openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js

by FleekHQ
1.0.20 (see all)

JS SDK to interact with Fleek Storage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

843

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fleek Storage Js

Fleek Storage Js is an SDK to interact with Fleek Storage.

Installation

The package can be installed through npm.

npm install @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js

It can also be installed through yarn.

yarn add @fleekhq/fleek-storage-js

Importing

The SDK can be imported using an import statement.

import fleekStorage from '@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js'

The SDK can also be imported using a require.

const fleekStorage = require('@fleekhq/fleek-storage-js')

Getting Api Keys

The api key and secret can be generated on the Fleek Web app or from the Fleek CLI.

See Getting an Api Key

Methods

get

The get method is for fetching individual files, either the content or related data, such as the key, hash and publicUrl.

Example of usage:

const myFile = await fleekStorage.get({
  apiKey: 'my-key',
  apiSecret: 'my-secret',
  key: 'my-file-key',
  getOptions: [
    'data',
    'bucket',
    'key',
    'hash',
    'publicUrl'
  ],
})

Input parameters of get

paramtypedescription
apiKeyStringThe api key used for authentication
apiSecretStringThe api secret used for authentication
keyStringThe key identifying the requested file in the bucket
bucketString, optional, defaults to the default account bucketThe name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
getOptionsArray, optional, defaults to ['data']An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes data, bucket, hash, key, publicUrl

upload

The upload method uploads a file, identified by a key, to a bucket. The function returns the hash of the file, the publicUrl, the key and the bucket.

Example of usage:

fs.readFile(filePath, async (error, fileData) => {
  const uploadedFile = await fleekStorage.upload({
    apiKey: 'my-key',
    apiSecret: 'my-secret',
    key: 'my-file-key',
    data: fileData,
  });
})

Input parameters of upload

paramtypedescription
apiKeyStringThe api key used for authentication
apiSecretStringThe api secret used for authentication
keyStringThe key identifying the requested file in the bucket
bucketString, optional, defaults to the default account bucketThe name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
dataAnyThe data of the file to be uploaded

deleteFile

The deleteFile method deletes a file, identified by its key and bucket. The function returns the key and bucket of the deleted file if successful. If the file does not exist, the method will still execute successfully.

Example of usage:

  await fleekStorage.deleteFile({
    apiKey: 'my-key',
    apiSecret: 'my-secret',
    key: 'my-file-key',
    bucket: 'my-bucket',
  });

Input parameters of deleteFile

paramtypedescription
apiKeyStringThe api key used for authentication
apiSecretStringThe api secret used for authentication
keyStringThe key identifying the file in the bucket
bucketString, optional, defaults to the default account bucketThe name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account

listFiles

The listFiles method is for fetching information about all files in a bucket such as the key, hash and publicUrl.

Example of usage:

const files = await fleekStorage.listFiles({
  apiKey: 'my-key',
  apiSecret: 'my-secret',
  prefix: 'my-folder',
  getOptions: [
    'bucket',
    'key',
    'hash',
    'publicUrl'
  ],
})

Input parameters of listFiles

paramtypedescription
apiKeyStringThe api key used for authentication
apiSecretStringThe api secret used for authentication
bucketString, optional, defaults to the default account bucketThe name of the bucket containing the file. A bucket is created by default with every Fleek account
prefixString, optional, defaults to the empty stringThe name of the folder you want to list files in. Can be used to recurse through the folder structure in Fleek Storage
getOptionsArray, optional, defaults to ['key', 'bucket', 'publicUrl']An array specifying what type of information to retrieve concerning the file. Possible values for the array includes bucket, hash, key, publicUrl

listBuckets

The listBuckets method returns an array of bucket names associated with the api key's account.

Example of usage:

const buckets = await fleekStorage.listBuckets({
  apiKey: 'my-key',
  apiSecret: 'my-secret',
})

Input parameters of listBuckets

paramtypedescription
apiKeyStringThe api key used for authentication
apiSecretStringThe api secret used for authentication

getFileFromHash

getFileFromHash is a utility function that downloads a file's data from Fleek's IPFS gateway using the hash. The key and secret is not required since the gateway is publicly available.

Example of usage:

const myFile = await fleekStorage.getFileFromHash({
  hash: 'bafybeige4bhzjvrptn7fdz7mqgigzoczcliqpuo7km4jm7vgjg2pbmuhna',
  getFileFromHashOptions: [
    'buffer',
  ],
})

Input parameters of getFileFromHash

paramtypedescription
hashStringThe hash of the requested file
getFileFromHashOptionsArray, optional, defaults to []An array specifying additional options when it comes to fetching by hash. Possible values for the array includes buffer (this returns the whole file at once instead of chunks)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial