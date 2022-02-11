openbase logo
Readme

@idux

@idux is a UI component library for middle and back-end products. It aims to provide an efficient and enjoyable experience for developers.

Based on Vue 3 and TypeScript, the library is open source and free for any enterprise, organization, or individual to use under the MIT License.

Build Status Codecov Npm version Release Date

CodeFactor Code style: prettier GitHub contributors GitHub license

English | 简体中文

✨ Features

  • Composition API for source and sample codes
  • Written in TypeScript with complete defined types
  • Monorepo: cdk, components, pro
  • A set of high-quality components out of the box
  • Flexible global configuration
  • Powerful theme customization in every detail
  • Internationalization support for various languages

🖥 Environment Support

  • Vue ^3.0.0 vue-next
Edge
Edge		Chrome
Chrome		Firefox
Firefox		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
79 +79 +72 +13.1 +10 +

📦 Installation

npm install --save @idux/cdk @idux/components @idux/pro

🔨 Usage

The following CodeSandbox or StackBlitz link demonstrates a basic use case, and it is recommended to fork this demo as a baseline while doing Bug Report and can also be downloaded as a template for project initialization.

See Getting Started for more details.

🔗 Links

⌨️ Development

pnpm install

pnpm start

Open a browser: http://localhost:3000

🤝 Contributing

PRs Welcome

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as Pull Request or as GitHub issues.

If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!

💖 Thanks

Many of the features are inspired by the following awesome projects.

☀️ License

MIT © 2020-present IDuxFE

