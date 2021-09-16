Fleek Storage Js

Fleek Storage Js is an SDK to interact with Fleek Storage.

Installation

The package can be installed through npm.

npm install @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js

It can also be installed through yarn.

yarn add @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js

Importing

The SDK can be imported using an import statement.

import fleekStorage from '@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js'

The SDK can also be imported using a require .

const fleekStorage = require('@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js')

Getting Api Keys

The api key and secret can be generated on the Fleek Web app or from the Fleek CLI.

See Getting an Api Key

Methods

get

The get method is for fetching individual files, either the content or related data, such as the key, hash and publicUrl.

Example of usage:

const myFile = await fleekStorage.get({ apiKey : 'my-key' , apiSecret : 'my-secret' , key : 'my-file-key' , getOptions : [ 'data' , 'bucket' , 'key' , 'hash' , 'publicUrl' ], })

Input parameters of get

param type description apiKey String The api key used for authentication apiSecret String The api secret used for authentication key String The key identifying the requested file in the bucket bucket String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account getOptions Array, optional, defaults to ['data'] An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes data , bucket , hash , key , publicUrl

upload

The upload method uploads a file, identified by a key, to a bucket. The function returns the hash of the file, the publicUrl, the key and the bucket.

Example of usage:

fs.readFile(filePath, async (error, fileData) => { const uploadedFile = await fleekStorage.upload({ apiKey : 'my-key' , apiSecret : 'my-secret' , key : 'my-file-key' , data : fileData, }); })

Input parameters of upload

param type description apiKey String The api key used for authentication apiSecret String The api secret used for authentication key String The key identifying the requested file in the bucket bucket String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account data Any The data of the file to be uploaded

deleteFile

The deleteFile method deletes a file, identified by its key and bucket. The function returns the key and bucket of the deleted file if successful. If the file does not exist, the method will still execute successfully.

Example of usage:

await fleekStorage .deleteFile ({ apiKey : 'my-key' , apiSecret: 'my-secret' , key: 'my-file-key' , bucket: 'my-bucket' , });

Input parameters of deleteFile

param type description apiKey String The api key used for authentication apiSecret String The api secret used for authentication key String The key identifying the file in the bucket bucket String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account

listFiles

The listFiles method is for fetching information about all files in a bucket such as the key, hash and publicUrl.

Example of usage:

const files = await fleekStorage.listFiles({ apiKey : 'my-key' , apiSecret : 'my-secret' , prefix : 'my-folder' , getOptions : [ 'bucket' , 'key' , 'hash' , 'publicUrl' ], })

Input parameters of listFiles

param type description apiKey String The api key used for authentication apiSecret String The api secret used for authentication bucket String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account prefix String, optional, defaults to the empty string The name of the folder you want to list files in. Can be used to recurse through the folder structure in Fleek Storage getOptions Array, optional, defaults to ['key', 'bucket', 'publicUrl'] An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes bucket , hash , key , publicUrl

listBuckets

The listBuckets method returns an array of bucket names associated with the api key's account.

Example of usage:

const buckets = await fleekStorage.listBuckets({ apiKey : 'my-key' , apiSecret : 'my-secret' , })

Input parameters of listBuckets

param type description apiKey String The api key used for authentication apiSecret String The api secret used for authentication

getFileFromHash

getFileFromHash is a utility function that downloads a file's data from Fleek's IPFS gateway using the hash. The key and secret is not required since the gateway is publicly available.

Example of usage:

const myFile = await fleekStorage.getFileFromHash({ hash : 'bafybeige4bhzjvrptn7fdz7mqgigzoczcliqpuo7km4jm7vgjg2pbmuhna' , getFileFromHashOptions : [ 'buffer' , ], })

Input parameters of getFileFromHash