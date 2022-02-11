Fluent UI System Icons

Fluent UI System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.

Icon List

View the full list of regular icons

View the full list of filled icons

Installation

Android

The library is published via Maven Central, please ensure that the mavenCentral() repository has been added to the root build.gradle file:

repositories { ... mavenCentral() }

Include the following dependency in your project's build.gradle

implementation 'com.microsoft.design:fluent-system-icons:1.1.161@aar'

For library docs, see android/README.md.

iOS and macOS

CocoaPods

use_frameworks! pod "FluentIcons" , "1.1.161"

Carthage

git "git@github.com:microsoft/fluentui-system-icons.git" "1.1.161"

For library docs, see ios/README.md.

Flutter

In the pubspec.yaml of your flutter project, add the following dependency:

dependencies: ... fluentui_system_icons: ^1.1.161

For library docs, see flutter/README.md

Plain svg

Inline svg directly. See packages/svg-icons/README.md.

Contributing

Importer

The importer generates the Android and iOS libraries from the icons in the assets directory.

Jump into the directory

cd importer

Install npm dependencies

npm install npm run clean

List all the available commands

npm run

Build Pipeline

Our build pipeline runs deploy:android and deploy:ios to create the libraries. The build definitions are located in .github/workflows/ .

Demo apps

You can build and run the demo apps following the steps below.

Android

Follow the Importer section above and run the command npm run deploy:android Open the android directory in Android Studio Select the sample-showcase in the build configuration dropdown Click run

Flutter

Prerequisite: Make sure you have flutter configured in Android Studio

Open the flutter directory in Android Studio Select the 'example' in the directory and open it in Android Studio Click run

Please feel free to open a GitHub issue and assign to the following points of contact with questions or requests.

Jason Custer(@jasoncuster) / Spencer Nelson(@spencer-nelson) / Joe Woodward(@thewoodpecker) - Design

Nick Romano(@rickromano) - iOS

Will Hou(@willhou) - Android

Akashdeep Singh(@aakash1313) - Flutter

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.