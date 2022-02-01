View angular2+ repo at https://github.com/flowjs/ngx-flow

ng-flow is a Flow.js extensions for angular.js framework, no 3rd party JS dependencies required!

Demo: http://flowjs.github.io/ng-flow/

How can I install it?

1) Get the library:

Direct Download Download a latest build from https://github.com/flowjs/ng-flow/releases it contains development and minified production files in dist/ directory, they are also concatenated with core flow.js library.

Using NPM

npm install @ flowjs / ng - flow --save

Using Bower

bower install ng-flow

Git Clone

git clone https://github.com/flowjs/ng-flow

Using Yeoman

bower install "ng-flow#~2" --save grunt bower-install

2) Add the module to your app as a dependency:

angular. module ( 'app' , [ 'flow' ])

3) Include the files in your project

< script src = "ng-flow/dist/ng-flow-standalone.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "flow.js/dist/flow.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-flow/dist/ng-flow.min.js" > </ script >

How can I use it?

First of all wrap places there you are going to use Flow.js

< div flow-init > ... other flow directives goes here ... </ div >

This directive is going to add $flow variable to current scope. Also directive can be nested, because $flow variable is going to be overridden. $flow is instance of Flow.

Secondly you need to assign some upload buttons:

< input type = "file" flow-btn /> < input type = "file" flow-btn flow-directory /> Input OR Other element as upload button < span flow-btn > Upload File </ span >

First button is for normal uploads and second is for directory uploads. Note: avoid using <a> and <button> tags as file upload buttons, use <span> instead.

Now you need to display uploaded files, all you need to do is to loop files array. Files array is attached to flow object named $flow .

< tr ng-repeat = "file in $flow.files" > < td > {{$index+1}} </ td > < td > {{file.name}} </ td > </ tr >

file is instance of FlowFile.

Quick setup

< div flow-init = "{target: '/upload'}" flow-files-submitted = "$flow.upload()" flow-file-success = "$file.msg = $message" > < input type = "file" flow-btn /> Input OR Other element as upload button < span class = "btn" flow-btn > Upload File </ span > < table > < tr ng-repeat = "file in $flow.files" > < td > {{$index+1}} </ td > < td > {{file.name}} </ td > < td > {{file.msg}} </ td > </ tr > </ table > </ div >

Need more examples?

Clone this repository and go to "ng-flow/samples/basic/index.html". Single image upload "ng-flow/samples/image/index.html".

How can I drop files?

Use flow-drop directive:

< div class = "alert" flow-drop > Drag And Drop your file here </ div >

Note: in most cases flow-drop must be used together with flow-prevent-drop directive on body element, because it prevents file from being loaded in the browser.

Prevent dropping files on a document

Use flow-prevent-drop directive on body element:

< body flow-prevent-drop > </ body >

How to add some styles while dropping a file?

Use flow-drag-enter directive:

< div flow-drag-enter = "style={border:'4px solid green'}" flow-drag-leave = "style={}" ng-style = "style" > </ div >

Note: flow-drag-leave attribute can't be used alone, it is a part of flow-drag-enter directive.

How to dynamically disable drop area?

< div class = "alert" flow-drop flow-drop-enabled = "config.enabled" > Drag And Drop your file here </ div >

See example at samples/dataurl/ .

How can I preview uploaded image?

Use flow-img directive:

< img flow-img = "$flow.files[0]" />

Image will be automatically updated once file is added. No need to start upload.

How can I set options for flow.js?

Use config:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'flow' ]) .config([ 'flowFactoryProvider' , function ( flowFactoryProvider ) { flowFactoryProvider.defaults = { target : '/upload' , permanentErrors :[ 404 , 500 , 501 ] }; flowFactoryProvider.on( 'catchAll' , function ( event ) { ... }); }]);

also can be configured on "flow-init" directive:

< div flow-init = "{target:'/uploader'}" > </ div >

How can I catch events?

Events are listed inside flow-init directive:

< div flow-init flow-file-success = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )" flow-file-progress = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $flow )" flow-file-added = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $event, $flow )" flow-files-added = "someHandlerMethod( $files, $event, $flow )" flow-files-submitted = "someHandlerMethod( $files, $event, $flow )" flow-file-retry = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $flow )" flow-file-error = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )" flow-error = "someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )" flow-complete = " ... " flow-upload-started = " ... " flow-progress = " ... " > < div flow-file-progress = " ... events can be also assigned inside flow-init ... " > </ div > </ div >

How can I catch an event in a controller?

If controller is on the same scope as flow-init directive or in a child scope, then we can catch events with $on . Events are prefixed with flow:: .

$scope.$on( 'flow::fileAdded' , function ( event, $flow, flowFile ) { event.preventDefault(); });

second argument is always a flow instance and then follows event specific arguments.

How can I assign flow to a parent scope?

Use flow-name attribute and set it to any variable in the scope.

< div flow-init flow-name = "obj.flow" > ... Flow is set to obj.flow ... I have uploaded files: #{{obj.flow.files.length}} </ div >

$scope.obj = {};

How can I initialize flow with an existing flow object ?

Use flow-object attribute and set it with the existing flow object on scope.

< div flow-init flow-object = "existingFlowObject" > ... Flow is initialized with existingFlowObject, no new Flow object is created ... There are already {{ existingFLowObject.files.length }} files uploaded, which is equal to {{ $flow.files.length }}. </ div >

How can I support older browsers?

Go to https://github.com/flowjs/fusty-flow.js and add to your config:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'flow' ]) .config([ 'flowFactoryProvider' , function ( flowFactoryProvider ) { flowFactoryProvider.factory = fustyFlowFactory; }]);

Contribution

To ensure consistency throughout the source code, keep these rules in mind as you are working: