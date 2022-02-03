Flood Element is a browser based load generation tool built on top of Puppeteer. It provides an easy to use set of commands for automating most user interfaces, including mouse actions such as click and drag, keyboard key press actions, and working with inputs, buttons, and menus.
Element is designed purely to generate load by simulating real user behaviour within a browser. It does not attempt to manipulate the page or work with any specific front-end framework, although it works great for testing SPAs built in React, Angular, Ember, or any other JS heavy client framework.
The goals of Element scripts are to be:
Scaling up Element tests is easy on Flood, by launching hundreds or even thousands of instances of Google Chrome, and running the scripts you write to drive a load test. We call this Browser Level Load Testing.
Install using NPM:
First, make sure you have installed the latest version of NodeJS for your platform.
# Using yarn
yarn global add element-cli
# Using npm
npm i -g element-cli
# Verify installation
element --version
# Using yarn
yarn global add element-cli@beta
# Using npm
npm i -g element-cli@beta
# Verify installation
element --version
# Using yarn
yarn global add element-cli@canary
# Using npm
npm i -g element-cli@canary
# Verify installation
element --version
# Using yarn
yarn global add element-cli@v1
# Using npm
npm i -g element-cli@v1
# Verify install
element --version
Using the
element command, you can generate a new project or generate a test within your existing project.
Generate a new project
element init ./my-element-project
This will create a new project an test.ts file with a single step stubbed out for you.
Or, generate a new file
element generate load-test-dashboard
This will create a new file with a single step stubbed out for you.
Edit
test.ts in your editor of choice. To learn more about the scripting capabilities we've put together a detailed tutorial on testing the "Flood Merchandise Store".
As you're writing your script, you can validate it by running it locally using
element run:
element run test.ts
This will run the script in an instance of Chrome and output the results locally.
For details of the available options see the
element run guide.
Now that you have a test script, upload it to Flood as a new Stream and launch a Flood (a test).
Since Element version 1.3, you can launch a flood directly from Element CLI
Over the years, countless customers have mentioned that getting started with Load Testing is a daunting task. That's why it's often left until the last minute before launch. At Flood, it's our mission to make Load Testing less daunting and accessible to everyone. We want to give developers and testers an easy way to ensure that whatever part of the system they're responsible for meets expectations for both functionality and performance.
Continue learning more Flood Element techniques by starting with our API documentation. The main entry point to all tests is the Browser class and a great place to get a feel for the capabilities of each test.
Visit https://element.flood.io to view the documentation.
Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md.
If you encounter any issues with the
@flood/element project or Flood Element product, please open an issue on the GitHub project.
If you're encountering issues with Flood itself, please contact Flood Support from within the Flood Dashboard, send us an email or ask our community.