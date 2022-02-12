The Firebase JavaScript SDK implements the client-side libraries used by applications using Firebase services. This SDK is distributed via:
To get started using Firebase, see Add Firebase to your JavaScript Project.
Version 9 has a redesigned API that supports tree-shaking. Read the Upgrade Guide to learn more.
Please see Environment Support.
Before you can start working on the Firebase JS SDK, you need to have Node.js
installed on your machine. The currently supported versions are
10.15.0 or greater.
To download Node.js visit https://nodejs.org/en/download/.
NOTE: You can use a tool like
NVM
or
N to install and manage multiple node versions
In addition to Node.js we use
yarn to facilitate multi package development.
To install
yarn follow the instructions listed on their website:
https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
The closure compiler requires a modern Java installation. Java 8+ should be installed: http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/jdk8-downloads-2133151.html
You can verify your setup by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ node -v
$ yarn -v
$ java -version
Your Node.js version should be
10.15.0 or greater, your
yarn version should
be
1.0.0 or greater, and your
java version should be
1.8.0 or greater.
NOTE: We will update the documentation as new versions are required, however for continuing development on the SDK, staying up to date on the stable versions of these packages is advised
Once you have Node.js and
yarn installed on your machine and have validated
that you are running the proper version, you can set up the development environment
by running the following at the root of the SDK:
$ yarn
Once you have installed all the dependencies, you can build the entire SDK by running the following command the root of the SDK:
$ yarn build
A production project is required to test the Firebase JS SDK. You can create a new project by visiting the Firebase Console.
Visit the "Project Overview" and select "Add app" under your project name. Register the app with a nickname and click through the remaining steps. Without performing this step, you will encounter the error in the test setup:
FirebaseError: There are no WEB apps associated with this Firebase project
Visit the "Firestore Database" section of the console and create a Cloud Firestore database. When prompted to select the set of initial security rules, select any option (e.g. "Start in Production Mode") since these permission settings will be overwritten below.
Visit the "Realtime Database" section of the console and create a realtime database. When prompted to select the set of initial security rules, select any option (e.g. "Start in Production Mode") since these permission settings will be overwritten below.
Visit the authentication config in your project and enable the
Anonymous
sign-in provider to complete your project config.
The tests need to be configured to use the Firebase production project that you
created in the "Test Setup" section above. To do this, run the
yarn test:setup
command, as follows:
# Select the Firebase project via the text-based UI.
$ yarn test:setup
# Specify the Firebase project via the command-line arguments.
$ yarn test:setup --projectId=<test_firebase_project_id>
If you see an error like
HTTP Error: 404, Project '<test_firebase_project_id>' does not exist.
then make sure that you have created the database as specified in the "Firestore Database Setup" section above.
Each of the directories in the
integration directory as well as the
packages
directory have their own test suites. You will need to build the SDK before
running tests. Test suites can be run all together by running the following
command at the root of the package:
$ yarn test
In addition, you can run any of the tests individually by running
yarn test in
an individual package directory.
The Firebase JS SDK is built with a series of individual packages that are all contained in this repository. Development is coordinated via yarn workspaces and Lerna (a monorepo management tool).
Each package in the
packages directory, constitute a piece of our
implementation. The SDK is built via a combination of all of these packages
which are published under the
firebase
scope on NPM.
Each package in the
packages directory exposes a
dev script. This script
will set up a watcher for development on the individual piece of the SDK. In
addition, there is a top level
dev script that can be run to start all of the
watch tasks as well as a sandbox server.
You can run the dev script by running the following at the root of the package:
$ yarn dev
As part of this repo, we use the NPM package
husky to
implement git hooks. We leverage the prepush hook to do two things:
prettier)
See Contributing for more information on contributing to the Firebase JavaScript SDK.
