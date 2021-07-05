A flexible CSharp to TypeScript generator that is
Gulp,
Webpack and
Grunt friendly, written in TypeScript.
Uses the following library for parsing C# code from TypeScript: https://github.com/ffMathy/FluffySpoon.JavaScript.CSharpParser
To see all available settings, look at the configuration options here.
These recipes help you quickly get started with common scenarios you may need. Feel free to contribute with your own!
The following code shows general usage. The examples below only differ in the
EmitOptions provided.
import { Emitter } from '@fluffy-spoon/csharp-to-typescript-generator';
var csharpCode = "insert the CSharp model code here - you could also read it from a file.";
var emitter = new Emitter(csharpCode);
var options = <EmitOptions>{
defaults: <DefaultEmitOptions>{ },
file: <FileEmitOptions>{ }
};
var typescriptCode = emitter.emitFile(options);
CSharpType, look here: https://github.com/ffMathy/FluffySpoon.JavaScript.CSharpParser/blob/master/dist/src/Models.ts
FileEmitOptions, look here: https://github.com/ffMathy/FluffySpoon.JavaScript.CSharpToTypeScriptGenerator/blob/master/dist/src/Index.d.ts
var typescriptCode = emitter.emit();
Given the following CSharp model code:
namespace MyNamespace {
public class MyClass {
public bool myField;
public int MyProperty { get; set; }
public string MyOtherProperty { get; set; }
public double? MyNullableProperty { get; set; }
public class MySubclass {
public List<string> MyListProperty { get; set; }
public MyGenericType<SomeType, SomeOtherType> MyGenericProperty { get; set; }
public Task MyFunction(string input1, int input2) {
//some code
}
}
}
}
The following TypeScript code would be generated:
declare namespace MyNamespace {
interface MyClass {
myField: boolean;
myProperty: number;
myOtherProperty: string;
myNullableProperty?: number;
}
namespace MyClass {
interface MySubclass {
myListProperty: string[];
myGenericProperty: MyGenericType<SomeType, SomeOtherType>;
MyFunction(input1: string, input2: number): Promise;
}
}
}
But this framework is flexible! Look at the recipes to get inspiration, or the other configurations available.
To see pre-made examples designed for frameworks like Angular and ASP .NET Core (for instance for auto-generating HTTP clients for each controller action), go see the framework recipes here.
To see all other examples for common use cases, go see the other recipes here.