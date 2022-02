NgxFlow

The purpose of this package is to create a wrapper for Angular for fileupload using flow.js.

Demo

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-flow-example

You can also find example source code in the src folder.

Roadmap

✅ upload single file

✅ upload multiple files

✅ queue management

✅ error handling

✅ pause / resume upload

✅ cancel upload, cancel all uploads

✅ upload progress

✅ file / directory restrictions

✅ drag & drop

✅ display uploaded image

✅ tests

✅ upload right after selecting file

✅ run tests using TravisCI

✅ demo using Stackblitz

✅ support for server side rendering

Install

npm install @flowjs/flow.js @flowjs/ngx-flow

Import in your module:

import { NgxFlowModule, FlowInjectionToken } from '@flowjs/ngx-flow' ; import Flow from '@flowjs/flow.js' ; ({ imports: [NgxFlowModule], providers: [ { provide: FlowInjectionToken, useValue: Flow } ] }) export class AppModule

We use dependecy injection to provide flow.js library.

How to use

Start up server. There is a server example taken from flow.js here in server directory. In this repo you can run it using npm run server . First you need to initialize ngx-flow directive and export it as for example flow variable: < ng-container # flow = "flow" [ flowConfig ]= "{target: 'http://localhost:3000/upload'}" > </ ng-container > Now you can use either directive flowButton for select file dialog: < input type = "file" flowButton [ flow ]= "flow.flowJs" [ flowAttributes ]= "{accept: 'image/*'}" /> Or flowDrop for drag&drop feature: < div class = "drop-area" flowDrop [ flow ]= "flow.flowJs" > </ div > For both you have to pass [flow]=flow.flowJs where flow is template variable exported in step 1. You can than subscribe to observable of transfers: < div * ngFor = "let transfer of (flow.transfers$ | async).transfers" > </ div > After adding files you can begin upload using upload() method: < button type = "button" ( click )= "flow.upload()" [ disabled ]= "!(flow.somethingToUpload$ | async)" > Start upload </ button >

How does transfers$ data look like?

Observable flow.transfers$ emits state in form:

{ totalProgress: 0.5 , transfers: [ { name: "somefile.txt" , flowFile: FlowFile, progress: number , error: boolean , paused: boolean , success: boolean , complete: boolean , currentSpeed: number , averageSpeed: number , size: number , timeRemaining: number , }, { name: "uploading.txt" , flowFile: FlowFile, progress: 0.5 , error: false , paused: false , success: false , complete: false , currentSpeed: number , averageSpeed: number , size: number , timeRemaining: number , }, { name: "failed-to-upload.txt" , flowFile: FlowFile, progress: number , error: true , paused: false , success: false , complete: true , currentSpeed: number , averageSpeed: number , size: number , timeRemaining: number , } { name: "uploaded.txt" , flowFile: FlowFile, progress: number , error: false , paused: false , success: true , complete: true , currentSpeed: number , averageSpeed: number , size: number , timeRemaining: number , } ], flow: { } }

FAQ

I need access to flow.js object

You can find it under flow variable.

< p > Is flowjs supported by the browser? {{flow.flowJs?.support}} </ p >

I see flickering when upload is in progress

Use trackBy for ngFor :

< div * ngFor = "let transfer of (flow.transfers$ | async).transfers; trackBy: trackTransfer" > </ div >

export class AppComponent { trackTransfer(transfer: Transfer) { return transfer.id; } }

I need just a single file

Add singleFile: true to your flow config:

< ng-container # flow = "flow" [ flowConfig ]= "{target: 'http://localhost:3000/upload', singleFile: true}" > </ ng-container >

I want to upload whole directory

Add flowDirectoryOnly="true" to your button:

< input type = "file" flowButton [ flow ]= "flow.flowJs" flowDirectoryOnly = "true" [ flowAttributes ]= "{accept: 'image/*'}" />

I want to display image which is going to be uploaded

Use directive flowSrc :

< div * ngFor = "let transfer of (flow.transfers$ | async).transfers" > < img [ flowSrc ]= "transfer" /> </ div >

How to trigger upload right after picking the file?

Subscribe to events$ . NgxFlow listens for these events: filesSubmitted , fileRemoved , fileRetry , fileProgress , fileSuccess , fileError of flow.js. Event fileSubmitted is fired when user drops or selects a file.

export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit, OnDestroy { ( 'flow' ) flow: FlowDirective; autoUploadSubscription: Subscription; ngAfterViewInit() { this .autoUploadSubscription = this .flow.events$.subscribe( ( event ) => { if (event.type === 'filesSubmitted' ) { this .flow.upload(); } }); } ngOnDestroy() { this .autoUploadSubscription.unsubscribe(); } }

Development

npm run build - builds the library into dist folder

After that you can publish to npm repository from dist folder: