This library creates Open Office XML (OOXML) Presentations which are compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint, Apple Keynote, and other applications.
HTML to PowerPoint
Visit the demos page to create a simple presentation to see how easy it is to use pptxgenjs, or check out the complete demo which showcases every available feature.
Bundle: Modern Browsers and IE11
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/dist/pptxgen.bundle.js"></script>
Min files: Modern Browsers
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/libs/jszip.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/dist/pptxgen.min.js"></script>
Bundle: Modern Browsers
<script src="PptxGenJS/dist/pptxgen.bundle.js"></script>
Min files: Modern Browsers
<script src="PptxGenJS/libs/jszip.min.js"></script>
<script src="PptxGenJS/dist/pptxgen.min.js"></script>
npm install pptxgenjs --save
yarn add pptxgenjs
dist/pptxgen.cjs.js
dist/pptxgen.es.js
PptxGenJS PowerPoint presentations are created via JavaScript by following 4 basic steps:
import pptxgen from "pptxgenjs";
// 1. Create a new Presentation
let pres = new pptxgen();
// 2. Add a Slide
let slide = pres.addSlide();
// 3. Add one or more objects (Tables, Shapes, Images, Text and Media) to the Slide
let textboxText = "Hello World from PptxGenJS!";
let textboxOpts = { x: 1, y: 1, color: "363636" };
slide.addText(textboxText, textboxOpts);
// 4. Save the Presentation
pres.writeFile();
That's really all there is to it!
Full documentation and code examples are available
Easily convert HTML tables to PowerPoint presentations in a single call.
let pptx = new PptxGenJS();
pptx.tableToSlides("tableElementId");
pptx.writeFile({ fileName: "html2pptx-demo.pptx" });
Learn more:
React: react-pptx - thanks to Joonas!
Please file issues or suggestions on the issues page on github, or even better, submit a pull request. Feedback is always welcome!
When reporting issues, please include a code snippet or a link demonstrating the problem. Here is a small jsFiddle that is already configured and uses the latest PptxGenJS code.
Sometimes implementing a new library can be a difficult task and the slightest mistake will keep something from working. We've all been there!
If you are having issues getting a presentation to generate, check out the code in the
demos directory. There
are demos for both client browsers, node and react that contain working examples of every available library feature.
PptxGenJS on StackOverflow. If you can't find your question, ask it yourself - be sure to tag it
PptxGenJS.
Thank you to everyone for the issues, contributions and suggestions! ❤️
Special Thanks:
PowerPoint shape definitions and some XML code via Officegen Project
If you find this library useful, please consider sponsoring us through a donation
Copyright © 2015-present Brent Ely