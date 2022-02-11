FluentUI React Native is a javascript component library that provides developers with controls that are part of the Fluent Design System. These controls are built on React Native and fully customizable.
FluentUI React Native is still in the alpha stages of development for both the components and the repo. We encourage anyone who is interested in getting an early glimpse of our plans to download and use our components, but please note that you may hit bumps along the way. Please leave us feedback or file issues if you run into bumps, and we will continue to improve the quality of the repo.
Development status on each platform: | Windows | macOS | iOS | Android | |---------------------|---------------------|-------------|-------------| | Alpha (in progress) | Alpha (in progress) | Alpha (in progress) | Coming Soon |
If you have an existing React Native project, it's easy to begin using FluentUI React Native. If you need to setup a new React Native project, please see the React Native Windows Getting Started documentation.
Follow the instructions on the React Native Windows Getting Started documentation to create a React Native project.
Navigate to the root folder of your project, and use npm to install the package:
npm i @fluentui/react-native
App.js:
import { Checkbox } from '@fluentui/react-native';
Text and
Checkbox in your JSX.
// In App.js in a new project
import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Checkbox } from '@fluentui/react-native';
function HelloWorldApp() {
return (
<View
style={{
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}}
>
<Text>Hello, world!</Text>
<Checkbox label="Hello World Checkbox" />
</View>
);
}
export default HelloWorldApp;
Our component documentation is hosted on the FluentUI documentation.
The FluentUI website is built out of the FluentUI repository. React-Native components and controls are documented in a 'cross' (cross-platform) directory in each component page directory, e.g. Button 'cross' directory. The FluentUI website can be run locally to verify changes, and should reflect the current state of controls that have established the v1 set of properties on any one platform.
Since the FluentUI React Native controls are cross-platform, but represented by a single page, it's important to distinguish platform differences and limitations. Examples include:
Our FluentUI framework documentation is found in this repository alongside the implementation.
This repo is set up as a monorepo using Yarn workspaces. To install yarn, please follow instructions in the Yarn documentation.
For running tasks the repo has switched to using Lage for task running. The primary tasks that can be executed at the root are:
yarn build - does the typescript build for all packages in the repository
yarn test - will build, lint, and run any applicable tests on all packages in the repo
yarn bundle - will bundle all packages in the repo
yarn buildci - will build, lint, run tests, and bundle everything in the repo
Note that Lage uses caching to avoid redundant steps and has very minimal output. To avoid caching add
--no-cache as a command line argument. Similarly adding
--verbose will give more detailed output.
To start developing in the repository you can:
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/fluentui-react-native.git
cd fluentui-react-native
yarn
yarn build
After a successful yarn build, you can explore FluentUI Tester, our demo application to play with each of the controls. To run FluentUI Tester, please follow instructions in the FluentUI Tester readme.
This repo is set up to run Prettier. To run Prettier in fix mode on the repo, run
yarn prettier-fix at the root of the Repo.
If you are using VSCode as your editor, you can configure it to run Prettier on save. Prettier is a recommended extension for the repo. You can configure it to run by:
Please visit our contribution guide for more information on contributing to this repo.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.