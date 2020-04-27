Cookie Monster

Cookie manager

Installation

npm install @firstandthird/cookie-monster

Usage

import CookieMonster from '@firstandthird/cookie-monster' ; const name = 'cookiename' ; const value = 'somevalue' ; const expires = 10 ; const path = '/test' ; const domain = 'blog.example.com' ; const isSecure = false ; const sameSite = 'Strict' ; CookieMonster.set(name, value, expires, path, domain, isSecure, sameSite); CookieMonster.get(name); CookieMonster.remove(name); CookieMonster.increment(name, expires); CookieMonster.decrement(name, expires);

Methods can also be imported as needed: