Ionic 4 Components

Costumizable UI Components for Ionic 4.

✨ Features

Twitter inspired Image Gallery

Material Design Pull-to-Refresh

Flexible Dialog Component

Feature Discovery

Material Design App Bar for Ionic Tabs

more components

📦 Installation

To get started, install the package from npm. The latest version supports Ionic 4 and Angular >= 7.

Install the UI Library

You can use either npm or yarn to install @fivethree/core from npm.

npm install --save @fivethree/core @angular/animations

Configure your Ionic App

Once the packages are installed, import BrowserAnimationsModule in app.module.ts :

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ imports: [ ... BrowserAnimationsModule, ... ] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage Instructions

To use the UI Library import one of the feature modules (e.g. FivGalleryModule) into a Page or Component Module.

For example:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common' ; import { IonicModule } from '@ionic/angular' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { RouterModule } from '@angular/router' ; import { FivGalleryModule } from '@fivethree/core' ; import { HomePage } from './home.page' ; ({ imports: [ CommonModule, FormsModule, IonicModule, RouterModule.forChild([ { path: '' , component: HomePage } ]), FivGalleryModule ], declarations: [HomePage] }) export class HomePageModule {}

🔨 Development

This package is under active construction.