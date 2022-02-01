View angular2+ repo at https://github.com/flowjs/ngx-flow
ng-flow is a Flow.js extensions for angular.js framework, no 3rd party JS dependencies required!
Demo: http://flowjs.github.io/ng-flow/
1) Get the library:
Direct Download
Download a latest build from https://github.com/flowjs/ng-flow/releases
it contains development and minified production files in
dist/ directory,
they are also concatenated with core flow.js library.
Using NPM
npm install @flowjs/ng-flow --save
Using Bower
bower install ng-flow#~2
Git Clone
git clone https://github.com/flowjs/ng-flow
Using Yeoman
bower install "ng-flow#~2" --save
grunt bower-install
2) Add the module to your app as a dependency:
angular.module('app', ['flow'])
3) Include the files in your project
<!-- concatenated flow.js + ng-flow libraries -->
<script src="ng-flow/dist/ng-flow-standalone.min.js"></script>
<!-- or include the files separately -->
<script src="flow.js/dist/flow.min.js"></script>
<script src="ng-flow/dist/ng-flow.min.js"></script>
First of all wrap places there you are going to use Flow.js
<div flow-init>
... other flow directives goes here ...
</div>
This directive is going to add $flow variable to current scope.
Also directive can be nested, because
$flow variable is going to be overridden.
$flow is instance of Flow.
Secondly you need to assign some upload buttons:
<input type="file" flow-btn />
<input type="file" flow-btn flow-directory />
Input OR Other element as upload button
<span flow-btn>Upload File</span>
First button is for normal uploads and second is for directory uploads.
Note: avoid using
<a> and
<button> tags as file upload buttons, use
<span> instead.
Now you need to display uploaded files, all you need to do is to loop files array.
Files array is attached to flow object named
$flow.
<tr ng-repeat="file in $flow.files">
<td>{{$index+1}}</td>
<td>{{file.name}}</td>
</tr>
file is instance of FlowFile.
<div flow-init="{target: '/upload'}"
flow-files-submitted="$flow.upload()"
flow-file-success="$file.msg = $message">
<input type="file" flow-btn/>
Input OR Other element as upload button
<span class="btn" flow-btn>Upload File</span>
<table>
<tr ng-repeat="file in $flow.files">
<td>{{$index+1}}</td>
<td>{{file.name}}</td>
<td>{{file.msg}}</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
Clone this repository and go to "ng-flow/samples/basic/index.html". Single image upload "ng-flow/samples/image/index.html".
Use
flow-drop directive:
<div class="alert" flow-drop>
Drag And Drop your file here
</div>
Note: in most cases
flow-drop must be used together with
flow-prevent-drop directive on
body
element, because it prevents file from being loaded in the browser.
Use
flow-prevent-drop directive on
body element:
<body flow-prevent-drop>
</body>
Use
flow-drag-enter directive:
<div flow-drag-enter="style={border:'4px solid green'}" flow-drag-leave="style={}"
ng-style="style">
</div>
Note:
flow-drag-leave attribute can't be used alone, it is a part of
flow-drag-enter directive.
<div class="alert" flow-drop flow-drop-enabled="config.enabled">
Drag And Drop your file here
</div>
See example at
samples/dataurl/.
Use flow-img directive:
<img flow-img="$flow.files[0]" />
Image will be automatically updated once file is added. No need to start upload.
Use config:
var app = angular.module('app', ['flow'])
.config(['flowFactoryProvider', function (flowFactoryProvider) {
flowFactoryProvider.defaults = {
target: '/upload',
permanentErrors:[404, 500, 501]
};
// You can also set default events:
flowFactoryProvider.on('catchAll', function (event) {
...
});
// Can be used with different implementations of Flow.js
// flowFactoryProvider.factory = fustyFlowFactory;
}]);
also can be configured on "flow-init" directive:
<div flow-init="{target:'/uploader'}">
</div>
Events are listed inside
flow-init directive:
<div flow-init
flow-file-success="someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )"
flow-file-progress="someHandlerMethod( $file, $flow )"
flow-file-added="someHandlerMethod( $file, $event, $flow )"
flow-files-added="someHandlerMethod( $files, $event, $flow )"
flow-files-submitted="someHandlerMethod( $files, $event, $flow )"
flow-file-retry="someHandlerMethod( $file, $flow )"
flow-file-error="someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )"
flow-error="someHandlerMethod( $file, $message, $flow )"
flow-complete=" ... "
flow-upload-started=" ... "
flow-progress=" ... "
>
<div flow-file-progress=" ... events can be also assigned inside flow-init ... "></div>
</div>
If controller is on the same scope as
flow-init directive or in a child scope,
then we can catch events with
$on. Events are prefixed with
flow::.
$scope.$on('flow::fileAdded', function (event, $flow, flowFile) {
event.preventDefault();//prevent file from uploading
});
second argument is always a
flow instance and then follows event specific arguments.
Use
flow-name attribute and set it to any variable in the scope.
<div flow-init flow-name="obj.flow">
... Flow is set to obj.flow ...
I have uploaded files: #{{obj.flow.files.length}}
</div>
$scope.obj = {}; // variable "obj" must be initialized on the scope
Use
flow-object attribute and set it with the existing flow object on scope.
<div flow-init flow-object="existingFlowObject">
... Flow is initialized with existingFlowObject, no new Flow object is created ...
There are already {{ existingFLowObject.files.length }} files uploaded,
which is equal to {{ $flow.files.length }}.
</div>
Go to https://github.com/flowjs/fusty-flow.js and add to your config:
var app = angular.module('app', ['flow'])
.config(['flowFactoryProvider', function (flowFactoryProvider) {
flowFactoryProvider.factory = fustyFlowFactory;
}]);
To ensure consistency throughout the source code, keep these rules in mind as you are working:
All features or bug fixes must be tested by one or more specs.
With the exceptions listed below, we follow the rules contained in Google's JavaScript Style Guide:
Wrap all code at 100 characters.
Instead of complex inheritance hierarchies, we prefer simple objects. We use prototypical inheritance only when absolutely necessary.