What is this?

@fluffy-spoon/substitute is a TypeScript port of NSubstitute, which aims to provide a much more fluent mocking opportunity for strong-typed languages.

You can read an in-depth comparison of substitute.js versus other popular TypeScript mocking frameworks here: https://medium.com/@mathiaslykkegaardlorenzen/with-typescript-3-and-substitute-js-you-are-already-missing-out-when-mocking-or-faking-a3b3240c4607

PRs are very welcome! Help is much appreciated.

Installing

npm install @fluffy-spoon/substitute --save-dev

Requirements

TypeScript^3.0.0

Usage

import { Substitute, Arg } from '@fluffy-spoon/substitute' ; interface Calculator { add(a: number , b: number ): number ; subtract(a: number , b: number ): number ; divide(a: number , b: number ): number ; async heavyOperation(): Promise < number >; isEnabled: boolean ; } const calculator = Substitute.for<Calculator>(); calculator.add( 1 , 2 ).returns( 3 ); calculator.received().add( 1 , Arg.any()); calculator.didNotReceive().add( 2 , 2 );

Creating a mock

const calculator = Substitute.for<Calculator>();

Setting return types

See the example below. The same syntax also applies to properties and fields.

calculator.add( 1 , 2 ).returns( 4 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 )); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 )); calculator.add( 1 , 2 ).returns( 3 , 7 , 9 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 )); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 )); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 )); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 2 ));

Working with promises

When working with promises you can also use resolves() and rejects() to return a promise.

calculator.heavyOperation( 1 , 2 ).resolves( 4 ); console .log( await calculator.heavyOperation( 1 , 2 ));

calculator.heavyOperation( 1 , 2 ).rejects( new Error ()); console .log( await calculator.heavyOperation( 1 , 2 ));

Verifying calls

calculator.enabled = true ; const foo = calculator.add( 1 , 2 ); calculator.received().add( 1 , 2 ); calculator.received().enabled = true ;

Argument matchers

There are several ways of matching arguments. The examples below also applies to properties and fields - both when setting up calls and verifying them.

Matching specific arguments

import { Arg } from '@fluffy-spoon/substitute' ; calculator.add(Arg.any(), 2 ).returns( 10 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1337 , 3 )); console .log(calculator.add( 1337 , 2 )); calculator.received().add( 1 , Arg.is( x => x < 0 ));

Generic and inverse matchers

import { Arg } from '@fluffy-spoon/substitute' ; const equalToZero = ( x: number ) => x === 0 ; calculator.divide(Arg.any( 'number' ), Arg.is.not(equalToZero)).returns( 10 ); console .log(calculator.divide( 100 , 10 )); const argIsNotZero = Arg.is.not(equalToZero); calculator.received( 1 ).divide(argIsNotZero, argIsNotZero);

Note: Arg.is() will automatically infer the type of the argument it's replacing

Ignoring all arguments

calculator.add(Arg.all()).returns( 10 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 3 )); console .log(calculator.add( 5 , 2 ));

Match order

The order of argument matchers matters. The first matcher that matches will always be used. Below are two examples.

calculator.add(Arg.all()).returns( 10 ); calculator.add( 1 , 3 ).returns( 1337 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 3 )); console .log(calculator.add( 5 , 2 ));

calculator.add( 1 , 3 ).returns( 1337 ); calculator.add(Arg.all()).returns( 10 ); console .log(calculator.add( 1 , 3 )); console .log(calculator.add( 5 , 2 ));

Partial mocks

With partial mocks you always start with a true substitute where everything is mocked and then opt-out of substitutions in certain scenarios.

import { Substitute, Arg } from '@fluffy-spoon/substitute' ; class RealCalculator implements Calculator { add(a: number , b: number ) => a + b; subtract(a: number , b: number ) => a - b; divide(a: number , b: number ) => a / b; } const realCalculator = new RealCalculator(); const fakeCalculator = Substitute.for<Calculator>(); fakeCalculator.subtract(Arg.all()).mimicks(realCalculator.subtract); console .log(fakeCalculator.subtract( 20 , 10 )); console .log(fakeCalculator.subtract( 1 , 2 )); fakeCalculator.add(Arg.is(x < 10 ), Arg.any()).mimicks(realCalculator.add); fakeCalculator.add(Arg.is(x >= 10 ), Arg.any()).returns( 1337 ); console .log(fakeCalculator.add( 5 , 100 )); console .log(fakeCalculator.add( 210 , 7 )); fakeCalculator.divide( 10 , 2 ).mimicks(realCalculator.divide); fakeCalculator.divide(Arg.all()).returns( 1338 ); console .log(fakeCalculator.divide( 10 , 5 )); console .log(fakeCalculator.divide( 9 , 5 ));

Throwing exceptions

Exceptions can be thrown on properties or methods. You can add different exceptions for different arguments

import { Substitute, Arg } from '@fluffy-spoon/substitute' ; interface Calculator { add(a: number , b: number ): number ; subtract(a: number , b: number ): number ; divide(a: number , b: number ): number ; isEnabled: boolean ; } const calculator = Substitute.for<Calculator>(); calculator.divide(Arg.any(), 0 ).throws( new Error ( 'Cannot divide by 0' )); calculator.divide( 1 , 0 );

Benefits over other mocking libraries

Easier-to-understand fluent syntax.

No need to cast to any in certain places (for instance, when overriding read-only properties) due to the myProperty.returns(...) syntax.

in certain places (for instance, when overriding read-only properties) due to the syntax. Doesn't weigh much.

Produces very clean and descriptive error messages. Try it out - you'll love it.

Doesn't rely on object instances - you can produce a strong-typed fake from nothing, ensuring that everything is mocked.

Beware

Names that conflict with Substitute.js

Let's say we have a class with a method called received , didNotReceive or mimick keyword - how do we mock it?

Simple! We disable the proxy methods temporarily while invoking the method by using the disableFor method which disables these special methods.

class Example { received(someNumber: number ) { console .log(someNumber); } } const fake = Substitute.for<Example>(); Substitute.disableFor(fake).received( 1337 ); fake.received().received( 1337 );

Strict mode

If you have strict set to true in your tsconfig.json , you may need to toggle off strict null checks. The framework does not currently support this.

However, it is only needed for your test projects anyway.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "strict" : true , "strictNullChecks" : false } }

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]