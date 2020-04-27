openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@firstandthird/cookie-monster

by firstandthird
3.2.0 (see all)

Javascript Cookie Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cookie Monster

Build Status npm

Cookie manager

Installation

npm install @firstandthird/cookie-monster

Usage

import CookieMonster from '@firstandthird/cookie-monster';

const name = 'cookiename'; // required
const value = 'somevalue'; // required - may also be an object
const expires = 10; // optional - Days cookie is valid
const path = '/test'; // optional - defaults to /
const domain = 'blog.example.com'; // optional
const isSecure = false; // optional - sets secure flag
const sameSite = 'Strict'; // optional - defaults to 'Strict' - Valid values: 'None', 'Lax', 'Strict'

// Set cookie
CookieMonster.set(name, value, expires, path, domain, isSecure, sameSite);

// Get cookie
CookieMonster.get(name);

// Remove cookie

CookieMonster.remove(name);

// Increment a counter cookie
CookieMonster.increment(name, expires);

// Decrement a counter cookie

CookieMonster.decrement(name, expires);

Methods can also be imported as needed:

import { get, remove } from '@firstandthird/cookie-monster';

get(name);

remove(name);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial