formik-json is a wrapper for Formik to easily create forms using JSON / Javascript Object for defining the elements.

The component depends on a few third-party plugins for adding WYSIWYG, select, auto-complete, validation etc. Few of them already come packaged with the extension and few need to be installed separately in your project.

Installation

You can install Formik-json using following steps.

$ npm i @flipbyte/formik-json

Quick Start Guide

Once you've finished installation, you can add the form to any of your components as follows:

Import the Form component

import { Form } from '@flipbyte/formik-json' ;

Prepare your form object

{ "id" : "my-new-form" , "label" : "My New Form" , "type" : "container" , "renderer" : "form" , "elements" : { "save" : { "type" : "field" , "renderer" : "button" , "name" : "save" , "label" : "Save" , "htmlClass" : "btn-success" , "buttonType" : "submit" }, "main" : { "type" : "container" , "renderer" : "div" , "htmlClass" : "row" , "elements" : { "title" : { "name" : "attributes.0.title" , "label" : "Title" , "type" : "field" , "renderer" : "text" , "fieldType" : "text" }, .... } }, .... } }

Add the component anywhere you want

<Form schema={ } { ... } />

Form Component

Form component requires the following properties:

Key Description schema your schema object onUpdate callback when the values are updated initialValues check Formik properties You can add any of the component props

Schema object

Schema object contains elements which can be one of 2 types: either "container" or "field" Each type needs a renderer to render the specific component. The "container" has an "elements" key within which you can define either new containers or fields.

schema object that has the following keys (all required):

Key Description id the ID for the form label the title for the form type "container" renderer "form" (you can use other renderers but if you want the form to have a <form /> tag use the "form" renderer.) elements is an object used to define the elements within the container

Note: The schema object can only have one container. You can have multiple containers and fields inside the elements object of the main schema object.

"elements" is an object with key-value pair where value is another object. The value object can either be a of type "container" or "field".

Each container or field requires a renderer which can be set using "renderer": "{your_renderer}". You can define you own renderers for both containers and keys or use the ones that come with the module.

Following are the properties for each type of container

Common container properties

Not applicable Field Property Description none type String "container" button-group name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. editable-grid, tabs elements {} is an object that can hold one or more fields or containers within it. editable-grid, button-group prefixNameToElement Bool showWhen String Check when-condition comment String comment / description for the container commentClass String html class for the comment element

Container specific properties

Container Field Property Description editable-grid renderer String editable-grid fields {} An object with one or more field definitions in a key-value pair buttons {"add": "Add", "remove": "X", "duplicate": "Duplicate"} has 3 properties, all optional. These can be either function that returns the button or string which is the label for a button isObject Bool whether the grid displays an object. If set to true, buttons (add, remove and duplicate) will be disabled. isSortable Bool whether the grid rows can be dragged and sorted tableContainerClass String htmlClass for the div wrapping the editable-grid tableClass String htmlClass for the main editable grid div renderer String div name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. htmlClass String htmlClass for the div element html-tag renderer String html-tag name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. as String html tag to be used (Default: 'div') htmlClass String htmlClass for the html-tag element fieldset renderer String fieldset name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. title String label for the fieldset cardClass String htmlClass for the main wrapping container cardHeaderClass String htmlClass for the header of the wrapping container cardHeaderActionsClass String htmlClass for the container holding the disclose buttons in the header of the container cardBodyClass String htmlClass for the body of the container form renderer String form name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. htmlClass String any character tabs renderer String tabs name String is used to prepend parent container's name to the children fields when "prefixNameToElement" is set to true. tabs {} Object cardClass String same as fieldset rowClass String htmlClass for the row div tabListClass String htmlClass for tab list tabListItemClass String htmlClass for tab list item tabContentClass String htmlClass for tab content container tabColumnClass String htmlClass for tabs container contentColumnClass String htmlClass for wrapping the tab content container tabActiveClass String htmlClass for active tabs tabPaneClass String htmlClass for single tab pane button-group renderer String button-group elements {} the elements can only be of type: "field" with renderer: "button".

Following are the properties for each type of field

Common field properties

Field Type Property Description name String html field name attribute label String the label for the field type String "field" labelClass String html class for the label html element formGroupClass String html class for the div that wraps the form field validation String Check yup-schema showWhen String Check when-condition enabledWhen String Check when-condition fieldClass String html class for the main html/3-rd party form field comment String comment / description that goes below the field commentAs String define the HTML tag to be used for wrapping the comment. (Default: ) commentClass String html class for the comment element template React Component String define your custom template for the field (check src/Template/Default.js ) or set the template in the template registry using registerTemplate and pass the string key here errorAs String define the HTML tag to be used for wrapping the error. (Default: ) errorClass String html class for the error element

Field specific properties

Field Type Property Description checkbox renderer String checkbox name String html field name attribute label String the label for the field type String "field" attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. options Array Array of objects with keys "value" and "label" code-editor renderer String code-editor name String html field name attribute label String the label for the field options {} defaultValue String default field value (untested) attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. radio renderer String radio name String html field name attribute label String the label for the field options {} attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. react-select renderer String react-select name String html field name attribute label String the label for the field options {} array of objects with value and label keys. Example: [{"label": "Item 1", "value": "value-1"}] defaultValue String default field value (untested) isMulti Bool whether it's a mult-select isClearable Bool displays a clear select button on the select which will clear the selected options isDisabled Bool disables the select when set to true noOptionsMessage Function refer ReactSelect Props switch renderer String switch text renderer String text attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. fieldType String HTML input type. The value that goes into defaultValue String default field value (untested) icon String fontawesome icon class inputGroupClass String html class for the div that wraps an icon and an input element together textarea renderer String textarea attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. rows Number Number of rows that the text-area container should show by default wysiwyg renderer String wysiwyg attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. options {} React-quill wysiwyg options rows Number Number of rows that the wysiwyg container should show by default textareaClass String the class for the textarea that will show the raw html for the content entered in the wysiwyg autocomplete renderer String autocomplete attributes {} is an object that can hold other html field related attributes (if any). Only ones that are not defined using any other key will be used. For example: name already has it's own key and hence "name" key inside the attributes object will do nothing. defaultValue String default field value (untested) options {} Options available in react-autosuggest plugin file-uploader renderer String fileuploader options {} Options available in react-dropzone plugin formGroupClass String html class for the div that wraps the form field inner-text renderer String inner-text as String HTML tag to use for the inner-text field htmlClass String HTML class for the tag used defaultValue String Either used as a static value for the HTML element or as a placeholder when is not defined button renderer String button content String button inner html

Thank You

If you have suggestions, comments or ideas to develop more such solutions, you can write to us at Flipbyte.com. PRs are welcome.

License

The MIT License (MIT)