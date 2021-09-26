More simple, powerful and TypeScript friendly Firestore wrapper.

🌆 @firestore-simple/admin and @firestore-simple/web are ARCHIVED

Thank you for using @firestore-simple/admin and @firestore-simple/web to date. Unfortunately, I decided to end maintaining @firestore-simple/admin and @firestore-simple/web , so these do not support the new Firebase SDK v9.

If you want to find another TypeScript friendly Firestore package, Firebase Open Source will be helpful.

Firestore-simple is my first OSS that was maintained for long days, so I learned a lot of tasks that need to maintenance OSS continuity and how to use complex types of TypeScript from it. I loved Firestore and used it, so I was motivated to create and maintain Firestore-simple . But recently both of my work and hobby do not require Firebase, I'm not interested in Firebase day by day.

New Firebase SDK v9 supports modern JS importing style, it will be welcome by nowaday JS/TS. But Firestore wrapper packages like Firestore-simple maybe need some fix to support a newer way to import original Firestore packages provided from Firebase SDK, I already have not enough motivation for support in Firestore-simple .

Features

firestore-simple More simple API Original Firestore only provide a slightly complicated low-level API. firestore-simple provide a simple and easy to use API. TypeScript friendly firestore-simple helps you type the document. You no longer need to cast after getting a document from Firestore. Encoding and decoding Convert js object <-> Firestore document every time? You need define to convert function just only one time. Easy and safe transaction firestore-simple allow same CRUD API in runTransaction . No longer need to worry about transaction context.

Packages

Pakcages version Support Firestore SDK \@firestore-simple/admin admin SDK \@firestore-simple/web web SDK

⚠️ firestore-simple is DEPRECATED

Previous firestore-simple is DEPRECATED!

firestore-simple is moved to @firestore-simple/admin and @firestore-simple/web . Please use these packages insted of firestore-simple .

If you are using firestore-simple before v7.0.0 with admin SDK, migrate your code like this.

import { FirestoreSimple } from 'firestore-simple' import { FirestoreSimple } from '@firestore-simple/admin'

Install

Firestore has two SDK admin and web for js/ts. Please install firestore-simple which corresponds to the SDK you are using.

with admin SDK

npm i @firestore-simple/admin

with web SDK

npm i @firestore-simple/web

Usage

These code using @firestore-simple/admin with admin SDK, but @firestore-simple/web has almost same API. So you can use same code with @firestore-simple/web for web SDK.

import admin, { ServiceAccount } from 'firebase-admin' import serviceAccount from '../../firebase_secret.json' import { FirestoreSimple } from '@firestore-simple/admin' const ROOT_PATH = 'example/usage' admin.initializeApp({ credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount as ServiceAccount) }) const firestore = admin.firestore() interface User { id: string , name: string , age: number , } const main = async () => { const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: ` ${ROOT_PATH} /user` }) const bobId = await dao.add({ name: 'bob' , age: 20 }) const bob: User | undefined = await dao.fetch(bobId) await dao.set({ id: bobId, name: 'bob' , age: 30 , }) const deletedId = await dao.delete(bobId) await dao.bulkSet([ { id: '1' , name: 'foo' , age: 1 }, { id: '2' , name: 'bar' , age: 2 }, ]) const users: User[] = await dao.fetchAll() await dao.bulkDelete(users.map( ( user ) => user.id)) } main()

Auto typing document data

firestore-simple automatically types document data retrieved from a collection by TypeScript generics, you need to pass type arguments when creating a FirestoreSimpleCollection object.

interface User { id: string , name: string , age: number , } const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `user` })

After that, type of document obtained from FirestoreSimpleCollection will be User .

const bob: User | undefined = await dao.fetch(bobId)

💡 NOTICE:

The type passed to the type argument MUST have an id property. The reason is that firestore-simple treats id as firestore document id and relies on this limitation to provide a simple API(ex: fetch , set ).

You can hook and convert object before post to Firestore and after fetch from firestore. encode is called before post, and decode is called after fetch.

It useful for common usecase, for example change property name, convert value, map to class instances and so on.

Here is example code to realize following these features.

encode Map User class each property to Firestore document key/value before post Update updated property using Firebase server timestamp when update document

decode Map document data fetched from firestore to User class instance Convert firebase timestamp object to javascript Date object



class User { constructor ( public id: string , public name: string , public created: Date , public updated?: Date , ) { } } const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `user` , encode: ( user ) => { return { name: user.name, created: user.created, updated: admin.firestore.FieldValue.serverTimestamp() } }, decode: ( doc ) => { return new User( doc.id, doc.name, doc.created.toDate(), doc.updated.toDate() ) } })

Generics of FirestoreSimple.collection

FirestoreSimple.collection<T, S> has two of the type arguments T and S . If property names of T and property names of the document in Firestore as same, you no longer to need S . firestore-simple provide auto completion and restriction in most methods by using T .

On the other hand, if property names of the document in Firestore are different from T , you need to assign S that has same property names as the document in firestore.

interface Book { id: string , bookTitle: string created: Date } interface BookDoc { book_title: string , created: Date , } const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<Book, BookDoc>({path: collectionPath, encode: ( book ) => { return { book_title: book.bookTitle, created: book.created, } }, decode: ( doc ) => { return { id: doc.id, bookTitle: doc.book_title, created: doc.created.toDate(), } }, })

onSnapshot

firestore-simple partially supports onSnapshot . You can map raw document data to an object with decode by using toObject() .

dao.where( 'age' , '>=' , 20 ) .onSnapshot( ( querySnapshot, toObject ) => { querySnapshot.docChanges.forEach( ( change ) => { if (change.type === 'added' ) { const changedDoc = toObject(change.doc) } }) })

Subcollection

firestore-simple does not provide API that direct manipulate subcollection. But collectionFactory is useful for subcollection.

It can define encode and decode but not path . You can create Collection instance from CollectionFactory with path and both encode and decode are inherited from the factory.

This is example using collectionFactory for subcollection.

interface UserFriend { id: string , name: string , created: Date , } const userNames = [ 'alice' , 'bob' , 'john' ] const main = async () => { const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const userFriendFactory = firestoreSimple.collectionFactory<UserFriend>({ decode: ( doc ) => { return { id: doc.id, name: doc.name, created: doc.created.toDate() } } }) const users = await userDao.fetchAll() for ( const user of users) { const userFriendDao = userFriendFactory.create( `user/ ${user.id} /friend` ) const friends = await userFriendDao.fetchAll() }

CollectionGroup

Firestore CollectionGroup is also supported. As same as FirestoreSimple.collection , FirestoreSimple.collectionGroup has generics and decode features too.

interface Review { id: string , userId: string , text: string , created: Date , } const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const reviewCollectionGroup = firestoreSimple.collectionGroup<Review>({ collectionId: 'review' , decode: ( doc ) => { return { id: doc.id, userId: doc.userId, text: doc.text, created: doc.created.toDate() } } }) const reviews = await reviewCollectionGroup.fetch()

Transaction

When using runTransaction with the original firestore, some methods like get() , set() and delete() need to be called from the transaction object. This is complicated and not easy to use.

firestore-simple allows you to use the same API in transactions. This way, you don't have to change your code depending on whether inside runTransaction block or not.

interface User { id: string , name: string , } const docId = 'alice' const collection = firestore.collection( ` ${ROOT_PATH} /user` ) await firestore.runTransaction( async (transaction) => { const docRef = collection.doc(docId) await transaction.get(docRef) transaction.set(docRef, { name: docId }) const newDocRef = collection.doc() transaction.set(newDocRef, { name: newDocRef.id }) }) const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: ` ${ROOT_PATH} /user` }) await firestoreSimple.runTransaction( async (_tx) => { await dao.fetch(docId) await dao.set({ id: docId, name: docId }) await dao.add({ name: 'new doc' }) })

If you want to see more transaction example, please check example code and test code.

Batch

firestore-simple provides runBatch it similar to runTransaction .

set() , update() , delete() executed in the runBatch callback function are executed by batch.commit() at the end of the block. firestore-simple handles creating batch at start of runBatch and commit at end of runBatch .

interface User { id: string , name: string , rank: number , } const userNames = [ 'bob' , 'alice' , 'john' , 'meary' , 'king' ] const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const userDao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: ` ${ROOT_PATH} /user` }) await firestoreSimple.runBatch( async (_batch) => { let rank = 1 for ( const name of userNames) { await userDao.add({ name, rank }) rank += 1 } console .dir( await userDao.fetchAll()) }) await firestoreSimple.runBatch( async (_batch) => { let rank = 0 for ( const user of users) { if (user.rank < 4 ) { await userDao.update({ id: user.id, rank }) } else { await userDao.delete(user.id) } rank += 1 } })

If you want to see more runBatch example, please check example code and test code.

If you just want to add/set/delete documents with array, you can use bulkAdd , bulkSet , bulkDelete . These are simple wrapper of batch execution.

Firestore can increment or decrement a numeric field value. This is very useful for counter like fields.

see: https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/manage-data/add-data?hl=en#increment_a_numeric_value

firestore-simple supports to update a document using special value of FieldValue . So of course you can use FieldValue.increment with update.

interface User { id: string , coin: number , timestamp: Date , } const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: ` ${ROOT_PATH} /user` }) const userId = await dao.add({ coin: 100 , timestamp: FieldValue.serverTimestamp() }) await dao.update({ id: userId, coin: FieldValue.increment( 100 ), timestamp: FieldValue.serverTimestamp() }) console .log( await dao.fetch(userId))

Fallback to use original Firestore document

Unfortunately firestore-simple does not support all the features of Firestore, so sometimes you may want to use raw collection references or document references.

In this case, you can get raw collection reference from Collection using collectionRef also document reference using docRef(docId) .

const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore) const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `user` }) const collectionRef = dao.collectionRef const docRef = dao.docRef( 'documentId' )

More API and example

firestore-simple provide more API and support almost firestore features.

ex: addOrSet , update , where , orderBy , limit .

You can find more example from example directory. Also test code maybe as good sample.

API document

Sorry not yet. Please check source code or look interface using your IDE.

Feature works

Support web SDK with basic feature

Support web SDK with basic feature Support web SDK advanced feature (e.g. support web SDK only option in some methods like get , onSnapshot )

Support web SDK advanced feature (e.g. support web SDK only option in some methods like , ) API document

Contribution

Patches are welcome!

Also welcome fixing english documentation.

Versioning

The versioning follows Semantic Versioning:

Given a version number MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH, increment the: MAJOR version when you make incompatible API changes, MINOR version when you add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, and PATCH version when you make backwards-compatible bug fixes.

License

MIT

