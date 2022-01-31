Aquamarine

composability medium

allows developers to express network choreography in a script

moves script & data from peer to peer in a single-use logical network with checking merkle proofs and signatures.

Fluence stack

Fluence nodes uses AIR to coordinate requests between different services run by Marine:

Aquamarine Intermediate Representation

AIR: What is it?

S-expression-based low-level language

Controls Fluence network and its peers

Inspired by WAT (WebAssembly Text Format)

Meant to be a compile target

Development meant to happen in a higher-level language

Syntax is in flux, will change

Scripts written in AIR look like this:

Gather chat members by calling chat.members Iterate through elements in members array, m = element Each m is an object, represented as array; [0] is the first field (next m) triggers next iteration

AIR: Instructions

call: execution

call commands the execution

commands the execution moves execution to a peer, specified by location

peer is expected to have specified WASM service

the service must have specified function available to be called

must have specified available to be called argument list is given to the function

is given to the result of the function is saved and available under output name

is saved and available under example call could be thought of as data.result = dht.put(key, value)

seq: sequential

seq takes two instructions

takes two instructions executes them sequentially

par: parallel

par takes two instructions

takes two instructions executes them in parallel

fold: iteration

fold takes an array, a variable and an instruction

takes an array, a variable and an instruction iterates through the array, assigning each element to the variable

on each iteration instruction is executed

instruction can read the variable

next triggers next iteration

xor: branching & error handling

xor takes two instructions

takes two instructions iff first instruction fails, second one is executed

null