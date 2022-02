A javascript parser for the HTML5 srcset attribute, based on the WHATWG reference algorithm. It has an extensive test suite based on the W3C srcset conformance checker. It conforms to the jQuery JSCS style rules.

Tests are written using Intern-geezer for compatibility.

To run the tests in console:

npm test

Or in a browser, just open the html file at:

node_modules/intern-geezer/client.html? config=tests/intern

I’m on twitter @tweetywheaty.