@fluidframework/test-driver-definitions

The Fluid Framework is a library for building distributed, real-time collaborative web applications using JavaScript or TypeScript.
Documentation and guides can be found at https://fluidframework.com/.
Hello World repo can be found at https://github.com/microsoft/FluidHelloWorld.
Core Examples repo can be found at https://github.com/microsoft/FluidExamples.
Have questions? Engage with other Fluid Framework users and developers in the [Discussions] section of our GitHub repo.
The core code for both the Fluid client packages and the reference ordering service is contained within this repo.
The repo structure is somewhat unique because it contains two monorepos as well as several standalone packages. The monorepos are managed using Lerna and are versioned separately from one another, but internally all packages in a monorepo are versioned together. Outside the monorepos there are plenty of packages which are versioned independently.
Here's the breakdown of the repo:
Dependencies between packages in various layers of the system are enforced via a build step called layer-check. You can view the full list of packages and layers in docs/PACKAGES.md.
In order to build the Fluid Framework, ensure that you have installed Git and the version of Node.js noted in the .nvmrc file.
Note: we recommend using nvm (for Windows or MacOS/Linux) or fnm to install Node.js, in case you find yourself needing to install different versions of Node.js side-by-side.
Clone a copy of the repo and change to the repo root directory:
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/FluidFramework.git
cd FluidFramework
Run the following to build the client packages:
npm install
npm run build:fast
You can run all of our tests from the root of the repo, or you can run a scoped set of tests by running the
test
command from the package you're interested in.
Note: Some of the tests depend on test collateral that lives in a submodule here: https://github.com/microsoft/FluidFrameworkTestData. You may choose to fetch that collateral into your local repository, which is required to run all the tests - otherwise some will be skipped.
First install Git LFS from https://git-lfs.github.com/. Then, from the repo root:
git lfs install
git submodule init
git submodule update
npm run test
npm run test:coverage
Our CI pipelines run on Linux machines, and the npm scripts all have the
ci prefix.
To replicate the test steps from the CI pipeline locally, run the following commands for the packages or Lerna monorepos:
|Run
|Non-Windows
|Windows
|PR
npm run ci:test
npm run test:report && npm run test:copyresults
|Official
npm run ci:test:coverage
npm run test:coverage && npm run test:copyresults
We've checked in VS Code configuration
enabling F5 from a
spec.ts file to run those tests if you set the debug configuration to "Debug Current Test".
This will use an in-memory implementation of the Fluid server to sync between the two panes in the browser window.
/examples
/examples/data-objects/clicker
npm run start
This will run the local Fluid server implementation we call "Tinylicious", so you can sync between multiple browser instances.
First, start Tinylicious by running these commands from
/server/tinylicious:
npm install
npm run build
npm run start
Then:
npm run start:tinylicious
There are many ways to contribute to Fluid.
Detailed instructions for working in the repo can be found in the Wiki.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
This project may contain Microsoft trademarks or logos for Microsoft projects, products, or services. Use of these trademarks or logos must follow Microsoft’s Trademark & Brand Guidelines. Use of Microsoft trademarks or logos in modified versions of this project must not cause confusion or imply Microsoft sponsorship.