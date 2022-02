Fitbit SDK Toolchain

The Fitbit SDK Toolchain is used to build Fitbit OS apps and clock faces.

Usage

Install Fitbit SDK Toolchain to your project and run npx fitbit-build to compile your app!

Extra Commands

The toolchain can be used to generate a new appID for your project. This is useful when you copy an existing project and want to publish it as a different app on the App Gallery.

npx fitbit-build generate-appid

Help

For help regarding the tools please consult the Fitbit Developer Portal or Fitbit SDK Forums