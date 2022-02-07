ngx-quill is an angular (>=2) module for the Quill Rich Text Editor containing all components you need.

Examples

Advanced Demo integration of quill-emoji integration of quill-mention integration of quill-image-resize custom word count module custom toolbar with custom fonts and formats, toolbar position show the differences between sanitizing and not sanitizing your content if your content format is html usage of different content formats template-driven and reactive forms code + syntax highlighting formulas custom key-bindings, e.g. shift + b for bold dynamic styles and placeholder toggle readonly bubble toolbar activate formats after editor initialisation, e.g. rtl direction present quilljs content with the quill-view and quill-view-html component

Ionic Demo

Angular Universal

Compatibility to Angular Versions

Angular ngx-quill supported v13 >= 15.0.0 until May, 2023 v12 >= 14.0.0, < 16.0.0 until Nov 11, 2022 v11 >= 13.0.0, < 16.0.0 until May 11, 2022

Installation

npm install ngx-quill

for projects using Angular < v5.0.0 install npm install ngx-quill@1.6.0

install @angular/core , @angular/common , @angular/forms , @angular/platform-browser , quill v1.x, @types/quill v1.x and rxjs - peer dependencies of ngx-quill

, , , , v1.x, v1.x and - peer dependencies of ngx-quill include theme styling: bubble.css or snow.css of quilljs in your index.html (you can find them in node_modules/quill/dist ), or add them in your css/scss files with @import statements, or add them external stylings in your build process. Example at the beginning of your style.(s)css: '~quill/dist/quill.bubble.css' ; '~quill/dist/quill.snow.css' ;

in your index.html (you can find them in ), or add them in your css/scss files with statements, or add them external stylings in your build process.

For standard webpack, angular-cli and tsc builds

import QuillModule from ngx-quill :

import { QuillModule } from 'ngx-quill'

add QuillModule to the imports of your NgModule:

({ imports: [ ..., QuillModule.forRoot() ], ... }) class YourModule { ... }

use <quill-editor></quill-editor> in your templates to add a default quill editor

in your templates to add a default quill editor do not forget to include quill + theme css in your buildprocess, module or index.html!

for builds with angular-cli >=6 only add quilljs to your scripts or scripts section of angular.json, if you need it as a global :)!

HINT: If you are using lazy loading modules, you have to add QuillModule.forRoot() to your imports in your root module to make sure the Config services is registered.

Angular Universal

ngx-quill >= v10

Nothing to do here :)

Global Config

It is possible to set custom default modules and Quill config options with the import of the QuillModule.forRoot() .

({ imports: [ ..., QuillModule.forRoot({ modules: { syntax: true , toolbar: [...] } }) ], ... }) class YourModule { ... }

If you want to use the syntax module follow the Syntax Highlight Module Guide.

See Quill Configuration for a full list of config options.

The QuillModule exports the defaultModules if you want to extend them :).

Custom Modules and options/formats

use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes or other options/formats

use customModules for adding and overwriting modules, e.g. image-resize or your own modules

Suppress global register warnings

Per default when Quill.register is called and you are overwriting an already existing module, QuillJS logs a warning. If you pass customOptions or customModules ngx-quill is registering those modules/options/formats for you.

In e.g. an angular univeral project your AppModule and so QuillModule.forRoot() is executed twice (1x server side, 1x browser). QuillJS is running in a mocked env on server side, so it is intendet that every register runs twice.

To subpress those expected warnings you can turn them off by passing suppressGlobalRegisterWarning: true .

QuillEditorComponent

Hint

Ngx-quill updates the ngModel or formControl for every user change in the editor. Checkout the QuillJS Source parameter of the text-change event.

If you are using the editor reference to directly manipulate the editor content and want to update the model, pass 'user' as the source parameter to the QuillJS api methods.

Config

ngModel - set initial value or allow two-way databinding for template driven forms

formControl/formControlName - set initial value or allow two-way databinding for reactive forms

readOnly (true | false) if user can edit content

formats - array of allowed formats/groupings

format - model format - default: html , values: html | object | text | json , sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text

, values: , sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text modules - configure/disable quill modules, e.g toolbar or add custom toolbar via html element default is

const modules = { toolbar: [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ], [ 'blockquote' , 'code-block' ], [{ 'header' : 1 }, { 'header' : 2 }], [{ 'list' : 'ordered' }, { 'list' : 'bullet' }], [{ 'script' : 'sub' }, { 'script' : 'super' }], [{ 'indent' : '-1' }, { 'indent' : '+1' }], [{ 'direction' : 'rtl' }], [{ 'size' : [ 'small' , false , 'large' , 'huge' ] }], [{ 'header' : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , false ] }], [{ 'color' : [] }, { 'background' : [] }], [{ 'font' : [] }], [{ 'align' : [] }], [ 'clean' ], [ 'link' , 'image' , 'video' ] ] };

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

sanitize - uses angulars DomSanitizer to sanitize html values - default: false , boolean (only for format="html")

, boolean (only for format="html") styles - set a styles object, e.g. [styles]="{height: '250px'}"

placeholder - placeholder text, default is Insert text here ...

bounds - boundary of the editor, default document.body , pass 'self' to attach the editor element

, pass 'self' to attach the editor element maxLength - add validation for maxlength - set model state to invalid and add ng-invalid class

and add class minLength - add validation for minlength - set model state to invalid and add ng-invalid class, only set invalid if editor text not empty --> if you want to check if text is required --> use the required attribute

and add class, only set invalid if editor text not empty --> if you want to check if text is required --> use the required attribute trimOnValidation - trim trailing|leading newlines on validation run for required, min- and maxLength, default false

required - add validation as a required field - [required]="true" - default: false, boolean expected (no strings!)

- default: false, boolean expected (no strings!) strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode

scrollingContainer - default '.ql-editor', allows to set scrolling container

use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes --> this overwrites this options globally !!!

!!! use customModules for adding and overwriting modules --> this overwrites this modules globally !!!

!!! possibility to create a custom toolbar via projection slot [quill-editor-toolbar] :

Try to not use much angular magic here, like (output) listeners. Use native EventListeners

< quill-editor > < div quill-editor-toolbar > < span class = "ql-formats" > < button class = "ql-bold" [ title ]= "'Bold'" > </ button > </ span > < span class = "ql-formats" > < select class = "ql-align" [ title ]= "'Aligment'" > < option selected > </ option > < option value = "center" > </ option > < option value = "right" > </ option > < option value = "justify" > </ option > </ select > < select class = "ql-align" [ title ]= "'Aligment2'" > < option selected > </ option > < option value = "center" > </ option > < option value = "right" > </ option > < option value = "justify" > </ option > </ select > </ span > </ div > </ quill-editor >

customToolbarPosition - if you are working with a custom toolbar you can switch the position :). - default: top , possible values top , bottom

, possible values , debug - set log level warn , error , log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn

, , or to deactivate logging, default: trackChanges - check if only user (quill source user) or all change should be trigger model update, default user . Using all is not recommended, it cause some unexpected sideeffects.

(quill source user) or change should be trigger model update, default . Using is not recommended, it cause some unexpected sideeffects. preserveWhitespace - default: false - possibility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue

classes - a space separated list of CSS classes that will be added onto the editor element

linkPlaceholder - optional - set placeholder for the link tooltip

debounceTime - optional - debounces onContentChanged , onEditorChanged , ngModel and form control value changes. Improves performance (especially when working with large, >2-3 MiB Deltas), as neither editorChangeHandler , nor textChangeHandler handler runs internally.

, , and form control value changes. Improves performance (especially when working with large, >2-3 MiB Deltas), as neither , nor handler runs internally. defaultEmptyValue - optional - change the default value for an empty editor. Currently it is null , but you can set it e.g. to empty string

Full Quill Toolbar HTML

Outputs

onEditorCreated - editor instance

Use this output to get the editor instance and use it directly. After this output has called the component is stable and all listeners are binded

editor

onContentChanged - text is updated

{ editor: editorInstance, html: html, text: text, content: content, delta: delta, oldDelta: oldDelta, source: source }

onSelectionChanged - selection is updated, also triggered for onBlur and onFocus, because the selection changed

{ editor: editorInstance, range: range, oldRange: oldRange, source: source }

onEditorChanged - text or selection is updated - independent of the source

{ editor: editorInstance, event: 'text-change' html: html, text: text, content: content, delta: delta, oldDelta: oldDelta, source: source }

or

{ editor: editorInstance, event: 'selection-change' range: range, oldRange: oldRange, source: source }

onFocus - editor is focused

{ editor: editorInstance, source: source }

onBlur - editor is blured

{ editor: editorInstance, source: source }

QuillViewComponent, QuillViewHTMLComponent & How to present the editor content

In most cases a wysiwyg editor is used in backoffice to store the content to the database. On the other side this value should be used, to show the content to the enduser.

In most cases the html format is used, but it is not recommended by QuillJS, because it has the intention to be a solid, easy to maintain editor. Because of that it uses blots and object representations of the content and operation.

This content object is easy to store and to maintain, because there is no html syntax parsing necessary. So you even switching to another editor is very easy when you can work with that.

ngx-quill provides some helper components, to present quilljs content.

QuillViewComponent - Using QuillJS to render content

In general QuillJS recommends to use a QuillJS instance to present your content. Just create a quill editor without a toolbar and in readonly mode. With some simple css lines you can remove the default border around the content.

As a helper ngx-quill provides a component where you can pass many options of the quill-editor like modules, format, formats, customOptions, but renders only the content as readonly and without a toolbar. Import is the content input, where you can pass the editor content you want to present.

Config

content - the content to be presented

formats - array of allowed formats/groupings

format - model format - default: html , values: html | object | text | json , sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text

, values: , sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text modules - configure/disable quill modules

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

debug - set log level warn , error , log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn

, , or to deactivate logging, default: use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes --> this overwrites this options globally !!!

!!! use customModules for adding and overwriting modules --> this overwrites this modules globally !!!

!!! strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode

preserveWhitespace - default: false - possibility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue

sanitize - uses angulars DomSanitizer to sanitize html values - default: false , boolean (only for format="html")

Outputs

onEditorCreated - editor instance

< quill-view [ content ]= "content" format = "text" theme = "snow" > </ quill-view >

QuillViewHTMLComponent - Using angular [innerHTML]

Most of you will use the html format (even it is not recommended). To render custom html with angular you should use the [innerHTML] attribute.

But there are some pitfalls:

You need to have the quill css files loaded, when using classes and not inline styling (https://quilljs.com/guides/how-to-customize-quill/#class-vs-inline) When using classes use a div -tag that has the innerHTML attribute and add the ql-editor class. Wrap your div in another div -tag with css classes ql-container and your theme, e.g. ql-snow .:

< div class = "ql-container ql-snow" style = "border-width: 0;" > < div class = "ql-editor" [ innerHTML ]= "byPassedHTMLString" > </ div > </ div >

Angular has html sanitation, so it will strip unkown or not trusted parts of your HTML - just mark your html as trusted (DomSanitizer)

After that your content should look like what you expected.

If you store html in your database, checkout your backend code, sometimes backends are stripping unwanted tags as well ;).

As a helper ngx-quill provides a component where you can simply pass your html string and the component does everything for you to render it:

add necessary css classes

bypass html sanitation

< quill-view-html [ content ]= "htmlstring" theme = "snow" > </ quill-view-html >

Config

content - html string to be presented

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

sanitize - default: false , boolean (uses DomSanitizer to bypass angular html sanitation when set to false)

Security Hint

Angular templates provide some assurance against XSS in the form of client side sanitizing of all inputs https://angular.io/guide/security#xss.

Ngx-quill components provide the input paramter sanitize to sanitize html-strings passed as ngModel or formControl to the component.

It is deactivated per default to avoid stripping content or styling, which is not expected.

But it is recommended to activate this option, if you are working with html strings as model values.