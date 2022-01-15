openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@flowaccount/nx-serverless

by flowaccount
1.0.2 (see all)

Nx plugins built by FlowAccount team, helps deploy systems to the cloud

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

License CircleCI

What is Nx

🔎 Extensible Dev Tools for Monorepos.

What is @flowaccount/nx-plugins

🔎 Extensible Continous Delivery/Depolyment Tools on top of Nx workspace for seamless deployments with frameworks like Serverless Framework and aws-cdk (Infrastructure as a code)

Our Mission

Nx is great and simplifying the tool-chains for continous integrations inside a mono-repository. As a developer who has to do operations as well, we would like to see the delivery/deployment side of things to be super awsome as well!

So we decided to build plugins on top of the nx workspace to add the ability of seamless delivery/deployment of our projects to the designated cloud providers. :metal:

As time goes by, we have been adding serveral open-source utilities and plugins into this repository both nx related and non-nx related. We add those that benefited us as a developer in the hope of benefiting someone out there as well!

Please leave us a note if you think it does benefit you and open a Feature request if you think it can be more of a benefit if having those features!

Plugins available

@flowaccount/nx-serverless NPM Version

@flowaccount/nx-aws-cdk

@flowaccount/nx-aws-cdk

@flowaccount/scully-plugin-angular-delay NPM Version

@flowaccount/scully-plugin-lazy-load-picture-tag NPM Version

@flowaccount/scully-plugin-google-analytics NPM Version

Want to help?

You are most welcome to help! Please file a bug or submit a PR, read the guidelines for contributing and start right on!

join our community @flowaccount/community

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial