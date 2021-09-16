Fleek Storage Js is an SDK to interact with Fleek Storage.
The package can be installed through npm.
npm install @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js
It can also be installed through yarn.
yarn add @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js
The SDK can be imported using an
import statement.
import fleekStorage from '@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js'
The SDK can also be imported using a
require.
const fleekStorage = require('@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js')
The api key and secret can be generated on the Fleek Web app or from the Fleek CLI.
The
get method is for fetching individual files, either the content or related data, such as the key, hash and publicUrl.
Example of usage:
const myFile = await fleekStorage.get({
apiKey: 'my-key',
apiSecret: 'my-secret',
key: 'my-file-key',
getOptions: [
'data',
'bucket',
'key',
'hash',
'publicUrl'
],
})
|param
|type
|description
|apiKey
|String
|The api key used for authentication
|apiSecret
|String
|The api secret used for authentication
|key
|String
|The key identifying the requested file in the bucket
|bucket
|String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket
|The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
|getOptions
|Array, optional, defaults to ['data']
|An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes
data,
bucket,
hash,
key,
publicUrl
The
upload method uploads a file, identified by a key, to a bucket.
The function returns the hash of the file, the publicUrl, the key and the bucket.
Example of usage:
fs.readFile(filePath, async (error, fileData) => {
const uploadedFile = await fleekStorage.upload({
apiKey: 'my-key',
apiSecret: 'my-secret',
key: 'my-file-key',
data: fileData,
});
})
|param
|type
|description
|apiKey
|String
|The api key used for authentication
|apiSecret
|String
|The api secret used for authentication
|key
|String
|The key identifying the requested file in the bucket
|bucket
|String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket
|The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
|data
|Any
|The data of the file to be uploaded
The
deleteFile method deletes a file, identified by its key and bucket.
The function returns the key and bucket of the deleted file if successful.
If the file does not exist, the method will still execute successfully.
Example of usage:
await fleekStorage.deleteFile({
apiKey: 'my-key',
apiSecret: 'my-secret',
key: 'my-file-key',
bucket: 'my-bucket',
});
|param
|type
|description
|apiKey
|String
|The api key used for authentication
|apiSecret
|String
|The api secret used for authentication
|key
|String
|The key identifying the file in the bucket
|bucket
|String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket
|The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
The
listFiles method is for fetching information about all files in a bucket such as the key, hash and publicUrl.
Example of usage:
const files = await fleekStorage.listFiles({
apiKey: 'my-key',
apiSecret: 'my-secret',
prefix: 'my-folder',
getOptions: [
'bucket',
'key',
'hash',
'publicUrl'
],
})
|param
|type
|description
|apiKey
|String
|The api key used for authentication
|apiSecret
|String
|The api secret used for authentication
|bucket
|String, optional, defaults to the default account bucket
|The name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
|prefix
|String, optional, defaults to the empty string
|The name of the folder you want to list files in. Can be used to recurse through the folder structure in Fleek Storage
|getOptions
|Array, optional, defaults to ['key', 'bucket', 'publicUrl']
|An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes
bucket,
hash,
key,
publicUrl
The
listBuckets method returns an array of bucket names associated with the api key's account.
Example of usage:
const buckets = await fleekStorage.listBuckets({
apiKey: 'my-key',
apiSecret: 'my-secret',
})
|param
|type
|description
|apiKey
|String
|The api key used for authentication
|apiSecret
|String
|The api secret used for authentication
getFileFromHash is a utility function that downloads a file's data from Fleek's IPFS gateway using the hash. The key and secret is not required since the gateway is publicly available.
Example of usage:
const myFile = await fleekStorage.getFileFromHash({
hash: 'bafybeige4bhzjvrptn7fdz7mqgigzoczcliqpuo7km4jm7vgjg2pbmuhna',
getFileFromHashOptions: [
'buffer',
],
})
|param
|type
|description
|hash
|String
|The hash of the requested file
|getFileFromHashOptions
|Array, optional, defaults to []
|An array specifying additional options when it comes to fetching by hash. Possible values for the array includes
buffer (this returns the whole file at once instead of chunks)