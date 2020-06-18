Fly is a hosting platform for running app servers close to users.
# Ship a Docker image
flyctl deploy
# Launch it in multiple regions
flyctl regions add ams hkg sjc
flyctl
We are building a library of example projects, articles, and technical explainers. We'll pay you to help, just head on over to the project board and see what's going on.
We're looking for two things:
The best example apps demonstrate interesting problems developers can solve by running apps close to users. These apps should be small in scope and single purpose. They're not meant to be run directly, they're demonstrations of ideas that developers can apply to their own projects.
It is helpful for developers to understand the plumbing underneath their infrastructure. Technical explainers help with this, and should cover some part of internet/hosting infrastructure.