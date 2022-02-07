Interval Tree

The package @flatten-js/interval-tree is an implementation of interval binary search tree according to Cormen et al. Introduction to Algorithms (2009, Section 14.3: Interval trees, pp. 348–354). Cormen shows that insertion, deletion of nodes and range queries take O(log(n)) time where n is the number of items stored in the tree.

This package is a part of flatten-js library.

An earlier implementation, in package flatten-interval-tree, is no longer supported and will be deprecated soon. Please use this package (@flatten-js/interval-tree) instead.

Installation

npm install --save @flatten-js/interval-tree

Usage

import IntervalTree from '@flatten-js/interval-tree'

Notes

Tree stores pairs <key,value> where key is an interval, and value is an object of any type. If value omitted, tree stores only keys.

In a <key,value> tree none of the value can be undefined .

Interval can be simply a pair of numbers or it can be a user-defined object that implements IntervalInterface described in typescript declaration file index.d.ts .

Axis aligned rectangle is an example of such interval. We may look at rectangle as an interval between its low left and top right corners. See Box class in flatten-js library as an example of IntervalInterface implementation.

Example

let tree = new IntervalTree(); let intervals = [[ 6 , 8 ],[ 1 , 4 ],[ 5 , 12 ],[ 1 , 1 ],[ 5 , 7 ]]; for ( let i= 0 ; i < intervals.length; i++) { tree.insert(intervals[i], "val" +i); } let sorted_intervals = tree.keys; let values_in_range = tree.search([ 2 , 3 ]);

Constructor

Create new instance of interval tree

let tree = new IntervalTree()

Insert new item into the tree. Key is an interval object or pair of numbers [low, high].

Value may represent any value or reference to any object. If value omitted, tree will store and retrieve keys as values.

Method returns reference to the inserted node

let node = tree.insert(key, value)

Method returns true if item {key, value} exists in the tree.

Method may be useful if need to support unique items.

let exist = tree.exist(key, value)

Removes item from the tree. Returns true if item was actually deleted, false if not found

let removed = tree.remove(key, value)

Returns array of values which keys intersected with given interval.



let resp = tree.search(interval)

Optional outputMapperFn(value, key) enables to map search results into custom defined output. Example:

const composers = [ { name : "Ludwig van Beethoven" , period : [ 1770 , 1827 ]}, { name : "Johann Sebastian Bach" , period : [ 1685 , 1750 ]}, { name : "Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart" , period : [ 1756 , 1791 ]}, { name : "Johannes Brahms" , period : [ 1833 , 1897 ]}, { name : "Richard Wagner" , period : [ 1813 , 1883 ]}, { name : "Claude Debussy" , period : [ 1862 , 1918 ]}, { name : "Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky" , period : [ 1840 , 1893 ]}, { name : "Frédéric Chopin" , period : [ 1810 , 1849 ]}, { name : "Joseph Haydn" , period : [ 1732 , 1809 ]}, { name : "Antonio Vivaldi" , period : [ 1678 , 1741 ]} ]; const tree = new IntervalTree(); for ( let composer of composers) tree.insert(composer.period, composer.name); const searchRes = tree.search( [ 1600 , 1700 ], (name, period) => { return ` ${name} ( ${period.low} - ${period.high} )` }); console .log(searchRes)

Returns true if intersection between given and any interval stored in the tree found

let found = tree.intersect_any(interval)

Size

Returns number of items stored in the tree (getter)

let size = tree.size

Keys

Returns tree keys in ascendant order (getter)

let keys = tree.keys

Values

Returns tree values in ascendant keys order (getter)

let values = tree.values

Items

Returns items in ascendant keys order (getter)

let items = tree.items

Enables to traverse the whole tree and perform operation for each item

tree.forEach( ( key, value ) => console .log(value) )

Creates new tree with same keys using callback to transform (key,value) to a new value

let tree1 = tree.map( ( value, key ) => (key.high-key.low))

Documentation

Documentation may be found here: https://alexbol99.github.io/flatten-interval-tree

Tests

npm test

License

MIT

