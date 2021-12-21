Fluent.js is a JavaScript implementation of Project Fluent, a localization framework designed to unleash the expressive power of the natural language.
Project Fluent keeps simple things simple and makes complex things possible. The syntax used for describing translations is easy to read and understand. At the same time it allows, when necessary, to represent complex concepts from natural languages like gender, plurals, conjugations, and others.
Fluent.js consists of a set of packages which have different use-cases and can be installed independently of each other.
You can install each of the above packages via
npm, e.g.
npm install @fluent/react.
See the end of this
README for instructions on how to build
fluent.js locally.
FTL is a localization file format used for describing translation resources. FTL stands for Fluent Translation List.
FTL is designed to be simple to read, but at the same time allows to represent complex concepts from natural languages like gender, plurals, conjugations, and others.
hello-user = Hello, { $username }!
Read the Fluent Syntax Guide in order to learn more about the syntax. If you're a tool author you may be interested in the formal EBNF grammar.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on Project Fluent! Whether you're a localizer looking for a better way to express yourself in your language, or a developer trying to make your app localizable and multilingual, or a hacker looking for a project to contribute to, please do get in touch!
Fluent.js is open-source, licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. We encourage everyone to take a look at our code and we'll listen to your feedback.
Hacking on
fluent.js is easy! To quickly get started clone the repo:
$ git clone https://github.com/projectfluent/fluent.js.git
$ cd fluent.js
You'll need at least Node.js 12 and npm v7. Older versions are not supported.
Install the dependencies used by all packages, which are managed as npm workspaces:
$ npm install
Build and test all packages at once:
$ npm run dist
…which is equivalent to:
$ npm run clean
$ npm run build --workspaces
$ npm run lint
$ npm run test
$ npm run docs --workspaces
Each package may also be built separately by running
npm run build in
its directory.