@fluencelabs/avm

by fluencelabs
0.20.8 (see all)

AquaVM interprets AIR – a π-calculus-derived set of instructions that the Aqua language compiles to

820

GitHub Stars

51

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

9

Dependencies

0

License

Apache 2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

crates.io version npm version

Aquamarine

  • composability medium
  • allows developers to express network choreography in a script
  • moves script & data from peer to peer in a single-use logical network with checking merkle proofs and signatures.

aquamarine scheme


Fluence stack

Fluence nodes uses AIR to coordinate requests between different services run by Marine:


aquamarine scheme


Aquamarine Intermediate Representation

AIR: What is it?

  • S-expression-based low-level language
  • Controls Fluence network and its peers
  • Inspired by WAT (WebAssembly Text Format)
  • Meant to be a compile target
  • Development meant to happen in a higher-level language
  • Syntax is in flux, will change

Scripts written in AIR look like this:

fold example
  1. Gather chat members by calling chat.members
  2. Iterate through elements in members array, m = element
  3. Each m is an object, represented as array; [0] is the first field
  4. (next m) triggers next iteration

AIR: Instructions

call: execution

call structure
  • call commands the execution
  • moves execution to a peer, specified by location
  • peer is expected to have specified WASM service
  • the service must have specified function available to be called
  • argument list is given to the function
  • result of the function is saved and available under output name
  • example call could be thought of as data.result = dht.put(key, value)

seq: sequential

seq structure
  • seq takes two instructions
  • executes them sequentially

par: parallel

par structure
  • par takes two instructions
  • executes them in parallel

fold: iteration

fold structure
  • fold takes an array, a variable and an instruction
  • iterates through the array, assigning each element to the variable
  • on each iteration instruction is executed
  • instruction can read the variable
  • next triggers next iteration

xor: branching & error handling

xor structure
  • xor takes two instructions
  • iff first instruction fails, second one is executed

null

null structure
  • null takes no arguments
  • does nothing, useful for code generation

