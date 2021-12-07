Easily integrate with your Flamelink CMS.
Official Flamelink JavaScript SDK for both the and
This SDK is intended for use in a browser or Node.js environment.
If you are unfamiliar with Flamelink, please visit our flamelink.io website for more info on features, pricing and more.
It goes without saying that you will need to have a Flamelink project for this SDK to be of any use to you.
Apart from the Flamelink project, the only real hard dependency is either the Firebase JavaScript SDK or Firebase Admin SDK, depending on whether you use Flamelink from a browser or server environment. Take a look at the installation instructions on their README files, but in short, just make sure you add
firebase and/or
firebase-admin as a dependency to your project.
When running a universal app, you might need to switch been the client and admin SDK depending on where in the stack the code is running.
Once you have
firebase installed, you can install
flamelink using any of the following options (we recommend
npm or
yarn):
Install with
npm
npm install --save flamelink@next
or with
yarn
yarn add flamelink@next
or with a
<script> tag hosted from any of these CDN's
Add the following script tag to the
<body> of your index.html file:
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flamelink@next/flamelink.js"></script>
This will always load the latest version of this SDK for you. If you want to load a specific version, you can specify the version number as well (1.0.0-rc.1 in the example):
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flamelink@1.0.0-rc.1/flamelink.js"></script>
See the jsDelivr website for more options
Add the following script tag to the
<body> of your index.html file:
<script src="//unpkg.com/flamelink@next/flamelink.js"></script>
This will always load the latest version of this SDK for you. If you want to load a specific version, you can specify the version number as well (1.0.0-rc.1 in the example):
<script src="//unpkg.com/flamelink@1.0.0-rc.1/flamelink.js"></script>
See the unpkg website for more options
First ensure that you load the
firebase SDK and then the main
flamelink app package along with any of the modules you want to you in your project.
The examples below shows you how to quickly get started. Take a look at the Advanced Installation instructions to import only what you need.
In a CommonJS environment:
var flamelink = require('flamelink')
or using ES Modules or TypeScript:
import flamelink from 'flamelink'
Note: You might need to enable the
esModuleInteropoption in either your
tsconfig.jsonfile or provided as a CLI flag when using TypeScript.
Create your
flamelink app instance by passing in an existing
firebaseApp instance along with any other
flamelink config options:
import * as firebase from 'firebase'
import flamelink from 'flamelink'
const firebaseConfig = {
apiKey: '<your-api-key>',
authDomain: '<your-auth-domain>',
databaseURL: '<your-database-url>',
projectId: '<your-project-id>',
storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket-code>',
messagingSenderId: '<your-messenger-id>',
}
const firebaseApp = firebase.initializeApp(firebaseConfig)
const app = flamelink({
firebaseApp, // required
dbType: 'rtdb', // can be either 'rtdb' or 'cf' for Realtime DB or Cloud Firestore
env: 'production', // optional, default shown
locale: 'en-US', // optional, default shown
precache: true, // optional, default shown. Currently it only precaches "schemas" for better performance
})
Tip: Go to your Firebase console for more info regarding the Firebase app options.
When using the
firebase-admin SDK on server-side, it is the same, you only pass in the Firebase admin app instance instead:
const admin = require('firebase-admin')
const flamelink = require('flamelink')
const serviceAccount = require('path/to/serviceAccountKey.json')
const firebaseConfig = {
credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount),
databaseURL: '<your-database-url>',
storageBucket: '<your-storage-bucket-code>', // required if you want to use any Storage Bucket functionality
}
const firebaseApp = admin.initializeApp(config)
const app = flamelink({
firebaseApp, // required
// same options as above
})
You can use any of the different ways to create the admin firebaseApp instance.
Once you have an instance of the
flamelink app, you can start using it to interact with your data stored in either your Firebase Real-time Database or Cloud Firestore. Suppose you want to retrieve all your
products created under the "Content" section in
flamelink.
const products = await app.content.get({ schemaKey: 'products' })
console.log('All of your products:', products)
As easy as that. Read our docs for more specifics.
🔥🔥🔥 Flame on!! 🔥🔥🔥
