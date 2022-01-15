What is Nx

🔎 Extensible Dev Tools for Monorepos.

What is @flowaccount/nx-plugins

🔎 Extensible Continous Delivery/Depolyment Tools on top of Nx workspace for seamless deployments with frameworks like Serverless Framework and aws-cdk (Infrastructure as a code)

Our Mission

Nx is great and simplifying the tool-chains for continous integrations inside a mono-repository. As a developer who has to do operations as well, we would like to see the delivery/deployment side of things to be super awsome as well!

So we decided to build plugins on top of the nx workspace to add the ability of seamless delivery/deployment of our projects to the designated cloud providers. :metal:

As time goes by, we have been adding serveral open-source utilities and plugins into this repository both nx related and non-nx related. We add those that benefited us as a developer in the hope of benefiting someone out there as well!

Please leave us a note if you think it does benefit you and open a Feature request if you think it can be more of a benefit if having those features!

Plugins available

Want to help?

You are most welcome to help! Please file a bug or submit a PR, read the guidelines for contributing and start right on!

join our community @flowaccount/community