pro

🔨 Usage

The following CodeSandbox or StackBlitz link demonstrates a basic use case, and it is recommended to fork this demo as a baseline while doing Bug Report and can also be downloaded as a template for project initialization.

See Getting Started for more details.

⌨️ Development

pnpm install pnpm start

Open a browser: http://localhost:3000

🤝 Contributing

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as Pull Request or as GitHub issues.

💖 Thanks

Many of the features are inspired by the following awesome projects.

☀️ License

MIT © 2020-present IDuxFE