@idux is a UI component library for middle and back-end products. It aims to provide an efficient and enjoyable experience for developers.
Based on Vue 3 and TypeScript, the library is open source and free for any enterprise, organization, or individual to use under the MIT License.
cdk,
components,
pro
Edge
Chrome
Firefox
Safari
Electron
|79 +
|79 +
|72 +
|13.1 +
|10 +
npm install --save @idux/cdk @idux/components @idux/pro
The following CodeSandbox or StackBlitz link demonstrates a basic use case, and it is recommended to fork this demo as a baseline while doing
Bug Report and can also be downloaded as a template for project initialization.
See Getting Started for more details.
pnpm install
pnpm start
Open a browser:
http://localhost:3000
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as Pull Request or as GitHub issues.
If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!
Many of the features are inspired by the following awesome projects.
