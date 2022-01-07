The Flourish SDK

Flourish is a platform for visualising and storytelling with data. It allows users to quickly create high-quality visualisations, stories, presentations and other interactive content by putting their own data and text into configurable templates.

This SDK allows developers to make templates and upload them to Flourish.

Quickstart

See all commands and options. There are also a few example templates you can use for reference.

Template overview

There is no limit to what a Flourish template can be or do. It may be a simple chart, a 3D visualisation in WebGL, or a richly interactive app with a complex UI. There's also no limit to how you can write your code, what libraries you can use, etc. The only requirement is that the template directory includes certain files, as specified below, and that the template.js creates a window.template object with the following properties:

state The template's current state; updated by Flourish when the user changes a setting or switches slide

The template's current state; updated by Flourish when the user changes a setting or switches slide draw() Called by Flourish when the template is loaded

Called by Flourish when the template is loaded update() Called by Flourish when the user changes a setting or data table, or switches slide

Called by Flourish when the user changes a setting or data table, or switches slide data Optional; updated by Flourish with data from any user-editable data tables

Template files

A Flourish template is a directory containing, at a minimum:

template.yml Flourish configuration

Flourish configuration template.js The template’s JavaScript code, usually generated

Templates often also include:

thumbnail.jpg or thumbnail.png Template image for use on Flourish: strongly recommended, and may become mandatory in the future

or Template image for use on Flourish: strongly recommended, and may become mandatory in the future index.html The template HTML

The template HTML src/ JavaScript source files

JavaScript source files data/ Data tables in CSV format that define the sample data shipped with the template

Data tables in CSV format that define the sample data shipped with the template static/ Arbitrary static files that can be referenced by the template

Arbitrary static files that can be referenced by the template GUIDE.md Documentation for end users of the template in Flourish, in Markdown format

Documentation for end users of the template in Flourish, in Markdown format README.md Documentation for developers working on the template, in Markdown format

The following files are not treated specially by Flourish, but many templates include them as part of the way they are packaged and built:

package.json NPM package configuration specifying dependencies etc.

NPM package configuration specifying dependencies etc. rollup.config.js rollup.js configuration

The template script. Typically generated using a build process, such as rollup.js, from Javascript modules in src/ , though in principle you could write it directly as long as it creates a window.template object that has function properties update() and draw() , and object properties state and optionally data .

The main Flourish configuration file for your template. The top-level properties are:

sdk_version Which major version of the Flourish SDK the template is compatible with. Currently this should be 3 .

Which major version of the Flourish SDK the template is compatible with. Currently this should be . id A unique identifier for your template. If you publish a template and the id is already in use by you, the Flourish server will assume you are updating an existing template and overwrite it.

A unique identifier for your template. If you publish a template and the is already in use by you, the Flourish server will assume you are updating an existing template and overwrite it. name What the template will be called within Flourish

What the template will be called within Flourish author Who wrote the template

Who wrote the template description A short description of the template

A short description of the template credits Optional credits for data sources, map tiles, etc, in Markdown format

Optional credits for data sources, map tiles, etc, in Markdown format image_download Flag to indicate whether image snapshots work for the template (default is true )

Flag to indicate whether image snapshots work for the template (default is ) svg_download Flag to indicate whether downloading a snapshot of template as SVG will work (default is true )

Other properties are settings, data, build, and tour, which are described below.

build configuration

The template.yml file will usually also include a build section defining build rules. For example:

build: src: script: npm run build directory: src files: - rollup.config.js less: script: npm run less directory: less

It’s also possible to use a custom watch command, instead of relying on Flourish to run your build script when one of the specified files has changed. Specify the watch script using the watch: key within the build rule. In this case the build script will not execute when you use flourish run , but the watch script will be run instead. You may not specify files: or directory: if you use watch: .

settings

The template.yml file will usually also include a settings section which populates the settings panel in the Flourish visualisation editor (and SDK). Each setting allows the user to change a specific property in the template state . When a setting is changed by the user , state is updated and the template's update() function is called.

If an entry in the settings array is a string, it is interpreted as a section title. Otherwise it must be an object with the property and type properties. Other properties are optional, but name and description are recommended to help the user understand the role of the setting. (As a special case, a section titled "State documentation" will be hidden in the visualisation editor: it's just for grouping documentation of non-settings state properties.)

settings: - Section title - property: my_state_property name: Example number setting description: A setting for changing a number type: number

To improve the layout of your settings, you can set the width of any setting to be full , half , three quarters or quarter of the width of the settings panel. You can also add a horizontal separator above a setting using new_section: true , or a subheading using new_section: This is a subheading .

- property: my_number name: Neat little number input width: quarter new_section: true

The following types of settings are supported:

boolean

Creates a checkbox that sets the state property to true or false . Alternatively can be displayed as two buttons using the choices attribute to specify labels and/or images. For example:

- property: ranked type: boolean choices: - [ Ranks, true ] - [ Scores, false ]

color

Creates a colour picker that sets the state property to a string containing a hex RGB colour e.g. "#123456" .

colors

Creates a colour palette picker that sets the state property to an array of strings, each containing a colour value, e.g. "#ff33c0" . The menu contains the Flourish standard palettes plus any additional ones associated with the user's company. The user can edit the selected palette to add/remove/change colours.

number

Creates a number input that sets the state property to a number. Optionally add min and max properties to limit the range, step to control the input’s increment buttons. By default number settings always return a number and blanked inputs are set to zero; to allow blanked input, with null returned as the value, add optional: true . Width defaults to half .

string

By default, creates a single-line text input that sets the state property to the relevant string text. If you add a valid choices property, the setting instead creates a dropdown (by default) or button group (if you also add style: buttons ). The choices property must be an array. Each of its element can be a string (in which case this string is returned to the state) or an array containing a display name, the associated string value and (for button groups) a background image.

To add a special dropdown that allows the user to specify any text in addition to choosing from the list, add choices_other: true . This is ignored for button groups.

- property: size name: Size type: string choices: – small_size – – Absolutely enormous – large_size – massive.jpg choices_other: true

text

Creates a user-resizeable multiline text input. Defaults to two lines tall. Can be made taller by adding size: large , which sets the height to half of the viewport height.

code

Same as text but with a monospace font and text-wrapping control.

font

Creates a font picker that sets the state property to the URL of a CSS stylesheet that will specify font imports. By default these are Google fonts, with URLs like https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat . The value passed to the template state will be an object specifying both the font name and URL, for example: body_font: { name: "Mali", url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Mali" } . A template can load the font by inserting a link tag into the document, like this:

var font_link = document .createElement( "link" ); font_link.setAttribute( "rel" , "stylesheet" ); document .body.appendChild(font_link); font_link.setAttribute( "href" , state.body_font.url);

Then elements can be styled by referencing the font name, whether in attributes or in CSS. If the font is being inherited in CSS, you could just add it to the document body, like this:

document .body.style.fontFamily = state.body_font.url;

hidden

This type is for documenting state properties which should not be editable from the settings panel in the visualisation editor. Any property with a hidden type will not be editable within the visualisation editor interface.

Conditional settings

Sometimes you might want to simplify the user experience for Flourish users by hiding some settings depending on whether they are needed or not. You can use the show_if and hide_if properties to control whether or not a setting should be displayed based on another setting’s value.

In the following example, the x axis label setting will only be displayed if “Show x axis” is selected:

- property: show_x_axis name: Show x axis type: boolean - property: x_axis_label name: X axis label type: string show_if: show_x_axis: true

You can use the following shorthand syntax for booleans. This is equivalent to the previous example:

show_if: show_x_axis

If you specify an array of conditional values, this setting will be displayed if the referenced setting has any of the specified values. In the following example, the setting is displayed if color_mode is set to either "diverging" or "continuous" :

show_if: color_mode: [diverging, continuous]

You can specify multiple conditions. All of these tests must pass for the setting to be displayed. For example:

show_if: show_x_axis: true color_mode: diverging

The hide_if option works in exactly the same way, except that the setting is hidden if the conditional test passes.

hide_if: color_mode: diverging

You can also control settings display depending on whether or not particular data bindings have been specified. A binding is specified using the syntax data.[dataset].[key] . For example:

show_if: data.values.filter1 // shorthand syntax show_if: data.values.filter1: true

You cannot specify both show_if and hide_if options on the same setting.

data bindings

The template.yml file may also include a data section. This section consists of an array of data ‘bindings’ that sets how the template should use and refer to the template’s editable data tables (which are initially populated by the CSV files in data/ ). Each binding adds one or more columns of data to a dataset under a particular key . You can define as many datasets as you like. They are made available to the template as properties of the data object. Each one consists of an array containing an object for each row of the relevant data table, as shown in the example below.

Once your template is published, Flourish users can change the data in the Flourish editor, and also change which columns are linked to each binding. But in your code you don’t need to worry about this because you just refer to the key rather than referencing the column header or index.

There are two types of data binding: column is used when the number of columns is and must always be one; columns supports any number of columns, including none.

A default value must be supplied for each data binding, unless you have specified optional: true (only supported for single column bindings). The example below shows how this is done.

The following example sets up a dataset with two keys, one single-column and one multi-column.

data: - Locations - Description string - name: Country code description: Requires ISO 3166 -1 alpha-2 codes dataset: country_scores key: iso_code type: column column: By Decade::A - name: Values dataset: country_scores key: values type: columns columns: By Decade::B-D,F - name: Flag image dataset: country_scores key: flag_pic type: column optional: true

In this example, if By Decade.csv contained the following…

Country,1970s,1980s,1990s,20th_century_mean,2000s US,3122,3128,3129,984,3119 GB,1203,1205,1208,1121,1200 FR,1030,1005,1010,3076,1024

… then in your template data.country_scores would be:

[ { iso_code : "US" , values : [ "3122" , "3128" , "3129" , "3119" ]}, { iso_code : "GB" , values : [ "1203" , "1205" , "1208" , "1200" ]}, { iso_code : "FR" , values : [ "1030" , "1005" , "1010" , "1024" ]} ]

The column headers are available in any dataset via the column_names property of the data array. E.g. in the above example data.country_scores.column_names is:

{ iso_code : "Country" , values : [ "1980s" , "1990s" , "2000s" , "2010s" ]}

tour

You can optionally include a tour block which can be used to guide people through using the template in the Flourish editor.

A tour is an array of steps, each of which will be presented to the user in a popup. Here’s an example:

tour: - text: This template is ideal for displaying categorical data. - text: Adjust these settings to customise the appearance of your visualisation. anchor: '.settings'

Each step must include a text property, which will be displayed in the modal. Additional optional properties are as follows:

anchor : CSS selector for a DOM element in the editor to which the tour popup should be anchored. Use your browser’s web inspector to discover suitable class names or ids.

: CSS selector for a DOM element in the editor to which the tour popup should be anchored. Use your browser’s web inspector to discover suitable class names or ids. position : Where the popup should be positioned relative to its anchor. One of bottom (the default), top , left or right .

: Where the popup should be positioned relative to its anchor. One of (the default), , or . button_text : By default, each step displays with a button reading “Next”. You can specify an alternative label here.

: By default, each step displays with a button reading “Next”. You can specify an alternative label here. trigger : In some cases, you might need to ensure a particular action has been triggered in the UI before you display the next step. For example, if you want to highlight something in the Data tab, then you need to ensure that the data tab has been selected. You can use the trigger property to do this, by supplying a string of the form [event type] [selector] , e.g. click button.data . If the user triggers this event, the next step will automatically be displayed. If they press the “Next” button first, then the specified event will be dispatched before the next popup is displayed.

thumbnail.jpg or thumbnail.png

A thumbnail image for your template in JPEG or PNG format. No particular size is required – the precise size at which the image is displayed depends on the size of the browser window – but we recommend approximately 600px × 400px.

The base HTML for the template, if required.

To reference resources in the static directory use relative links, e.g.

< img src = "logo.png" >

These relative links will be replaced by a suitable path when the template is rendered. If you’re creating links to static resources with code, you need to prefix them with the value of Flourish.static_prefix . See below for more about static resources.

You can add DOM elements, script tags, external stylesheets, etc, to your index.html , as with any other html page. Do not reference assets at non- https addresses, since these will cause problems when the template is embedded in Flourish or any other secure website.

If the index.html file is missing, the following default HTML is used:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < style > html , body { height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; overflow : hidden; } </ style > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

There is no need to include a <title> element, because Flourish will insert an appropriate one when it renders the template. If you do include a <title> then it will be replaced.

JavaScript source code. Typically these will be bundled in a build process to create template.js .

In simple templates src/ may contain just a single index.js which will export the three key template properties – state , draw() , update() – and, optionally, data .

If you modify a source file while the SDK is running, the SDK will run the appropriate build script specified in template.yml and then reload the preview.

Source files are not uploaded to the server when you publish a template.

A directory containing CSV data tables (with header rows) that the user will be able to see and edit in the Flourish visualisation editor's spreadsheet interface. These can be used for sample data that you intend the end user to replace with their own data. They can also be useful for create editable look-up tables for configuration options.

Columns from these CSV files (or the data tables in the Flourish editor) are made available in the template as one or more datasets, as specified in the data bindings of the template.yml .

(It's also possible to import data into your template manually from your static directory or elsewhere, using D3 or any other technique. But the end user won't be able to edit the data or update the column selection if you do that.)

A directory for any static files used in the template, such as images, fonts, stylesheets or code libraries. To reference the static directory in your index.html file, use relative links:

< script src = "leaflet/leaflet.js" > </ script >

Or from JavaScript use Flourish.static_prefix :

var img_url = Flourish.static_prefix + "/my_image.jpg" ;

A file documenting the template for end Flourish users, in Markdown format. This documentation will be displayed on the template’s page on the Flourish site, when the template is published and made live.

A standard README file for developers, available as part of the source like other files.

Other files

In general any files not listed above will be ignored by Flourish, and you may use them as part of your template’s build process or for any other purpose. They won’t be uploaded when you publish the template.

The skeleton template you get when you run flourish new and the Flourish example templates contain a couple of such files:

A standard npm configuration file, listing any dependencies. If you’re not starting with a skeleton template, you can create this file using npm init . This file is not treated specially by Flourish, and is only needed if your template is packaged as an npm module.

This is the default filename for a rollup.js configuration file, and specifies how the source code is to be bundled by rollup.js. It might look something like this:

export default { entry : "src/index.js" , format : "iife" , moduleName : "template" , dest : "template.js" , sourceMap : true , plugins : [ require ( "rollup-plugin-node-resolve" ), require ( "rollup-plugin-uglify" ), ] };

You only need this if you’re using rollup.js to bundle your template.

Using the SDK

Installation

Install the SDK with npm, as follows. If you don't already have it you'll need to install node.

npm install -g @flourish/sdk

The -g means the package will be installed globally, enabling access to the flourish command across your system.

Create a new template

flourish new [dir_name]

Where dir_name is the name of the template directory that will be created. The new directory will be populated with skeleton files and directories that you can edit with your own code and files.

Build

flourish build [rules]

Build the template in the current directory, using the scripts specified in template.yml . if you don’t specify any build rules, it will run all of them. You shouldn’t usually need to use this command explicitly, because flourish run will do a full build before it runs the server, and then monitor your files for changes and trigger appropriate rebuilds automatically when something changes.

Run and view a template

flourish run [dir_name]

Builds the template and runs the SDK viewer in your web browser. If dir_name is omitted it uses the current directory.

While it’s running it watches the template directory for changes:

if you edit any static template files ( index.html , template.yml , data/* , static/* ) the SDK will refresh the page in the browser;

, , , ) the SDK will refresh the page in the browser; if you edit a file that is the source for a build rule, the SDK will run that build rule and then refresh the page.

Options:

--open or -o Try to open the SDK in your web browser once the server is running. At present this only works on macOS.

or Try to open the SDK in your web browser once the server is running. At present this only works on macOS. --port Specify a particular port; defaults to 1685

Specify a particular port; defaults to 1685 --no-build Skip the build process

Publish a template

flourish publish [dir_name]

You'll first need to be logged in. If dir_name is omitted it uses the current directory.

Login, logout, register, check status

New users should flourish register and follow the prompts. Existing users can log in and out with flourish login and flourish logout . To check which account you are currently logged in with, use flourish whoami .

Download a template

To download an existing template, such as one of our examples or an open-source template, simply git clone the repo, then change into the new directory and npm install then flourish run . For example:

git clone https://github.com/kiln/example-template-circle cd example-template-circle/ npm install flourish run

Upgrade from an older version of the SDK

flourish upgrade [dir_name]

Sometimes changes to the Flourish SDK will require templates to be changed to be compatible with the new version. This command will attempt to convert a template made for an earlier version of Flourish to be compatible with the current version.

Template API

Your compiled JavaScript should assign an object with the following properties to window.template :

Records the current state of template. Default values for each of its properties are set where the object is declared in the JavaScript. These are updated by Flourish when the user changes a setting in the visualisation editor, or programmatically, e.g. when the user interacts with the template output.

To make sure your template works nicely in the story editor, ensure that all visual aspects of the template – including the UI – are set from the state by the update() function. For example, if the user clicks a menu item and you want to highlight that item, do this by updating the state and calling update() . Do not do it in the click handler for the menu item, as this will only work when the user clicks the button manually, not when the story editor moves from one state to another.

Called when the template loads. Typically used for initialisation code such as adding elements to the DOM. In some cases, however, it might do nothing except call update().

In most templates draw() will not be called except once by Flourish after the template is loaded, though in some cases you may want to call it manually – for example if you want to delete the DOM and redraw it when the user resizes the window.

Called whenever the user changes a data table or setting in the visualisation editor, or when changing slides in the story editor. Typically will also be called by the template in response to user interaction.

An object into which Flourish will put the data from user-editable data tables. Usually your code will initialise data as an empty object {} , and read from it in the draw() and update() functions.