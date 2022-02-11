Fluent UI System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
View the full list of regular icons
View the full list of filled icons
The library is published via Maven Central, please ensure that the
mavenCentral() repository has been added to the root
build.gradle file:
repositories {
...
mavenCentral()
}
Include the following dependency in your project's
build.gradle
implementation 'com.microsoft.design:fluent-system-icons:1.1.161@aar'
For library docs, see android/README.md.
use_frameworks!
pod "FluentIcons", "1.1.161"
git "git@github.com:microsoft/fluentui-system-icons.git" "1.1.161"
For library docs, see ios/README.md.
In the
pubspec.yaml of your flutter project, add the following dependency:
dependencies:
...
fluentui_system_icons: ^1.1.161
For library docs, see flutter/README.md
Inline svg directly. See packages/svg-icons/README.md.
The importer generates the Android and iOS libraries from the icons in the
assets directory.
Jump into the directory
cd importer
Install npm dependencies
npm install
npm run clean
List all the available commands
npm run
Our build pipeline runs
deploy:android and
deploy:ios to create the libraries. The build definitions are located in
.github/workflows/.
You can build and run the demo apps following the steps below.
npm run deploy:android
sample-showcase in the build configuration dropdown
Prerequisite: Make sure you have flutter configured in Android Studio
Please feel free to open a GitHub issue and assign to the following points of contact with questions or requests.
