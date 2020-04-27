Cookie manager
npm install @firstandthird/cookie-monster
import CookieMonster from '@firstandthird/cookie-monster';
const name = 'cookiename'; // required
const value = 'somevalue'; // required - may also be an object
const expires = 10; // optional - Days cookie is valid
const path = '/test'; // optional - defaults to /
const domain = 'blog.example.com'; // optional
const isSecure = false; // optional - sets secure flag
const sameSite = 'Strict'; // optional - defaults to 'Strict' - Valid values: 'None', 'Lax', 'Strict'
// Set cookie
CookieMonster.set(name, value, expires, path, domain, isSecure, sameSite);
// Get cookie
CookieMonster.get(name);
// Remove cookie
CookieMonster.remove(name);
// Increment a counter cookie
CookieMonster.increment(name, expires);
// Decrement a counter cookie
CookieMonster.decrement(name, expires);
Methods can also be imported as needed:
import { get, remove } from '@firstandthird/cookie-monster';
get(name);
remove(name);