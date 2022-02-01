> **Popper is now Floating UI! For Popper v2, visit [its dedicated branch.](https://github.com/floating-ui/popper-core/tree/v2.x)**
Floating UI is a low-level library for positioning "floating" elements like tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus and more while intelligently keeping them in view.
Challenges arise when positioning floating elements as they get taken out of the normal layout flow of a document, leading to issues with clipping and overflow, which is where this library can help!
To use it on the web:
npm install @floating-ui/dom
yarn add @floating-ui/dom
import {computePosition} from '@floating-ui/dom';
const referenceElement = document.querySelector('#button');
const floatingElement = document.querySelector('#tooltip');
function applyStyles({x = 0, y = 0, strategy = 'absolute'}) {
Object.assign(floatingElement.style, {
position: strategy,
left: `${x}px`,
top: `${y}px`,
});
}
applyStyles();
computePosition(referenceElement, floatingElement, {
placement: 'right',
}).then(applyStyles);
Visit the docs for detailed information.
Floating UI is published with default, development, and production builds, using Node's support for export conditions.
"default": uses
process.env.NODE_ENV, in which
your bundler handles the env variable, dead code elimination,
and minification
"production": minified with no debug logging
"development": unminified with debug logging
If you're using a bundler like webpack, Vite, or Parcel, this is handled for you automatically.
If this is not handled, you must opt into one of the builds in tools that support export conditions. This is done differently for each tool.
Right now, Floating UI focuses on positioning floating elements, but a package that exposes higher-level primitives for building these elements more easily is in development.
This project is a monorepo written in TypeScript using npm workspaces. The website is using Next.js SSG and Tailwind CSS for styling.
npm install
npm run build
npm run dev in the root will launch the
@floating-ui/dom development visual
tests at
http://localhost:1234. The playground uses React to write each test
route, bundled by Parcel. When making changes to
packages/core or
packages/dom, Parcel will hot reload the app and display the changes.
Each route has screenshots taken of the page by Playwright to ensure all the functionalities work as expected; this is an easy, reliable and high-level way of testing the code.
Below the main container are UI controls to turn on certain state and options. Every single combination of state is tested visually via the snapshots to cover as much as possible.
npm -w website run dev in the root will launch the website at
localhost:3000.
MIT