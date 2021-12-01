Flatfile.com CSV Importer Adapter

A simple adapter for elegantly importing data (CSV, XLS & more) via flatfile.com (Typescript, ES6, Browser)

Important note: While the below info is a basic way to get up and running, we recommend reading the developer docs → https://flatfile.com/developers/javascript/getting-started

Another note: If you are using Angular or React, we have specific packages for those. Check out our React package on GitHub and Angular package on GitHub.

License Key In order to setup, you need to create or sign in to your flatfile.com account and obtain a license key.

Changelog

To view information about the latest releases and any minor/major changes, check out the changelog here.

Note: In version 2.8, previously available "deep-imports" (for Interfaces) have been moved to the root level of @flatfile/adapter .

Using NPM

If you don't like external dependencies, or you have a nice build system like Webpack in place. You can install and use Flatfile as an npm package.

npm i @flatfile/adapter --save

Using CDN

The latest version of the package is available via CDN so you can just drop it into your website and start using it.

https://unpkg.com/@flatfile/adapter/build/dist/index.min.js

Quickstart

Add the following code before the ending </body> tag in your html.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@flatfile/adapter/build/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script > const LICENSE_KEY = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000' const importer = new FlatfileImporter(LICENSE_KEY, { type : 'Robot' , fields : [ { label : 'Name' , key : 'name' , validators : [ { validate : 'unique' } ] }, { label : 'Phone' , key : 'phone' , alternates : [ 'number' , 'tel' ], validators : [ { validate : 'regex_matches' , regex : '^\d{10}$' } ] }, { label : 'Country' , key : 'country' , type : 'select' , options : [ { value : 'US' , label : 'United States' }, { value : 'CA' , label : 'Canada' } ] } ] }) importer.setCustomer({ userId : '1' }) importer.requestDataFromUser().then( ( results ) => { importer.displayLoader( 'Please wait while your data is loading' ) setTimeout( () => { importer.displaySuccess( 'You are all done!' ) }, 1000 ) }) </ script >

ES6 / Babel

const LICENSE_KEY = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000' const importer = new FlatfileImporter(LICENSE_KEY, { type : 'Robot' , fields : [ { label : 'Name' , key : 'name' } ] }) importer.setCustomer({ userId : '1' }) document .querySelector( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , async () => { try { const results = await importer.requestDataFromUser() importer.displayLoader( 'Please wait while your data is loading' ) setTimeout( () => { importer.displaySuccess( 'You are all done!' ) }, 1000 ) } catch (e){ } })

Data hooks

Flatfile's Data Hooks are a useful data healing element to re-format, validate and/or correct data automatically during the import without the user having to correct manually.

More information: Getting started with Data Hooks

const importer = new FlatfileImporter(LICENSE_KEY, { type : 'Robot' , fields : [ { label : 'Name' , key : 'name' } ] }) importer.setCustomer({ userId : '1' }) importer.registerRecordHook( ( row ) => { const result = {}; if (row.name) { result.name = { value : ` ${row.name} Jr.` }; } return result; });

Themes

Theming gives you independent control over the look and feel of Flatfile Portal. With this, you can adjust both a global styles and individual components within the importer, as well as control the CSS pseudo-class :hover & :focus on buttons.

More information: Custom Themes for Flatfile Portal

const importer = new FlatfileImporter(LICENSE_KEY, { type : 'Robot' , fields : [ { label : 'Name' , key : 'name' } ], theme : { global : { backgroundColor : '#212327' , textColor : '#c2c3c3' , primaryTextColor : '#c2c3c3' , secondaryTextColor : '#c2c3c3' , successColor : '#c2c3c3' , warningColor : '#c2c3c3' }, } })

Promise Overrides

Flatfile includes a basic native compatible Promise shim for IE support. You can override this with your preferred library by using the following global setting: